31,5" UHD 4K Nano IPS Black scherm met automatische zelfkalibratie
Alle specificaties
INFO
-
Productnaam
UHD
-
Jaar
Y22
BEELDSCHERM
-
Grootte (Inch)
31,5
-
Grootte (cm)
80 cm
-
Resolutie
3840 x 2160
-
Schermtype
Nano IPS Black
-
Beeldverhouding
16:9
-
Pixel-pitch
0,18159(H)mm x 0,18159(V) mm
-
Helderheid (Min.)
320 cd/m²
-
Helderheid (Std.)
400 cd/m²
-
Kleurengamma (Min.)
DCI-P3 94% (CIE1976)
-
Kleurengamma (Std.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Kleurendiepte (aantal kleuren)
1,07B
-
Contrastverhouding (Min.)
1400:1
-
Contrastverhouding (Std.)
2000:1
-
Responstijd
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refreshrate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)
-
Kromming
NEE
KENMERKEN
-
HDR 10
JA
-
Dolby Vision™
NEE
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
HDR-effect
JA
-
Mini-LED-technologie
NEE
-
Nano IPS™-technologie
JA (IPS Black)
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
NEE
-
Kleurgekalibreerd in de fabriek
JA
-
HW kalibratie
Zelfkalibratie
-
Auto-helderheid
NEE
-
Flicker safe
JA
-
Leesmodus
NEE
-
Kleurzwakte
NEE
-
Superresolutie+
JA
-
Motion Blur Reduction technologie
NEE
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NEE
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
VRR
NEE
-
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer
-
Dynamic Action Sync
JA
-
Richtkruis
NEE
-
FPS-teller
NEE
-
OverClocking
NEE
-
Gebruikerstoets
NEE
-
Automatische ingangskeuze
JA
-
RGB ledverlichting
NEE
-
PBP
NEE
-
PIP
NEE
-
Slimme energiebesparing
JA
-
Camera
NEE
-
Mic.
NEE
SW-TOEPASSING
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
JA
-
Dual Controller
JA
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
JA
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
NEE
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
NEE
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
D-Sub
NEE
-
D-Sub (Max. resolutie bij Hz)
N.v.t.
-
DVI-D
NEE
-
DVI (maximale resolutie bij Hz)
N.v.t.
-
HDMI
JA (2 elk)
-
DisplayPort
JA (1 elk)
-
DP-versie
1.4
-
Thunderbolt
NEE
-
Thunderbolt (max. resolutie bij Hz)
N.v.t.
-
Thunderbolt (gegevensoverdracht)
NEE
-
Thunderbolt (stroomvoorziening)
N.v.t.
-
USB-C
JA (1)
-
USB-C (max. resolutie bij Hz)
3840x2160@60Hz
-
USB-C (gegevensoverdracht)
JA
-
USB-C (stroomvoorziening)
90W
-
Daisy Chain
NEE
-
USB Upstream-poort
JA (1 / ver. 2.0)
-
USB Downstream-poort
JA (2 / ver. 3.0)
-
Ingebouwd KVM
JA
-
LAN (RJ-45)
NEE
-
SPDIF-uitgang (optische digitale audio-uitgang)
NEE
-
Audio in
NEE
-
Mic In
NEE
-
Hoofdtelefoon uitgang
3-polig (alleen geluid)
-
Lijn uit
NEE
GELUID
-
Luidspreker
5W x 2
-
Bluetooth-connectiviteit
NEE
-
DTS HP:X
NEE
-
Maxx Audio
JA
-
Rich Bass
NEE
VERMOGEN
-
Type
Externe voeding (adapter)
-
AC-ingang
100~240 V (50/60 Hz)
-
Energieverbruik (type.)
55W
-
Energieverbruik (max.)
162W
-
Energieverbruik (slaapstand)
Minder dan 0,5W
-
Energieverbruik (DC Uit)
Minder dan 0,3W
MECHANISCH
-
Aanpassingen van de weergavepositie
Kantelen/Hoogte/Zwenken
-
Wandmontage
100 x 100 mm
AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT
-
Afmeting met standaard (B x H x D)
714,5 x 626,6 x 239,3 (met kalibrator)
-
Afmeting zonder standaard (B x H x D)
714,5 x 449,3 x 58,1 (met kalibrator)
-
Afmeting in verpakking (B x H x D)
821 x 213 x 507
-
Gewicht met standaard
7,0 kg (met kalibrator)
-
Gewicht zonder standaard
5,15 kg (met kalibrator)
-
Gewicht in verpakking
10,8 kg
ACCESSOIRE
-
D-Sub
NEE
-
DVI-D
NEE
-
HDMI
JA
-
DisplayPort
JA
-
Thunderbolt
NEE
-
USB type-C
JA
-
USB A naar B
JA
-
Afstandsbediening
NEE
-
Andere (accessoires)
Zelfkalibratiesensor
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
-
extensie
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente