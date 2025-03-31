Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Trade up

Ruil in en bespaar
tot €300!

Ruil je oude apparaat in en ontvang direct korting bij aankoop je nieuwe product*

Hoe het werkt

3 simpele stappen om te profiteren van de inruilkorting

1. Tijdens je aankoop

Selecteer de inruil optie voordat jet het product toevoegt in de winkelmand en beantwoord de vragenlijst.

2. Bereid het inruilen voor

Deïnstalleer het oude product en zet het klaar voor het ophalen (inclusief legen van het product en ontkoppelen aan-en afvoer).

3. Nieuw product geleverd en oud product verwijderd

Het oude product wordt meegenomen en gerecycled.

Wat kun je inleveren en hoeveel is de korting?

Wij accepteren elk merk in elke staat. Enige voorwaarde is dat de productcategorie overeenkomt (bijvoorbeeld koelkast voor een koelkast).

Neem contact met ons op als je vragen hebt over het proces of twijfelt over je product via webshop.bn@lge.com of lees HIER de aanvullende actievoorwaarden.

Betalen met in3
Koop nu en betaal in 3 delen, 0% rente
Shoppen en betalen met in3:
  • Stap 1
    Wanneer je shopt op LG.com/nl/ voeg je producten toe aan de winkelwagen en als jouw bestelling in aanmerking komt voor in3 (in 3 rentevrije delen betalen), zie je de betaaloptie in3 op de afrekenpagina.
  • Stap 2
    Bij het afrekenen kies je voor de in3-betaaloptie, vul de gevraagde gegevens in en in3 laat je direct weten of je bent goedgekeurd.
  • Stap 3
    Betaal direct de eerste termijn via iDEAL. Je ontvangt daarna een e-mailbevestiging en herinneringen wanneer het tijd is om de volgende termijnbetaling te doen.
Zo werkt het

Betaal jouw bestelling in 3 gelijke delen. De eerste termijn betaal je vandaag via iDEAL. Elke 30 dagen betaal je de volgende termijn en hiervoor ontvang je vanuit in3 een herinnering. Je betaalt geen rente,
je krijgt geen BKR-registratie en er zijn geen extra kosten als je op tijd betaalt. In3 is mogelijk bij bestelbedragen vanaf € 100 tot en met € 5000. Bekijk de betaalvoorwaarden van in3

Over in3

LG Electronics werkt samen met in3 zodat onze klanten in 3 gelijke delen kunnen betalen op LG.com/NL. Zonder rente en zonder BKR-registratie.
Lees meer

FAQ

Bezoek de website van in3 voor meer informatie over het gebruik van in3.
Lees meer

 