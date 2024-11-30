We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
47" inch Full HD LED met Trumotion 100Hz, 2,4ms responsetijd, USB 2.0 & 4x HDMI.
47" inch Full HD LED met Trumotion 100Hz, 2,4ms responsetijd, USB 2.0 & 4x HDMI.
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Producttype
LED
-
Schermdiagonaal (inch)
47
-
Smart energie saving
Plus
-
INFINIA Design
Nee
-
Wireless
Nee
BEELD
-
Backlight technologie
LED
-
FullHD 1080P
Ja
-
Resolutie
1920x1080
-
Trumotion
100Hz
-
Contrastverhouding
3.000.000:1
-
Kijkhoek graden
178°/178°
-
Reactie snelheid
2.4ms
-
3D
Nee
TUNER
-
Analoog (PAL/SECAM)
Ja
-
DVB-T
Ja
-
DVB CI+ Ziggo gecertificeerd
Ja
TECHNISCHE KENMERKEN
-
XD engine
Ja
-
Aspect ratio correctie
Ja (8 modes)
-
Kleur temperatuur controle (Cool/Medium/Warm)
Ja
-
Expert mode / ISF ready
Ja
-
Netcast (Youtube, Accuwheater, Picasa)
Nee
-
Bluetooth
Nee
-
DLNA
Nee
-
CIFS
Nee
GELUID
-
Vermogen
10W+10W
-
LG Infinite Sound
Ja
-
Clear Voice II
Ja
-
Invisible speaker
Ja
TELETEXT
-
Pagina's
1000
EXTRA
-
Intelligent Sensor
Ja
-
AV-input navigatie
Ja
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
Nee
-
Gebruikers menu
3D design
-
VESA compatibel
Ja
DIVX
-
Divx HD
Ja
-
DivX
Ja
AANSLUITINGEN
-
AV in
Ja (x2)
-
HDMI/HDCP-ingang
Ja (x4)
-
USB 2.0
Ja (x1)
-
RF in
Ja (x1)
-
Scart 1 (full wired, RGB)
Ja (x1)
-
Scart 2
Nee
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + audio
Ja (x2)
-
Digitale audio uit (optical)
Ja (x1)
-
RGB In (D-sub 15-pins)
Ja (x1)
-
PC audio-in
Ja (x1)
-
Hoofdtelefoon uit
Ja (x1)
-
CI-slot
Ja (x1)
-
RS232C (control / SVC)
Ja (x1)
-
LAN (wired)
Nee
-
WiFi B/G/N 802.11 (Built-in)
Nee
ECO
-
Power on (W)
95W
AFMETINGEN & GEWICHT
-
Afmetingen inclusief voet (BxHxD)
1127x758x285
-
Afmetingen exclusief voet (BxHxD)
1127x692x29.3
-
Gewicht (Inclusief voet)
23
-
Gewicht (zonder voet)
19.5
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente