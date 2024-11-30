We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG V40 ThinQ
Alle specificaties
ALGEMEEN
-
Netwerk
LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), GSM (2G)
-
Afmetingen
158.7 x 75.8 x 7.79 mm
-
Gewicht
169 g
CHIPSET
-
Kloksnelheid
2.5GHz
-
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
GEHEUGEN
-
Intern RAM
6GB
-
Intern ROM
128GB
-
Extern geheugen
Uitbreidbaar tot 2TB met Micro SD kaartsleuf (niet mogelijk met Dual SIM)
BEELDSCHERM
-
Afmetingen
6.4 ”
-
Resolutie
3120 x 1440 Pixel (QHD+)
-
Type scherm
OLED
CAMERA ACHTERKANT(TRIPLE)
-
Standaard Megapixel
12MP
-
Standaard Hoek
78˚
-
Standaard Diafragma
f/ 1,5
-
Super Groothoek Megapixel
16MP
-
Super Groothoek Hoek
107˚
-
Super Groothoek Diafragma
f/ 1,9
-
Telezoom Megapixel
12MP
-
Telezoom Hoek
45˚
-
Telezoom Diafragma
f/ 2,4
SELFIECAMERA(DUBBEL)
-
Standaard Megapixel
8MP
-
Standaard Hoek
80˚
-
Standaard Diafragma
f/ 1,9
-
Groothoek Megapixel
5MP
-
Groothoek Hoek
90˚
-
Groothoek Diafragma
f/ 2,2
ACCU
-
Soort
Li-Polymer
-
Capaciteit
3,300mAh
GELUID
-
3.5 mm audio-jack aansluiting
Ja
-
Aantal microfoons
2
-
Bijzonderheden
DTS:X 3D Surround Sound, 32bit Hi-Fi Quad-DAC, Boombox Luidspreker
VOEDING
-
Draadloos opladen
QI wireless charging
-
Snel opladen
Quick Charge 3.0
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
Wifi
802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
-
Wifi Direct
Ja
-
Wifi Concurrency
Ja
-
Miracast
Ja
-
DLNA
Ja
-
Bluetooth
5.0
-
Bluetooth-profiel
LG Standaard Profiel
-
NFC
Ja
-
GPS
Ja, A-GPS/Galileo
-
USB
USB 2.0 (3.1 compatibel) Type C
-
USB OTG
Ja
-
Tv-uitgang
Nee
SENSOR
-
Nabijheidssensor
Ja
-
Omgevingslicht
Ja
-
Accelerometer
Ja
-
Digitaal kompas
Ja
-
Gyroscoop
Ja
-
Enz.
Barometer, vingerafdruk
ACCESSOIRES IN DE DOOS
-
Datakabel
Type C
-
Headset
Ja
SOFTWARE
-
Software
Android OS, v8.1(Oreo MR1)
OVERIG
-
Type simkaart
Nano
-
Aantal simkaarten
Dual SIM
-
Enz.
Water-en stofbestendig (IP68)
-
Behuizing
Metaal met Gorilla Glass
-
LED indicator
Nee
-
Aan/uit-knop
Zijkant
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
