5.1ch Smart 3D Blu-ray home cinema system | 1200W | LG Smart | Wif-Fi built-in | Smart Share | DLNA | DIVX HD

HX563

5.1ch Smart 3D Blu-ray home cinema system | 1200W | LG Smart | Wif-Fi built-in | Smart Share | DLNA | DIVX HD

Alle specificaties

ALGEMENE KENMERKEN

  • Basis info

    5.1 Home Theater

  • Product Type

    Blu-Ray Home Theater

  • Draadloze actieve subwoofer

    Ja

  • 3D

    Ja

  • LG Smart TV

    Ja

  • Full web browsing

    Ja

  • Fast booting

    < 5 sec

  • MKV / FLAC

    Ja

  • Private sound mode

    Ja

  • 2D to 3D converter

    Ja

AUDIO VERMOGEN

  • Systeem

    5.1 Home Cinema

  • Totaal

    1200W

  • Front

    196W x 2

  • Center

    196W

  • Surround

    196W x 2

  • Subwoofer

    220W

  • Subwoofer actief of passief

    Passief

  • Aramid Fiber Speaker

    Ja

AANSLUITINGEN

  • HDMI In

    2

  • Component

    Nee

  • HDMI Uit

    1

  • Audio-ingang - coax

    Nee

  • Audio-ingang - optisch

    Ja

  • Ethernet

    Ja

  • WiFi B/G/N 802.11

    Ja

  • iPod Aansluiting

    Alleen via USB

  • Compatibel met iPhone

    Alleen via USB

  • USB 2.0

    1

  • Portable In

    Nee

  • Composite

    Nee

  • Audio-in L/R

    Ja

  • Scart

    Nee

MULTIMEDIA

  • Wireless LAN

    Nee

  • Bluetooth

    Ja

  • DLNA

    Ja

  • USB-opname (2 , alleen CD)

    Ja

  • SIMPLINK

    Ja

  • Music ID CD (Gracenote)

    Ja

  • External HDD Playback

    Ja

  • iPod dock - gemaakt voor iPod

    Ja, via USB

  • Miracast

    Ja

  • NFC

    Nee

  • Wifi Direct

    Ja

TECHNISCHE KENMERKEN

  • 1080p Upscaling

    Ja

  • Ultra HD (4K) upscaling

    Ja

AFSPEELBAAR DISC TYPE

  • BD-ROM / BD-R / BD-RE

    Ja

  • DVD,DVD ± R / RW

    Ja

  • Audio CD, CD-R/RW

    Ja

AV FORMAAT

  • MPEG2

    Ja

  • MPEG4 AVC (H.264)

    Ja

  • DivX

    Ja

  • DivX HD

    Ja

  • MKV

    Ja

  • AVC HD (DVD±R/RW)

    Ja

  • Dolby digital

    Ja

  • Dolby digital plus

    Ja

  • Dolby TrueHD

    Ja

  • DTS

    Ja

  • DTS-HD (Master-Audio)

    Ja

  • Dolby Prologic II

    Nee

RADIO

  • Band

    FM (RDS)

  • Preset-geheugen (aantal)

    50

  • RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)

    Ja

AFMETINGEN(B X H X D)MM

  • Receiver

    440x65x298

  • Front speaker

    250x1200x250

  • Center speaker

    360 x 81 x 70

  • Surround speaker

    88x121x81

  • Subwoofer

    251x336x355

