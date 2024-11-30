We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" UltraGear™ Full HD IPS curved gamemonitor met NVIDIA® G-SYNC®
Alle specificaties
DISPLAY
-
Grootte (inch)
34 Inch
-
Grootte (cm)
86.704cm
-
Resolutie
2560 x 1080
-
Schermtype
IPS
-
Beeldverhouding
21:9
-
Pixel-pitch
0.312 x 0.310 mm
-
Helderheid (Min.)
240cd
-
Helderheid (typ.)
300cd
-
Kleurengamma (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE 1931)
-
Kleurengamma (typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Kleurendiepte (aantal kleuren)
16.7M
-
Contrastverhouding (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrastverhouding (typ.)
1000:1
-
Reactietijd
5ms (GtG at Faster), 1ms MBR
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Oppervlaktebehandeling
Anti-Glare
-
Gebogen
JA
KENMERKEN
-
HDR 10
JA
-
HDR-effect
Ja
-
Nano IPS™-technologie
Nee
-
Breed kleurengamma
Nee
-
Gekalibreerde kleur
Ja
-
HW-kalibratie
NEE
-
Auto-helderheid
NEE
-
Flicker safe
Ja
-
Leesmodus
JA
-
Kleurzwakte
NEE
-
Super Resolution+
Nee
-
1ms Motion Blur Reduction
Ja
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
Nee
-
AMD FreeSync™
Ja
-
FreeSync (Low Frame Compensation)
JA
-
Black Stabilizer
JA
-
Dynamic Action Sync
JA
-
Richtkruis
JA
-
Sphere Lighting
Nee
-
PBP
Nee
-
PIP
Nee
-
Smart Energy Saving
Ja
-
Camera
Nee
-
Mic.
NEE
-
Andere (functie)
G sync Compatible
SW-TOEPASSING
-
True color Pro
NEE
-
Dual Controller
NEE
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
JA
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
NEE
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
D-Sub
NEE
-
DVI
NEE
-
HDMI
Ja (2 elk)
-
HDMI (Max. resolutie bij Hz)
2560 x 1080 at 144Hz
-
DisplayPort
Ja (1 elk)
-
DP-versie
1.4
-
DP (max. resolutie bij Hz)
2560 x 1080 at 144Hz
-
Mini DisplayPort
Nee
-
Thunderbolt
NEE
-
Thunderbolt (USB-C-compatibiliteit)
Nee
-
Thunderbolt (gegevensoverdracht)
Nee
-
USB-C
Nee
-
USB-C (DP alternatieve modus)
Nee
-
USB-C (gegevensoverdracht)
Nee
-
Daisy Chain
Nee
-
USB Upstream-poort
Ja (1ea/ver. 3.0)
-
USB Downstream-poort
Ja (2ea/ver. 3.0)
-
Audio in
NEE
-
Mic In
NEE
-
Hoofdtelefoon uit
JA
-
Lijn uit
NEE
GELUID
-
Luidspreker
NEE
-
Bluetooth-connectiviteit
NEE
-
Maxx Audio
NEE
-
Rich Bass
Nee
VERMOGEN
-
Type
Externe voeding (adapter)
-
AC-ingang
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Energieverbruik (type.)
50W
-
Energieverbruik (max.)
58W
-
Energieverbruik (slaapstand)
Minder dan 0,5W
-
Energieverbruik (DC Uit)
Minder dan 0,3W
MECHANISCH
-
Aanpassingen van de weergavepositie
Kantelen/Hoogte
-
Wandmontage
100 x 100 mm
AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT
-
Afmeting met standaard (B x H x D)
819.9 x 565.3 x 279.7mm (Up) 819.9 x 445.3 x 279.7mm (Down)
-
Afmeting zonder standaard (B x H x D)
819.9 x 364.5 x 87 mm
-
Afmeting in verpakking (B x H x D)
988 x 521 x 212mm
-
Gewicht met standaard
8.3kg
-
Gewicht zonder standaard
6.1kg
-
Gewicht in verpakking
11.5kg
ACCESSOIRES
-
D-Sub
Nee
-
DVI-D
Nee
-
HDMI
Ja
-
DisplayPort
Ja
-
mDP naar DP
Nee
-
Thunderbolt
Nee
-
USB Type C
Nee
-
USB Type C naar A geslacht
Nee
-
USB A naar B
Nee
-
USB3.0 Upstream-kabel
Nee
-
Afstandsbediening
Nee
-
Andere (accessoires)
Mouse Holder(Hook)
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
-
-
-
extensie
-
extensie
