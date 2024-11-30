We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
De LG G5 heeft een geheel nieuw metalen design en is modulair opgebouwd. Hiermee kan je de G5 uitbreiden met zogeheten LG Friends om nog meer uit je smartphone te halen.
Alle specificaties
ALGEMEEN
-
Chipset
Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Quad 2,15 GHz), Quick Charge™ 3.0
-
Display
5.3" QHD (2560 x 1440), 554PPI
-
Afmetingen
149,4 × 73,9 × 7,7 mm
-
Beschikbare kleuren
Goud
-
Fingerprint Sensor
Yes
CAMERA
-
Voorkant
8 MP, normaal
-
Achterkant
1e - 16 MP, normaal/2e - 8 MP 135˚ groothoek
SOFTWARE
-
Software
Android™ 6.01 Marshmallow
VERBINDINGSMOGELIJKHEDEN
-
Wifi
Wifi(802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
-
Bluetooth
4.2 BLE
-
USB
NFC, USB 2.0(compatibel met 3.0) Type C
GEHEUGEN
-
Geheugen
4 GB RAM (LPDDR4) / 32 GB ROM (UFS)
ACCU
-
Accu
2.800 mAh(verwijderbaar)
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
Onze keuze
