Schoonheid zonder franje en met innerlijke kracht. Geschikt voor elke situatie, een verlengstuk van jezelf. Ontdek het grote onbekende. Nu is de tijd. Tijd om jezelf te zijn.
Alle specificaties
BASIS SPECIFICATIES
-
Type telefoon
Full Touch Screen
-
Besturingssysteem
Android Marshmallow
-
Kleur
Zwart
-
Afmetingen: LxBxD (mm)
159,6 x 79,3 x 8,6
-
Gewicht (gram)
192
-
CPU
Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 808 Processor
-
RAM
4 GB
SCHERM
-
Resolutie
2560 x 1440, 513 ppi, Tweede scherm (160 x 1040, 513 ppi)
-
Grootte (inch)
5.7
-
Type
QHD IPS Quantum
BATTERIJ
-
Capaciteit (mAh)
3000 mAh
GEHEUGEN
-
Intern geheugen
32 GB
-
Extern geheugen
MicroSD, tot 200 GB
CAMERA
-
Camera achterkant (Mp)
16
-
Camera voorkant
Ja
-
Camera voorkant (Mp)
Dual 5.0 (Breed 120°)
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
Bluetooth
v4.1
-
NFC
Ja
-
Wi-Fi
802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
-
USB
v2.0
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
