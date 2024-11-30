We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
5.1ch Smart 3D Blu-ray home cinema system | 1200W | LG Smart | Wif-Fi built-in | Smart Share | DLNA | DIVX HD
5.1ch Smart 3D Blu-ray home cinema system | 1200W | LG Smart | Wif-Fi built-in | Smart Share | DLNA | DIVX HD
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Basis info
5.1 Home Theater
-
Product Type
Blu-Ray Home Theater
-
Draadloze actieve subwoofer
Ja
-
3D
Ja
-
LG Smart TV
Ja
-
Full web browsing
Ja
-
Fast booting
< 5 sec
-
MKV / FLAC
Ja
-
Private sound mode
Ja
-
2D to 3D converter
Ja
AUDIO VERMOGEN
-
Systeem
5.1 Home Cinema
-
Totaal
1200W
-
Front
196W x 2
-
Center
196W
-
Surround
196W x 2
-
Subwoofer
220W
-
Subwoofer actief of passief
Passief
-
Aramid Fiber Speaker
Ja
AANSLUITINGEN
-
HDMI In
2
-
Component
Nee
-
HDMI Uit
1
-
Audio-ingang - coax
Nee
-
Audio-ingang - optisch
Ja
-
Ethernet
Ja
-
WiFi B/G/N 802.11
Ja
-
iPod Aansluiting
Alleen via USB
-
Compatibel met iPhone
Alleen via USB
-
USB 2.0
1
-
Portable In
Nee
-
Composite
Nee
-
Audio-in L/R
Ja
-
Scart
Nee
MULTIMEDIA
-
Wireless LAN
Nee
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
DLNA
Ja
-
USB-opname (2 , alleen CD)
Ja
-
SIMPLINK
Ja
-
Music ID CD (Gracenote)
Ja
-
External HDD Playback
Ja
-
iPod dock - gemaakt voor iPod
Ja, via USB
-
Miracast
Ja
-
NFC
Nee
-
Wifi Direct
Ja
TECHNISCHE KENMERKEN
-
1080p Upscaling
Ja
-
Ultra HD (4K) upscaling
Ja
AFSPEELBAAR DISC TYPE
-
BD-ROM / BD-R / BD-RE
Ja
-
DVD,DVD ± R / RW
Ja
-
Audio CD, CD-R/RW
Ja
AV FORMAAT
-
MPEG2
Ja
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Ja
-
DivX
Ja
-
DivX HD
Ja
-
MKV
Ja
-
AVC HD (DVD±R/RW)
Ja
-
Dolby digital
Ja
-
Dolby digital plus
Ja
-
Dolby TrueHD
Ja
-
DTS
Ja
-
DTS-HD (Master-Audio)
Ja
-
Dolby Prologic II
Nee
RADIO
-
Band
FM (RDS)
-
Preset-geheugen (aantal)
50
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Ja
AFMETINGEN(B X H X D)MM
-
Receiver
440x65x298
-
Front speaker
250x1200x250
-
Center speaker
360 x 81 x 70
-
Surround speaker
88x121x81
-
Subwoofer
251x336x355
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente