47" | Edge LED | Cinema 3D | Smart TV 2.0 | Full HD | MCI 800 | Smart Share | DLNA Certified | Wi-Fi | Wi-Di | Dual-Core
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Display Type
LED
-
Schermdiagonaal (inch)
47
-
Design scherm
CINEMA SCREEN
-
Cinema 3D
Ja
-
LG Smart TV
Ja
-
Resolutie
Ja
BEELD
-
Backlighttechnologie
Edge LED
-
Cinema 3D
Ja
-
PMI
800
-
Resolutie
1920 x 1080
TUNER
-
DVB-T2
Ja
-
DVB-C
Ja
-
DVB-S2
Ja
-
DVB CI+
Ja
3D
-
3D Type
FPR
-
2D naar 3D Conversie
Ja
-
3D Depth Control
Ja
-
3D Sound Zooming
Ja
-
Dual Play
Ja
SMART TV NETCAST
-
Home Dashboard 2.0
Ja
-
App Store
Ja
-
Premium Content
Ja
-
Full Webbrowser
Ja
-
Social Center
Ja
-
3D World
Ja
-
Skype
Ja
-
Smartphone Remote Support
Ja
-
External Device App Download
Ja
NETWERK
-
WiFi
Ingebouwd
-
DLNA gecertificeerd
Ja
-
Remote app
Ja
-
LG Cloud
Ja
-
Smart Mobile Link (MHL)
Alleen Wi-Di
DVR
-
DVR Type
Digitaal
-
DVR Ready
Ready
-
Time Shift (Time Machine II)
Ready
MEDIA
-
Video
DivX HD
-
Foto
JPEG
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital),EAC3,HAAC,AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM
TELETEXT
-
Pagina's
2000
AANSLUITINGEN ZIJKANT
-
CI+ Slot
1
-
HDMI
4
-
USB
3 (V, 2.0)
-
Headphone out
0
AANSLUITINGEN ACHTERKANT
-
RF In
2 (T/C, S2) or 1 (T2/C)
-
AV In
1 (Component & Stereo Audio)
-
Scart (Full)
1 (Composite)
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
HDMI
0
-
RGB / VGA / D-sub
1
-
PC Audio Input
1
-
Netwerk aansluiting (LAN)
1
-
Headphone out
1
-
WiFi B/G/N 802.11 (Built-in)
1
AFSTANDSBEDIENING
-
Magic Motion Remote Control
Ja, inclusief
-
Reguliere afstandsbediening
S-Con
-
Modi
4
ACCESSOIRES
-
3D-brillen
4
-
3D clip-on brillen
1
-
Dual Play brillen
2
ECO
-
Smart Energy Saving
Plus
-
Energieklasse
A
-
Voeding
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
-
Energieverbruik
83W
-
Eco flower
Ja
-
Annual on-mode power (Jaarlijks energieverbruik)
121 kWh/Annum
-
Luminance ratio (lichtopbrengst %)
65%
-
Aanwezigheid van lood
Ja, Deze televisie bevat alleen lood in bepaalde componenten waar technologisch geen alternatieven mogelijk zijn welke volledig in lijn zijn met de bestaande EU richtlijnen.
-
Kwik (mg)
0 mg
AFMETINGEN
-
Verpakking
1330 x 810 x 141 mm
-
Set met voet
1063 x 701 x 302 mm
-
Set zonder voet
1063 x 628 x 33.4 mm
