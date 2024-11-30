65 inch LG OLED evo C3 4K Smart TV - OLED65C35LA

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Belangrijkste specs
-
Schermtype
4K OLED
-
Verversingssnelheid
Standaard 100Hz
-
Kleurengamma
OLED Color
-
Beeld processor
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
Ondersteund G-Sync (Nvidia)
Ja
-
Ondersteund FreeSync (AMD)
Ja
-
Audio-vermogen
40W
-
Luidsprekersysteem
2.2 Kanaal
-
Dolby Atmos
Ja
-
TV-afmetingen zonder standaard (BxHxD mm)
1 441x826x45,1
-
TV-gewicht zonder standaard (kg)
16,6
Alle specificaties
BEELD (DISPLAY)
-
Schermtype
4K OLED
-
Schermresolutie
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
-
Verversingssnelheid
Standaard 100Hz
-
Kleurengamma
OLED Color
BEELD (VERWERKING)
-
Beeld processor
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6
-
AI Beeld
AI Beeld Pro
-
AI Upscaling
AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Ja (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
AI Genre Selectie
Ja (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Helderheidsregeling
Ja
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Ja
-
Dimming Technologie
Pixel Dimming
-
Motion
OLED Motion
-
Beeldmodus
10 modi (Gepersonaliseerde Picture Wizard, Levendig, Standaard, Eco, Cinema, Sport, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)
GAMING
-
Ondersteund G-Sync (Nvidia)
Ja
-
Ondersteund FreeSync (AMD)
Ja
-
HGIG Modus
Ja
-
Game Optimizer
Ja (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Ja
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Ja
TOEGANKELIJKHEID
-
Hoog contrast
Ja
-
Grijswaarden
Ja
-
Kleuren omkeren
Ja
AFMETINGEN EN GEWICHTEN
-
TV-afmetingen zonder standaard (BxHxD mm)
1 441x826x45,1
-
TV-afmetingen met standaard (BxHxD mm)
1 441x880x230
-
Afmetingen verpakking (BxHxD mm)
1 600x950x200
-
TV-standaard (BxD mm)
470x230
-
TV-gewicht zonder standaard (kg)
16,6
-
TV-gewicht met standaard (kg)
18,5
-
Gewicht verpakking (kg)
26,4
-
VESA-montage (BxH mm)
300x200
AUDIO
-
Dolby Atmos
Ja
-
AI Geluid
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Ja
-
LG Sound Sync
Ja
-
Sound Mode Share
Ja
-
Gelijktijdige audio-uitvoer
Ja
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Ja (2-Way Playback)
-
Audio-vermogen
40W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Ja
-
Audio-formaten
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Raadpleeg handleiding)
-
Luidsprekerrichting
Neerwaarts
-
Luidsprekersysteem
2.2 Kanaal
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Ondersteuning
Ja (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Ingang
1x
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Ja
-
SPDIF (Optische digitale audio-uitgang)
1x
-
CI ingang
1x
-
HDMI Ingang
4x (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS as specified in HDMI 2.1 (4 port))
-
RF Ingang (Antenne/Kabel)
2x
-
USB Ingang
3x (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
Ja (Wi-Fi 5)
SMART TV
-
Werkt met Apple Airplay2
Ja
-
Kunstgallerij
Ja
-
Besturingssysteem (OS)
webOS 23
-
Sports Alert
Ja
-
Gezinsinstellingen
Ja
-
ThinQ
Ja
-
Geschikt voor USB Camera
Ja
-
Always Ready
Ja
-
Volledige webbrowser
Ja
-
Handsfree spraakbediening
Ja
-
Intelligente spraakherkenning
Ja
-
LG Channels
Ja
-
Magic Remote afstandsbediening
Meegeleverd
-
Multi View
Ja
-
Smartphone Remote App
Ja (LG ThinQ)
STROOM
-
Voeding (Spanning, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Stand-by stroomverbruik
Onder 0,5W
ACCESSOIRES INBEGREPEN
-
Afstandsbediening
Magic Remote met NFC
-
IR Blaster-kabel
Ja
-
Stroomkabel
Ja (bijgevoegd)
-
Batterijen voor afstandsbediening
Ja (AA 2x)
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
-
extensie
