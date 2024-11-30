We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32" (80 cm) | Full HD TV | Triple XD Engine | webOS 3.5 Smart TV
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Display Type
Full HD TV
-
Schermdiagonaal (inch)
32"
-
Design scherm
Metalic Design
-
LG Smart TV
webOS
-
Smart TV platform
3.5
-
Resolutie
Full HD (1920 x 1080)
BEELD
-
Backlighttechnologie
LED
-
Paneel type
Direct LED RGB
-
Picture Engine
Color Master Engine
-
Beeldmodus
10, te weten Levendig, Standaard, Eco, Bioscoop, Sport, Games, Foto, HDR Effect, Expert 1 (lichte kamer) en Expert 2 (donkere kamer)
-
Aspect ratio
6, te weten 16:9, Orgineel, 4:3, Vertical zoom, All directions zoom, Just scan)
-
2K Upscaler
Ja
AUDIO
-
Audio output
10W / 2ch
-
Smart Sound modus
Nee
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
Geluidsmodus
6, te weten Standaard, Clear Voice, Muziek, Bioscoop, Sport, Games)
-
DTS Decoder
Ja (DTS-HD)
-
Optical sound sync
Ja
-
Wireless sound sync
Ja
WEBOS SMART TV
-
OS versie
3.5
-
Magic Zoom
Ja
-
Magic Mobile Connection
Ja
-
360 VR
Nee
-
STB Controle
Ja (alleen Nederlandse modellen)
-
Multi-view
Ja
-
Web Browser
Ja
SMART SHARE
-
Miracast
Ja
-
WiDi
Ja
-
DLNA gecertificeerd
Ja
TUNER
-
DVB-C
Ja
-
DVB-T2
Ja
-
DVB-S2
Ja
-
DVB CI+
Ja
DVR
-
DVR Type
Digitaal
-
DVR Ready
Ready
-
Time Shift
Ready
AANSLUITINGEN ZIJKANT
-
Wifi
Ja
-
CI+ Slot
1
-
HDMI
3
-
USB
2
-
RF In
2
-
Component In
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
Nee
-
Netwerk aansluiting (LAN)
1
-
External speaker out / Headphone out
Nee
ACCESSOIRES
-
Reguliere afstandsbediening
Ja
-
Batterijen voor de afstandsbediening
Ja
ECO
-
Voeding
100-240Vac, 50-60Hz
-
Stand-by energieverbruik
0.30 W
TELETEXT
-
Pagina's
2000
AFMETINGEN EN GEWICHT
-
Afmetingen met verpakking
510 x 812 x 142
-
Set zonder voet
441 x 739 x 74.6 (SPK 84)
-
Set met voet
472 x 739 x 168
-
VESA
N.V.T.
-
Gewicht met verpakking
6.1 Kilo
-
Gewicht zonder voet
4.85 Kilo
-
Gewicht met voet
4.9 Kilo
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
