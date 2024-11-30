We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
5.1ch Cinema 3D beeld én geluid | Multiroom TX | Smart Share | TV Sound sync | Draadloos audio streaming via bluetooth™
5.1ch Cinema 3D beeld én geluid | Multiroom TX | Smart Share | TV Sound sync | Draadloos audio streaming via bluetooth™
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Basis info
5.1 Home Theater
-
LG Smart TV
Ja
-
Blu-ray
Ja
-
Draadloze actieve subwoofer
Nee
-
3D
Ja
-
MKV / FLAC
Ja
-
Private sound mode
Ja
-
2D to 3D converter
Nee
-
EAN Code
8806087225853
AUDIO VERMOGEN
-
Systeem
5.1 Home Cinema
-
Totaal
1000W
-
Front
167W x 2
-
Center
167W
-
Surround
167W x 2
-
Subwoofer
167W
-
Aramid Fiber Speaker
Nee
-
Subwoofer actief of passief
Actief
AANSLUITINGEN
-
HDMI In
Nee
-
Component
Nee
-
HDMI Uit
1
-
Audio-ingang - optisch
Ja
-
Ethernet
Ja
-
WiFi B/G/N 802.11
Nee
-
iPod Aansluiting
Ja
-
Compatibel met iPhone, iPod & iPad
Ja
-
iPod Video Support
Ja
-
USB 2.0
Ja
-
Portable In
Nee
-
Composite
Nee
-
Audio-in L/R
Ja
-
Scart
Nee
MULTIMEDIA
-
Wifi Direct
Nee
-
Miracast
Nee
-
NFC
Nee
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
DLNA
Ja
-
SIMPLINK
Ja
-
External HDD Playback
Ja
-
iPod dock
Nee
TECHNISCHE KENMERKEN
-
1080p Upscaling
Ja
AFSPEELBAAR DISC TYPE
-
BD-ROM / BD-R / BD-RE
Ja
-
DVD / DVD ± R / ± RW
Ja
-
Audio CD, CD-R/RW
Ja
AV FORMAAT
-
MPEG2
Ja
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Ja
-
MKV
Ja
-
AVC HD (DVD±R/RW)
Ja
-
Dolby digital
Ja
-
Dolby digital plus
Ja
-
Dolby TrueHD
Ja
-
DTS
Ja
-
DTS-HD (Master-Audio)
Ja
-
Dolby Prologic II
Nee
RADIO
-
Band
FM (RDS)
-
Preset-geheugen (aantal)
50
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Ja
AFMETINGEN(B X H X D)MM
-
Receiver
360 x 61 x 299
-
Front speaker
101 x 142 x 97
-
Center speaker
220 x 99 x 98
-
Surround speaker
101 x 142 x 97
-
Subwoofer
172 x 391 x 261
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente