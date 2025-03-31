9kg Droger RH90V9AV2QR Wit | 6 Motion DD | ThinQ | Auto Cleaning Condenser | LG NL

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Dubbelfilter
Dankzij het dubbele filter blijft de droger
hoge prestaties leveren door pluisjes uit kleding te filteren.