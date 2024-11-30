Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG V30

LG V30 Moroccan Blue (LGH930)

LG V30

(0)
PRODUCTTYPE

  • Producttype

    Smartphone met een capacitief touchscreen

  • Software

    Android 7.1.2 Nougat

DESIGN

  • Vormgeving

    Afgerond 18:9-display met hoogwaardig 3D Arc-glas, metalen constructie, naadloze en extra dunne behuizing, Gorilla Glass 5 aan de voor- en achterzijde

  • Kleuren

    Cloud Silver, Moroccan Blue

  • Afmetingen (L x H x B)

    151,7 x 75,4 x 7,3 mm

  • Producttype

    158 g

DISPLAY

  • Technologie

    OLED

  • Type

    FullVision QHD+ In-Cell Touch-display

  • Diagonaal in cm

    15,2 cm

  • Diagonaal in inch

    6,0”

  • Beeldscherm/body-verhouding

    81%

  • Resolutie

    2880x1440 pixels (QHD+), 538 ppi, ondersteuning voor HRD10 en Google Daydream

CAMERA

  • Standaard camera


  • Megapixel

    16 Megapixels

  • Hoek van standaardweergave

    71°

  • Diafragma

    f/ 1.6

  • Pixelgrootte

    1.0 μm

  • Video, resolutie

    UHD, max. 120 fps, Point Zoom, Cine HDR

  • Groothoekcamera


  • Megapixel

    13 Megapixels

  • Groothoek

    120°

  • Diafragma

    f/ 1.9

  • Pixelgrootte

    1.0 μm

  • Selfiecamera

    5 megapixels met groothoekcamera en standaardweergave

  • Groothoek

    90°

  • Hoek van standaardweergave

    82°

  • Diafragma

    f/ 2.2

  • Pixelgrootte

    1.12 µm

  • Functies en mogelijkheden

    Snelle videobewerking, 'Cine'-effect, livezoom, Graphy, PDAF, LG Log, kenmerkende gebruikersbeleving, intervalopname met gebaren, vierkante camera, favoriete albums, tijdlijnweergave, grote miniatuurweergaven, knijpen op miniatuurweergave om te zoomen, geotagging, collage, diaweergave, livestream, in- en uitzoomen, snel delen, uitspringend beeld, timelapse, selfie (flits), GIF-modus

PROCESSOR

  • Model

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

  • Kloksnelheid

    2,45 GHz

  • Aantal cores

    8 (Octa-Core)

NETWERKEN EN AANSLUITINGEN

  • Mobiel breedband

    LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)

  • Frequenties

    Gsm-quadband/UMTS(B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B8)/LTE(B1,B2,B3,B4,B5,B7,B8,B12,B13,B17,B20,B28,B38)

  • LTE-categorie (DL/UL)

    Cat. 16 / 13

  • Wifi

    WLAN 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Bluetoothversie

    5,0

  • Bluetoothfuncties

    HSP/HFP, A2DP, AVRCP, OPP, PBAP, PAN,MAP, HID, HOGP, SAP

  • GPS-ontvanger

    Ja

  • NFC (Near Field Communication)

    Ja

  • Overige aansluitingen

    USB-type C, audioaansluiting (3,5 mm), nanosimkaartsleuf, microSD-sleuf

  • E-mailadres

    LGEMail-app

  • SAR-waarde (hoofd)

    0.479 W/kg

  • Hotspotfunctie

    Ja

TOEPASSINGEN

  • Sensor

    Vingerafdruk, snelheidsmeter, gyro, nabijheidssensor, kompas, barometer

  • Google Mobile Services

    Youtube, Gmail, GMaps, PlayStore, Muziek, Boeken, enz.

  • Bericht

    LG-messaging app

  • Synchronisatie

    Exchange ActiveSync, LG Bridge en Google-diensten

  • Overige functies

    IP68 water- en stofdicht, Google Assistant in Engels en Duits standaard geïnstalleerd, gezicht- en spraakherkenning, MIL-STD-810G, UX 6.0+

OVERIGE FUNCTIES

  • Schrijfhulp

    Autocorrectie, woordvoorspeller, padinvoer

  • Beltonen

    LG-standaardbeltonen

  • UKW-Radio

    Ja

  • Andere functies

    NL-Alert

  • Personalisering

    Thema's, achtergronden, etc.

  • Talen

    Duits, Engels, Italiaans, Frans, Spaans, Portugees, Nederlands, Zweeds, Deens, Fins, Noors, Catalaans, Tsjechisch, Ests, Baskisch, Galicisch, Kroatisch, IJslands, Lets, Litouws, Hongaars, Pools, Roemeens, Slowaaks, Sloveens, Russisch, Bulgaars, Arabisch, Koreaans, Chinees, Turks, Grieks, Bosnisch

  • Video-indelingen

    JPG

  • Audio-indelingen

    MP4, 32bit Hi-Fi Quad-DAC, HI-FI-streaming en presets, B&O Play

ACCU

  • Accu

    Li-Ion polymeer

  • Capaciteit

    3300 mAh

  • Overige functies

    Draadloos opladen, Qualcomm Quick-Charge 3.0 – 50% in 36 minuten, 100% in 110 minuten, betrouwbaarheidstest van batterij tijdens productie

GEHEUGEN

  • ROM

    64 GB

  • Geheugenuitbreiding

    Micro SD-geheugenslot voor max. 2 TB

  • RAM

    4 GB

OVERIG

  • In de verpakking inbegrepen

    B&O-headset, pin voor simkaart, oplaadkabel, reisadapter

SUFFIX

  • Productcode

    Moroccan Blue: LGH930.ADECBL

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

