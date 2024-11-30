We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
‘s Werelds 1ste dual-core smartphone en is uitgerust met de meest krachtigste NVIDIA Tegra 2 chipset. Dit maakt hem de snelste smartphone ooit!
‘s Werelds 1ste dual-core smartphone en is uitgerust met de meest krachtigste NVIDIA Tegra 2 chipset. Dit maakt hem de snelste smartphone ooit!
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE SPECIFICATIES
-
Type telefoon
Touch screen
-
Kleur
Dark Brown, Black
-
QWERTY-toetsenbord
Ja
-
Afmetingen: LxBxD (mm)
123.9x63.2x10.9
-
Gewicht (gram)
139
-
Standby tijd (uur)
400
-
Gesprekstijd (uur) *ideale condities
8
-
Scherm
TFT LCD WVGA 4.0 Capacitive Touchscreen
-
Touchscreen
Capacitive touchscreen
-
Accu Capaciteit (mAh)
Li-Ion 1500 mAh
-
Besturingssysteem
Android 2.2 FroYo
-
Intern Geheugen
8GB
-
Extern Geheugen
MicroSD, tot 32GB
-
Processor
NVIDIA Tegra 2 chipset
VERBINDINGEN
-
GPRS / EDGE (klasse)
Ja, 850/900/1800/1900
-
UMTS / HSDPA
Ja, 900/1900/2100
-
3G
HSDPA 7.2 Mbps, HSUPA
-
Wi-Fi
Ja, 802.11b/g/n
-
Bluetooth
V2.1
-
Bluetooth Stereo (A2DP)
Ja
-
(A)-GPS Navigatie
Ja, A-GPS
-
DVB-T (Mobiele TV)
Nee
-
USB PC-Synchronisatie
Ja
-
Audio Connector
3.5 mm audio jack
-
Video Connector
Micro HDMI
-
Laad / Data Connector
MicroUSB, USB 2.0
BERICHTEN
-
SMS / MMS
Ja/Ja
-
Video MMS
Ja
-
IMAP4 / SMTP / POP3
-
Chatberichten
Google Talk / Video Chat
-
T9-invoer
Ja
CAMERA
-
Resolutie camera (MP)
8
-
Videocamera
Ja, Full HD 1080p
AUDIO / VIDEO
-
MP3
Ja, WMA, (e) AAC+ / WAV
-
Surround Sound
Ja
-
Beltoon
MP3
-
Video Codecs
Ja, Playback:1080P@30(MPEG-4/H.264)D1@30(H.263), Recording:1080P@24(H.264), 720p@30(MPEG4)
-
FM-radio
Ja
INTERNET
-
Browser
Webkitbrowser
ORGANIZER
-
Telefoonboek (aantal namen)
1000
-
Agenda
Ja
-
Alarm
Ja
OVERIGE FUNCTIES
-
Games
Ja
-
Handsfree telefoon
Ja
-
Documentviewer
Ja, PDF, DOC, PPT, XLS, GIF, JPG, TXT
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente