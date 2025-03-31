9kg Droger RH90V9AV2QR Wit | 6 Motion DD | ThinQ | Auto Cleaning Condenser | LG NL

Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
  • Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen

  • 5% welkomstkorting voor nieuwe leden (niet te combineren met lopende promoties)

  • Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente

()
Belangrijkste functies

  • DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™
  • Eco Hybrid™
  • Automatisch reinigende condensor
  • Allergy Care™
  • Omkeerbare deur
  • ThinQ™
Meer

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Droger

Vertrouw op efficient en duurzaam drogen van kleding

Bespaar energie, eenvoudig in gebruik, en geniet nog langer van je kleding

Maximale energie-efficiëntie

  • In tegenstelling tot andere drogers die slechts één cilinder gebruiken, gebruikt de LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™-droger er twee.

Energie-efficiëntie A+++

Maximale energie-efficiëntie dankzij LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™-technologie.

*Energie-efficiëntieklassen van A+++ tot D, volgens de IEC-norm, Katoenprogramma met Energiemodus.

Maximale sanitaire voorzieningen

De Allergy Care-cyclus vermindert 99,9% van de huisstofmijten die verantwoordelijk zijn voor allergieën of ademhalingsproblemen.

*Test uitgevoerd onder toezicht van TUV SUD. Met de Allergy Care-cyclus vermindert de LG-droger 99,9% van de batterijen (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa en K. pneumoniae).

*De Allergy Care-cyclus, gecertificeerd door de BAF (British Allergy Foundation), vermindert 99,9% van de huisstofmijten.

Dubbelfilter

Dubbelfilter

Dankzij het dubbele filter blijft de droger

hoge prestaties leveren door pluisjes uit kleding te filteren.

Optimaal drogen

Optimaal drogen

Zorg voor zeer droge kleding dankzij de droogsensor

en de vochtigheidssensor die de droogtijd automatisch optimaliseren.

*Resultaten kunnen variëren afhankelijk van de referentieomgevingsomstandigheden.

Praktische reiniging van de condensor

Praktische reiniging
van de condensor

Dankzij de zelfreinigende condensor bespaar

je tijd en behoud je de kwaliteit die je gewend bent. 

*Het niveau van reinheid van de condensor kan variëren, afhankelijk van de gebruiksomgeving.

*De frequentie waarmee de condensor zichzelf reinigt, kan variëren afhankelijk van de grootte en de initiële hoeveelheid vocht in het wasgoed.

Maximale verzorging van de kledingstukken

Door te drogen op lage temperaturen (50-60 C) verklein je de kans op beschadiging en krimp van stoffen.

*Kan variëren per stofsoort.

LG ThinQ™ 

Leef een slim leven

Alles onder controle, waar je ook bent

Met de LGThinQ™ app start je de droogcyclus en ontvang je notificaties zodra het wasgoed droog is.

Elke dag perfect drogen

Dankzij de verschillende programma's kunt u uw kleding op de meest geschikte manier drogen, waarbij het onberispelijke uiterlijk behouden blijft.

Intelligente associatie

Met LG ThinQ™ ontvangt de wasdroger via Wi-Fi gegevens van de LG wasmachine en stelt automatisch het meest geschikte droogprogramma in.

*Afbeeldingen zijn uitsluitend bedoeld ter illustratie en kunnen afwijken van de daadwerkelijke producten. De werking varieert afhankelijk van de gebruiksomgeving.

Praktisch en aanpasbaar volgens jouw wensen

  • Gehard glas
    Gehard glas
  • Aanpasbare deur
    Aanpasbare deur
  • 2 in 1
    2 in 1
  • Stalen mand
    Stalen mand
  • Ontwerp
    Ontwerp
  • Kolom
    Kolom

*Afbeeldingen zijn uitsluitend bedoeld ter illustratie en kunnen afwijken van het daadwerkelijke product.

Printen

Alle specificaties

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

Reviews van andere gebruikers

