We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Life's good when you see more met de LG G6
Life's good when you see more met de LG G6
Alle specificaties
PRODUCT TYPE
-
Product Type
Smartphone met een capacitief touchscreen
-
Software
Android 7.0 Nougat
DESIGN
-
Vormgeving
Exclusief en glanzend stijlvol uiterlijk, afgerond scherm met hoogwaardig glas, metalen frame, naadloze en extra slanke behuizing (7,19 mm dik), camera zonder verhoogde randen
-
Kleurvarianten
Astro black, Mystic White, Ice Platinum
-
Afmetingen(L x H x W)
148,9 × 71,9 × 7,9 mm
DISPLAY
-
Technologie
HDR10 + Dolby Vision
-
Type
18:9 FullVision IPS QHD+
-
Diagonaal in cm
14,47 cm
-
Diagonaal in inch
5,7”
-
Screen to Body ratio
80 %
-
Resolutie
2880x1440 pixel (QHD+), 564 ppi
CAMERA
-
Primaire camera
Dubbele camera (groothoeklens camera en standaardweergave camera)
GROOTHOEKCAMERA
-
Megapixels
13 Megapixel FF (4:3)
-
Groothoekradius
125°
-
Lens
f/ 2.4
-
Pixelgrootte
(1.12μm)
STANDAARD CAMERA
-
Megapixels
13 Megapixel (4:3) OIS & EIS(Steady Record 2.0)
-
Lens
f/ 1.8
-
Radius standaardperspectief
71°
-
Pixelgrootte
(1.12μm)
SELFIECAMERA
-
Megapixel
5 Megapixel FF (Een lens ) (4:3) breedhoekcamera + standaardweergave camera
-
Groothoekradius
100°
-
Radius standaardperspectief
82°
-
Lens
f/ 2.2
-
Pixelgrootte
(1.12μm)
-
Beeldstabilisator
EIS (Steady Record 1.0)
-
Feature & UX
Autofocus, Signature UX, 360 live wallpaper, 360 zoeker, favoriete albums, tijdlijnweergave, Geo-Tagging, collage, diapresentatie, live streaming, in- en uitzoom, snel delen, pop-outfoto, flash voor selfie, GIF-modus
PROCESSOR
-
Model
Qualcomm Snapdragon (MSM8996Pro)
-
Kloksnelheid
2,35 GHz
-
Aantal cores
4 (Quad-Core)
NETWERK EN VERBINDINGEN
-
Mobile breedband
LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)
-
Frequenties
GSM Quad band/UMTS(B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B8)/LTE(B1,B2,B3,B4,B5,B7,B8,B12,B13,B17,B20,B28,B38,B40)
-
LTE Category (DL/UL)
Cat. 11
-
Wi-Fi
WLAN 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
-
Bluetooth Versie
4,2
-
Bluetooth kenmerken
HSP/HFP, A2DP, AVRCP, OPP, PBAP, PAN,MAP, HID, HOGP, SAP
-
GPS-ontvanger
Ja
-
Plugins
N.v.t.
-
NFC (Near Field Communication)
Ja
-
Overige connecties
USB-Typ C, 3,5mm Audio Jack, Nano SIM, MicroSD
-
LGEMail app
-
SAR-value (Hoofd)
0,393
-
Hotspot-Functie
Ja
APPLICATIES
-
Software
Android Nougat (N) 7.0
-
Sensor
Vingerafdruksensor (op achterkant), versnellingsmeter, gyroscoop , nabijheid sensor, kompas, barometer
-
Google Mobiele services
Youtube, Gmail, GMaps, PlayStore, muziek, boeken, etc..
-
Messaging
LG-messaging app
-
Synchronisatie
Exchange ActiveSync, LG Bridge & Google-diensten
-
Overige functies
Control Blue Lights voor minder vermoeide ogen, IP68 Water- & stofbestendig
OVERIGE FUNCTIES
-
Spelling ondersteuning
Autocorrectie, woordvoorspeller, padinvoer
-
Ringtones
LG-standaardbeltonen
-
UKW-Radio
Ja
-
Overige functies
NL Alert, KnockOn-functie,
-
Personalisatie
Thema's, wallpaper, etc.
-
Talen
Duits, Engels, Italiaans, Frans, Spaans, Portugees, Nederlands, Zweeds, Deens, Fins, Noors, Catalaans, Tsjechisch, Ests, Baskisch, Galicisch, Kroatisch, IJslands, Lets, Litouws, Hongaars, Pools, Roemeens, Slovaaks,Sloveens, Russisch, Bulgaars, Arabisch, Koreaans, Chinees, Turks, Grieks, Bosnisch
BATTERIJ
-
Capiciteit
3300 mAh
-
Standby tijd
Meer dan 120hr (Always On Display-functie aan)
-
Beltijd (afhankelijk per mobiele provider)
tbd
-
Overige functies
Qualcomm Quick-Charge 3.0 – 50 % in 35 minuten, game accubespaarder, accu betrouwbaarheid: hot box 140°, 15,5 μm afstand tussen elektroden, betrouwbaarheidstest tijdens de productie
GEHEUGEN
-
ROM
32 GB
-
Externe geheugen
micro SD-geheugenslot voor max. 2 TB
-
RAM
4 GB
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente