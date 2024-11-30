Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
75” (217 cm) NanoCell TV SM9000 | α7 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor | Full Array Dimming Pro| Cinema HDR met Dolby Vision | Dolby Atmos | Perfect cinema screen design

Specs

Recensies

Ondersteuning

75” (217 cm) NanoCell TV SM9000 | α7 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor | Full Array Dimming Pro| Cinema HDR met Dolby Vision | Dolby Atmos | Perfect cinema screen design

75SM9000PLA

75” (217 cm) NanoCell TV SM9000 | α7 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor | Full Array Dimming Pro| Cinema HDR met Dolby Vision | Dolby Atmos | Perfect cinema screen design

(3)
Printen

Alle specificaties

ALGEMENE KENMERKEN

  • Display Type

    NanoCell SUPER UHD

  • Resolutie

    4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

  • Schermdiagonaal

    75" | 190 cm

  • Design

    Cinema Screen

  • Processor

    α7 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor

  • Professional gaming TV

    Ja

  • Smart TV platform

    webOS ThinQ AI

  • Matching soundbar

    SL9YG/SL8YG

BEELD

  • Backlight technologie

    Slim Direct

  • Paneel type

    NanoCell Display Pro met IPS

  • Kleurweergave

    Nano Cell Color Pro

  • Kleur nauwkeurigheid

    True Color Accuracy

  • Kleur diepte

    Billion Rich Colors

  • Kijkhoek

    Wide Viewing Angle

  • Beeldkwaliteit

    Deep Learning AI Picture

  • Helderheid

    AI Brightness

  • Dimming

    Full Array Dimming

  • High Frame Rate

    4K HFR (100P)

  • HDR type (High Dynamic Range)

    4K Cinema HDR

  • HDR format ondersteuning

    Dolby Vision, Technicolor HDR, HLG en HDR 10 Pro

  • ULTRA Luminance

    ULTRA Luminance Pro

  • Picture Engine

    α7 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor

  • 4K Upscaler

    Ja

AUDIO

  • Audio output

    40W / 2.2ch

  • Dolby Atmos

    Ja

  • Speaker type

    Down firing

  • One Touch Sound Tuning

    Ja

  • AI sound

    Ja

  • Surround Sound modus

    Dolby Surround

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • DTS Decoder

    Ja (DTS-HD)

  • LG sound sync

    Ja

  • WiSA

    Ja

WEBOS SMART TV

  • OS versie

    webOS ThinQ AI

  • ThinQ AI

    Ja

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Ja

  • AI Home Dashboard

    Ja

  • Magic Zoom

    Ja

  • Magic Mobile Connection

    Ja

  • STB Controle

    Ja

  • 360° VR Play

    Ja

  • Web Browser

    Ja

  • Wi-Fi TV On

    Ja

SMART SHARE

  • Miracast

    Ja

  • WiDi

    Ja

  • DLNA gecertificeerd

    Ja

TUNER

  • DVB-C

    Ja

  • DVB-T2

    Ja

  • DVB-S2

    Ja

  • DVB CI+

    Ja

DVR

  • DVR Type

    Digitaal

  • DVR Ready

    Ready

  • Time Machine (dvr)

    Ja

  • Time Shift

    Ready

AANSLUITINGEN

  • WiFi

    802.11ac

  • Bluetooth

    Ja

  • Apple AirPlay 2

    Ja (vanaf juni)

  • CI+ Slot

    Ja

  • HDMI 2.1

    4

  • USB

    3

  • RF In

    2 (Rear, RF/Sat)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1

  • Netwerk aansluiting (LAN)

    1

  • External speaker out / Headphone out

    1

AFSTANDSBEDIENING

  • Magic Remote

    Ja

  • Batterijen voor de afstandsbediening

    Ja

TELETEXT

  • Pagina's

    2000

ECO

  • Voeding

    100-240Vac, 50-60Hz

  • Stand-by energieverbruik

    < 0.50 W

  • Energieklasse (A+++ tot E schaal)

    A+

AFMETINGEN

  • Afmetingen met verpakking

    1823x 1166 x 231

  • Set zonder voet

    1677 x 966 x 69.9

  • Set met voet

    1677 x 1037 x 384

  • VESA

    600 x 400

  • Gewicht met verpakking

    52 kilo

  • Gewicht zonder voet

    37.9 kilo

  • Gewicht met voet

    40.8 kilo

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

Reviews van andere gebruikers

Onze keuze

Betalen met in3
Koop nu en betaal in 3 delen, 0% rente
Shoppen en betalen met in3:
  • Stap 1
    Wanneer je shopt op LG.com/nl/ voeg je producten toe aan de winkelwagen en als jouw bestelling in aanmerking komt voor in3 (in 3 rentevrije delen betalen), zie je de betaaloptie in3 op de afrekenpagina.
  • Stap 2
    Bij het afrekenen kies je voor de in3-betaaloptie, vul de gevraagde gegevens in en in3 laat je direct weten of je bent goedgekeurd.
  • Stap 3
    Betaal direct de eerste termijn via iDEAL. Je ontvangt daarna een e-mailbevestiging en herinneringen wanneer het tijd is om de volgende termijnbetaling te doen.
Zo werkt het

Betaal jouw bestelling in 3 gelijke delen. De eerste termijn betaal je vandaag via iDEAL. Elke 30 dagen betaal je de volgende termijn en hiervoor ontvang je vanuit in3 een herinnering. Je betaalt geen rente,
je krijgt geen BKR-registratie en er zijn geen extra kosten als je op tijd betaalt. In3 is mogelijk bij bestelbedragen vanaf € 100 tot en met € 5000. Bekijk de betaalvoorwaarden van in3

Over in3

LG Electronics werkt samen met in3 zodat onze klanten in 3 gelijke delen kunnen betalen op LG.com/NL. Zonder rente en zonder BKR-registratie.
Lees meer

FAQ

Bezoek de website van in3 voor meer informatie over het gebruik van in3.
Lees meer

 