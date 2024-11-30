Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Specs

Recensies

Ondersteuning

HX721

3D Blu-ray™ Home Theater System met Smart TV, Wi-Fi Direct™, DLNA/CIFS, LG Remote en Wall-mountable speakers

(0)
HX721
Printen

Alle specificaties

ALGEMENE KENMERKEN

  • Basis info

    2.1 Home Theater

  • Smart 3D

    Ja

  • Product Type

    Blu-Ray Home Theater

  • Draadloze actieve subwoofer

    Nee

  • 3D

    Ja

AUDIO VERMOGEN

  • Systeem

    2.1 Home Cinema

  • Totaal

    560W

  • Subwoofer

    200W

AANSLUITINGEN

  • HDMI

    Ja (1x uit / 2x in)

  • Component

    Ja

  • Audio-ingang - coax

    Nee

  • Audio-ingang - optisch

    Ja

  • Ethernet

    Ja

  • WiFi B/G/N 802.11

    Ja

  • iPod Aansluiting

    Ja

  • Compatibel met iPhone

    Ja

  • iPod Video Support

    Ja

  • USB 2.0

    Ja

  • Portable In

    Ja

  • Composite

    Ja

  • Audio-in L/R

    Ja

  • Scart

    Nee

MULTIMEDIA

  • Netcast/YouTube

    Ja

  • Wireless LAN

    Ja

  • DLNA

    Ja

  • CIFS

    Ja

  • SIMPLINK

    Ja

  • Music ID CD (Gracenote)

    Ja

  • External HDD Playback

    Ja

  • iPod dock - gemaakt voor iPod

    Ja

TECHNISCHE KENMERKEN

  • 1080p Upscaling

    Ja

AFSPEELBAAR DISC TYPE

  • BD-ROM / BD-R / BD-RE

    Ja

  • DVD,DVD ± R / RW

    Ja

  • Audio CD, CD-R/RW

    Ja

AV FORMAAT

  • MPEG2

    Ja

  • MPEG4 AVC (H.264)

    Ja

  • DivX

    Ja

  • DivX HD

    Ja

  • MKV

    Ja

  • AVC HD (DVD±R/RW)

    Ja

  • M4V

    Ja

  • Dolby digital

    Ja

  • Dolby digital plus

    Nee

  • Dolby TrueHD

    Ja

  • DTS

    Ja

  • DTS-HD (Master-Audio)

    Nee

  • Dolby Prologic II

    Ja

RADIO

  • Band

    FM

  • Preset-geheugen (aantal)

    50

  • RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)

    Ja

AFMETINGEN(B X H X D)MM

  • Receiver

    439x61x284

  • Front speaker

    115x290x122

  • Subwoofer

    215x397x373

