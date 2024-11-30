We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
65" LG NanoCell 4K | α7 Gen4 Intelligent Processor | Local Dimming | Cinema HDR met Dolby Vision | Dolby Atmos | Nano bezel
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Display Type
NanoCell Display
-
Resolutie
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
-
Schermdiagonaal
65" | 165 cm
-
Design
Nano Bezel
-
Processor
α7 Gen4 Processor
-
Professional gaming TV
Ja
-
Smart TV platform
webOS ThinQ AI
-
Matching soundbar
SN11RG
BEELD
-
Backlight technologie
Edge
-
Paneel type
NanoCell Display Pro met IPS
-
Kleurweergave
Nano Color
-
Kleur nauwkeurigheid
True Color Accuracy
-
Kleur diepte
Billion Rich Colors
-
Kijkhoek
Wide Viewing Angle
-
Beeldkwaliteit
AI Picture
-
Helderheid
AI Brightness
-
Dimming
Local Dimming
-
High Frame Rate
4K HFR (100P)
-
HDR type (High Dynamic Range)
4K Cinema HDR
-
HDR format ondersteuning
Dolby Vision IQ, Filmmaker Mode™, Technicolor HDR, HLG en HDR 10 Pro
-
ULTRA Luminance
ULTRA Luminance
-
Picture Engine
α7 Gen4 Processor
-
4K Upscaler
Ja
AUDIO
-
Audio output
20W / 2.0ch
-
Dolby Atmos
Ja
-
Speaker type
Down firing
-
AI Accoustic Tuning
Ja
-
AI sound
Ja
-
Surround Sound modus
Ultra Surround
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
DTS Decoder
Nee
-
LG sound sync
Ja
-
WiSA
Ja
WEBOS SMART TV
-
OS versie
webOS ThinQ AI
-
ThinQ AI
Ja
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Ja
-
AI Home Dashboard
Ja
-
Apple Homekit
Ja
-
Magic Zoom
Ja
-
Magic Mobile Connection
Ja
-
STB Controle
Ja
-
360° VR Play
Ja
-
Web Browser
Ja
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Ja
SMART SHARE
-
Miracast
Ja
-
WiDi
Ja
-
DLNA gecertificeerd
Ja
GAMING
-
HDR Gaming
Ja
-
FreeSync
Ja
-
HGiG
Ja
TUNER
-
DVB-C
Ja
-
DVB-T2
Ja
-
DVB-S2
Ja
-
DVB CI+
Ja
DVR
-
DVR Type
Digitaal
-
DVR Ready
Ready
-
Time Machine (dvr)
Ja
-
Time Shift
Ready
AANSLUITINGEN
-
WiFi
802.11ac
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
Apple AirPlay 2
Ja
-
CI+ Slot
Ja
-
HDMI 2.0
4
-
USB
3
-
RF In
2 (Rear, RF/Sat)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
Netwerk aansluiting (LAN)
1
-
External speaker out / Headphone out
1
AFSTANDSBEDIENING
-
Magic Remote
Ja
-
Batterijen voor de afstandsbediening
Ja
TELETEXT
-
Pagina's
2000
ECO
-
Voeding
100-240Vac, 50-60Hz
-
Stand-by energieverbruik
< 0.50 W
AFMETINGEN
-
Afmetingen met verpakking
1600 x 1035 x 207
-
Set zonder voet
1451 x 840 x 64
-
Set met voet
1451 x 910 x 324
-
VESA
300 x 300
-
Gewicht met verpakking
33.3 kilo
-
Gewicht zonder voet
24.1 kilo
-
Gewicht met voet
25.8 kilo
-
Stand Dimensions W/O Packing
831
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
-
extensie
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente