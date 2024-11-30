We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
43" (109 cm) | LG Full HD TV | Virtual Surround sound | Full HD Resolutie Upscaler | Triple XD Engine
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Display Type
Full HD TV
-
Schermdiagonaal (inch)
43"
-
Design scherm
Metalic Design
-
LG Smart TV
Nee
-
Smart TV platform
3.5
-
Resolutie
Full HD (1920 x 1080)
BEELD
-
Backlighttechnologie
LED
-
Paneel type
Direct LED RGB
-
Picture Engine
Color Master Engine
-
Aspect ratio
6, te weten 16:9, Orgineel, 4:3, Vertical zoom, All directions zoom, Just scan)
-
2K Upscaler
Ja
AUDIO
-
Audio output
10W / 2ch
-
Smart Sound modus
Nee
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice
-
Geluidsmodus
6, te weten Standaard, Clear Voice, Muziek, Bioscoop, Sport, Games)
-
DTS Decoder
Nee
-
Optical sound sync
Ja
-
Wireless sound sync
Ja
TUNER
-
DVB-C
Ja
-
DVB-T2
Ja
-
DVB-S2
Ja
-
DVB CI+
Ja
DVR
-
DVR Type
Digitaal
-
DVR Ready
Ready
-
Time Shift
Ready
AANSLUITINGEN ZIJKANT
-
CI+ Slot
1
-
HDMI
2
-
USB
1
-
RF In
1
-
Component In
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
Nee
-
Netwerk aansluiting (LAN)
Nee
-
External speaker out / Headphone out
Nee
ACCESSOIRES
-
Reguliere afstandsbediening
Ja
-
Batterijen voor de afstandsbediening
Ja
ECO
-
Voeding
100-240Vac, 50-60Hz
-
Stand-by energieverbruik
0.30 W
TELETEXT
-
Pagina's
2000
AFMETINGEN EN GEWICHT
-
Afmetingen met verpakking
1197 x 162 x 775
-
Set zonder voet
1108 x 69.5 x 657
-
Set met voet
1108 x 217.9 x 707
-
VESA
300 x 300
-
Gewicht met verpakking
14.1 kilo
-
Gewicht zonder voet
10.6 kilo
-
Gewicht met voet
10.9 kilo
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
