LG V30
Alle specificaties
PRODUCTTYPE
-
Producttype
Smartphone met een capacitief touchscreen
-
Software
Android 7.1.2 Nougat
DESIGN
-
Vormgeving
Afgerond 18:9-display met hoogwaardig 3D Arc-glas, metalen constructie, naadloze en extra dunne behuizing, Gorilla Glass 5 aan de voor- en achterzijde
-
Kleuren
Cloud Silver, Moroccan Blue
-
Afmetingen (L x H x B)
151,7 x 75,4 x 7,3 mm
-
Producttype
158 g
DISPLAY
-
Technologie
OLED
-
Type
FullVision QHD+ In-Cell Touch-display
-
Diagonaal in cm
15,2 cm
-
Diagonaal in inch
6,0”
-
Beeldscherm/body-verhouding
81%
-
Resolutie
2880x1440 pixels (QHD+), 538 ppi, ondersteuning voor HRD10 en Google Daydream
CAMERA
-
Standaard camera
-
Megapixel
16 Megapixels
-
Hoek van standaardweergave
71°
-
Diafragma
f/ 1.6
-
Pixelgrootte
1.0 μm
-
Video, resolutie
UHD, max. 120 fps, Point Zoom, Cine HDR
-
Groothoekcamera
-
Megapixel
13 Megapixels
-
Groothoek
120°
-
Diafragma
f/ 1.9
-
Pixelgrootte
1.0 μm
-
Selfiecamera
5 megapixels met groothoekcamera en standaardweergave
-
Groothoek
90°
-
Hoek van standaardweergave
82°
-
Diafragma
f/ 2.2
-
Pixelgrootte
1.12 µm
-
Functies en mogelijkheden
Snelle videobewerking, 'Cine'-effect, livezoom, Graphy, PDAF, LG Log, kenmerkende gebruikersbeleving, intervalopname met gebaren, vierkante camera, favoriete albums, tijdlijnweergave, grote miniatuurweergaven, knijpen op miniatuurweergave om te zoomen, geotagging, collage, diaweergave, livestream, in- en uitzoomen, snel delen, uitspringend beeld, timelapse, selfie (flits), GIF-modus
PROCESSOR
-
Model
Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
-
Kloksnelheid
2,45 GHz
-
Aantal cores
8 (Octa-Core)
NETWERKEN EN AANSLUITINGEN
-
Mobiel breedband
LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)
-
Frequenties
Gsm-quadband/UMTS(B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B8)/LTE(B1,B2,B3,B4,B5,B7,B8,B12,B13,B17,B20,B28,B38)
-
LTE-categorie (DL/UL)
Cat. 16 / 13
-
Wifi
WLAN 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
-
Bluetoothversie
5,0
-
Bluetoothfuncties
HSP/HFP, A2DP, AVRCP, OPP, PBAP, PAN,MAP, HID, HOGP, SAP
-
GPS-ontvanger
Ja
-
NFC (Near Field Communication)
Ja
-
Overige aansluitingen
USB-type C, audioaansluiting (3,5 mm), nanosimkaartsleuf, microSD-sleuf
-
E-mailadres
LGEMail-app
-
SAR-waarde (hoofd)
0.479 W/kg
-
Hotspotfunctie
Ja
TOEPASSINGEN
-
Sensor
Vingerafdruk, snelheidsmeter, gyro, nabijheidssensor, kompas, barometer
-
Google Mobile Services
Youtube, Gmail, GMaps, PlayStore, Muziek, Boeken, enz.
-
Bericht
LG-messaging app
-
Synchronisatie
Exchange ActiveSync, LG Bridge en Google-diensten
-
Overige functies
IP68 water- en stofdicht, Google Assistant in Engels en Duits standaard geïnstalleerd, gezicht- en spraakherkenning, MIL-STD-810G, UX 6.0+
OVERIGE FUNCTIES
-
Schrijfhulp
Autocorrectie, woordvoorspeller, padinvoer
-
Beltonen
LG-standaardbeltonen
-
UKW-Radio
Ja
-
Andere functies
NL-Alert
-
Personalisering
Thema's, achtergronden, etc.
-
Talen
Duits, Engels, Italiaans, Frans, Spaans, Portugees, Nederlands, Zweeds, Deens, Fins, Noors, Catalaans, Tsjechisch, Ests, Baskisch, Galicisch, Kroatisch, IJslands, Lets, Litouws, Hongaars, Pools, Roemeens, Slowaaks, Sloveens, Russisch, Bulgaars, Arabisch, Koreaans, Chinees, Turks, Grieks, Bosnisch
-
Video-indelingen
JPG
-
Audio-indelingen
MP4, 32bit Hi-Fi Quad-DAC, HI-FI-streaming en presets, B&O Play
ACCU
-
Accu
Li-Ion polymeer
-
Capaciteit
3300 mAh
-
Overige functies
Draadloos opladen, Qualcomm Quick-Charge 3.0 – 50% in 36 minuten, 100% in 110 minuten, betrouwbaarheidstest van batterij tijdens productie
GEHEUGEN
-
ROM
64 GB
-
Geheugenuitbreiding
Micro SD-geheugenslot voor max. 2 TB
-
RAM
4 GB
OVERIG
-
In de verpakking inbegrepen
B&O-headset, pin voor simkaart, oplaadkabel, reisadapter
SUFFIX
-
Productcode
Moroccan Blue: LGH930.ADECBL
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
