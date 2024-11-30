We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24" (60 cm) | IPS Display | Wide viewing Angle | Arcline | TV+Monitor & PIP Mode | Wall Mount | Gaming Mode | Cinema Mode
24" (60 cm) | IPS Display | Wide viewing Angle | Arcline | TV+Monitor & PIP Mode | Wall Mount | Gaming Mode | Cinema Mode
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Display Type
IPS
-
Schermdiagonaal (inch)
24
-
Schermdiagonaal (cm)
60
-
Design scherm
LG Design
-
Cinema 3D
Nee
-
LG Smart TV
Nee
-
Resolutie
Full HD (1920x1080)
-
Brightness(cd/m2)
250 (Typ.), 200(Min.)
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
1000:1(typ.)
-
Response Time(GTG)
5ms(High)
-
Viewing Angle
R/L 178 (Typ.), U/D178 (Typ.) (CR≥10)
3D
-
3D Type
Nee
SMART TV WEBOS
-
webOS
Nee
NETWERK
-
Wi-Fi
Nee
EXTRA
-
Camera (Ready/Built-in)
Nee
-
Smart Energy Saving
Ja
AANSLUITINGEN ZIJKANT
-
CI+ Slot
Ja
AANSLUITINGEN ACHTERKANT
-
Scart (Full)
Ja
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
Ja
-
HDMI
Ja, 2x versie 1.3
-
RGB / VGA / D-sub
Ja, D-Sub
-
PC Audio Input
Ja
-
USB 2.0 / 3.0
Ja, USB2.0
AFSTANDBEDIENING
-
Reguliere afstandsbediening
Ja
ECO
-
Energieklasse
A (Schaal: A+ tot F)
-
Smart Energy saving
Ja
-
Voeding
100~240V (32W)
AFMETINGEN
-
Set met voet
554,9mm x 422,9mm x 203,5mm
-
Set zonder voet
554,9mm x 342,3mm x 92,8mm
-
VESA wandmontage
75mm x 75mm
GEWICHT
-
Set met voet
3,6kg
-
Set zonder voet
3,2kg
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente