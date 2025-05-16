Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG UltraGear Werbung für den weltweit ersten 5K2K OLED-Gaming-Monitor, 10 % Rabatt vom 28. April bis 14. Mai. Modelle 32G810SA und 45GX950 abgebildet.

15 mei– 15 juni

Onze nieuwe OLED Gaming line-up. Ontvang tot 12% korting

Ontdek de allereerste 5K2K OLED-monitor ter wereld op LG.com

*Geldig via lg.com/nl zolang de voorraad strekt. Tot 12% korting bij pre-order van geselecteerde UltraGear Smart Gaming Monitoren. Niet te combineren met andere promoties of kortingscodes.

 

*Op basis van de gepubliceerde specificaties van alle OLED-monitoren (stand per december 2024) is het LG-model 45GX950A het enige OLED-display met een 5K2K-resolutie (5120 x 2160).

Actievoordelen,10% korting,2% ledenkorting ,2 jaar garantie

Actievoordelen

10% korting | 2% ledenkorting | 2 jaar garantie

45GX90SA, 39GX90SA, 34GX90SA

Actievoordelen,2% ledenkorting ,5% welkomstkorting.2 jaar garantie

Actievoordelen

2% ledenkorting | 5% welkomstkorting | 2 Jaar garantie

45GX950A

Welk UltraGear-model past bij jou?

LG UltraGear 45GX950A

45GX950A

's Werelds eerste 5K2K curved OLED-gamingmonitor

's Werelds eerste 5K2K curved OLED-gamingmonitor Ontdek meer

*Op basis van de gepubliceerde specificaties van alle OLED-monitoren (per december 2024) is het LG-model 45GX950A het enige OLED-display met een 5K2K-resolutie (5120 x 2160).

Ontdek onze 5K2K OLED monitor

21:9 5K2K OLED

21:9 5K2K OLED

0.03 ms(GTG)

0.03 ms(GTG)

Dual Mode

Dual Mode

DisplayPort 2.1

DisplayPort 2.1

LG UltraGear 240Hz Curved OLED-Smart-Monitore in einem modernen Homeoffice-Setup, mit einer Content-Hub-Oberfläche für Streaming, Gaming und Produktivität.

45GX90SA / 34GX90SA

Stream, game en doe nog veel meer met onze 240Hz smart OLED gaming monitor.

Stream, game en doe nog veel meer met onze 240Hz smart OLED gaming monitor. 45GX90SA Stream, game en doe nog veel meer met onze 240Hz smart OLED gaming monitor. 34GX90SA

　

Ultrawide beeld, slimme controle

OLED voor echte kleuren

OLED voor echte kleuren

800R curve

800R curve

240Hz Refreshrate

240Hz Refreshrate

Streaming

Streaming

*Abonnement op Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video of Apple TV vereist.

Vertikal ausgerichteter 32-Zoll 4K 144Hz LG UltraGear 32G810SA Monitor in einem modernen Streaming-Setup, zeigt eine Live-Gaming-Session mit Chat- und Steuerpanels auf dem Bildschirm.

32G810SA

Breng je gaming en streaming samen op één scherm – met de LG 32" 4K 144Hz monitor met webOS

Breng je gaming en streaming samen op één scherm – met de LG 32" 4K 144Hz monitor met webOS Ontdek meer

　

Smart 4K power op een perfect 32” scherm

IPS 4K Display

IPS 4K Display

144Hz Refreshrate

144Hz Refreshrate

Vesa Display HDR 400

Vesa Display HDR 400

Streaming

Streaming

*Abonnement op Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video of Apple TV vereist.

Belangrijkste specificaties

　　　　

45GX950A

45" WUHD
5K2K (5120x2160)
21:9
Dual-Mode
(WUHD 165Hz / WFHD 330Hz)
0.03ms GtG
DCI-P3 98.5%
Curved WOLED(800R)
USB Type-C™(PD 90W)
HDMI™ 2.1 x2
DisplayPort2.1 x1 (with DSC)
 
-
Meer informatie

　　

45GX90SA

45" WQHD
3440x1440
21:9
240Hz Refreshrate
0.03ms GtG
DCI-P3 98.5%
Curved WOLED(800R)
USB Type-C™(PD 65W)
USB Type-A 2.0 x2
HDMI™ 2.1 x2
DisplayPort1.4 x1 (with DSC)
webOS24
Meer informatie

　　　　

39GX90SA

39" WQHD

3440x1440

21:9
240Hz Refreshrate
0.03ms GtG
DCI-P3 98.5%
Curved WOLED(800R)

USB Type-C™(PD 65W)

USB Type-A 2.0 x2

HDMI™ 2.1 x2

DisplayPort1.4 x1 (with DSC)

webOS24
Meer informatie

　　

34GX90SA

34" WQHD

3440x1440

21:9
240Hz Refreshrate
0.03ms GtG
DCI-P3 98.5%
Curved WOLED(800R)

USB Type-C™(PD 65W)

USB Type-A 2.0 x2

HDMI™ 2.1 x2

DisplayPort1.4 x1 (with DSC)

webOS24
Meer informatie

　　

32G810SA

32" UHD

3840x2160

16:9
144Hz Refreshrate
1ms GtG
DCI-P3 95%
IPS

USB Type-C™(PD 65W)

HDMI™ 2.1 x2

DisplayPort1.4 x1 (with DSC)

USB 2.0 2dn

webOS24
Meer informatie
Betalen met in3
Koop nu en betaal in 3 delen, 0% rente
Shoppen en betalen met in3:
  • Stap 1
    Wanneer je shopt op LG.com/nl/ voeg je producten toe aan de winkelwagen en als jouw bestelling in aanmerking komt voor in3 (in 3 rentevrije delen betalen), zie je de betaaloptie in3 op de afrekenpagina.
  • Stap 2
    Bij het afrekenen kies je voor de in3-betaaloptie, vul de gevraagde gegevens in en in3 laat je direct weten of je bent goedgekeurd.
  • Stap 3
    Betaal direct de eerste termijn via iDEAL. Je ontvangt daarna een e-mailbevestiging en herinneringen wanneer het tijd is om de volgende termijnbetaling te doen.
Zo werkt het

Betaal jouw bestelling in 3 gelijke delen. De eerste termijn betaal je vandaag via iDEAL. Elke 30 dagen betaal je de volgende termijn en hiervoor ontvang je vanuit in3 een herinnering. Je betaalt geen rente,
je krijgt geen BKR-registratie en er zijn geen extra kosten als je op tijd betaalt. In3 is mogelijk bij bestelbedragen vanaf € 100 tot en met € 5000. Bekijk de betaalvoorwaarden van in3

Over in3

LG Electronics werkt samen met in3 zodat onze klanten in 3 gelijke delen kunnen betalen op LG.com/NL. Zonder rente en zonder BKR-registratie.
Lees meer

FAQ

Bezoek de website van in3 voor meer informatie over het gebruik van in3.
Lees meer

 