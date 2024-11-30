Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
8/5kg Was/Droogcombinatie GD3M108N3 Wit | Wassen en drogen in één | Direct Drive Motor | 6 Motion | LG NL
MEZ68836978   GD3M108N3    23.12.8变更.pdf
Energieklasse : NL
Productinformatieblad

Functies

Galerij

Specs

Recensies

Waar te koop

Ondersteuning

Energieklasse : NL
Productinformatieblad
Wasmachine en wasdroger in één

De all-in-one wasmachine en wasdroger van LG is opnieuw een van onze toonaangevende technologieën voor huishoudelijke apparaten. Bespaar ruimte in je huis en creëer meer ruimte voor jezelf en/of je gezin.

Feature card van 8/5 kg was- droogcombinatie WitWassen en drogen in één Direct Drive motor 6 Motion GD3M108N3

6 Motion voor een optimaal wasresultaat

Doordat de Direct Drive-motor op de trommel gemonteerd is, kan de LG wasmachine met de 6 Motion-technologie zes unieke wasbewegingen maken. Door deze bewegingen te combineren in een wasprogramma, bijvoorbeeld voor een stille was, delicaat wasgoed of extra grondige reiniging, krijgt elk type wasgoed de optimale behandeling.

Feature card van 8/5 kg was- droogcombinatie WitWassen en drogen in één Direct Drive motor 6 Motion GD3M108N3

Smart-functionaliteit met NFC

Met de Tag On-functionaliteit is het mogelijk om nieuwe wasprogramma's te downloaden, bijvoorbeeld voor babykleding, sportkleding of jeans. Ook is het mogelijk om eventuele problemen snel vast te stellen met Smart Diagnosis. Houd simpelweg je smartphone bij het Tag On-symbool om deze te verbinden met de wasmachine.

Feature card van 8/5 kg was- droogcombinatie WitWassen en drogen in één Direct Drive motor 6 Motion GD3M108N3

Voeg vergeten kledingstukken toe tijdens de was

Ben je een kledingstuk vergeten en al begonnen met het wasprogramma? Geen probleem, het is nog steeds mogelijk om dit bij je wasgoed te voegen. Druk simpelweg op de knop 'Item toevoegen' zodat je de deur nog een keer kunt openen om de vergeten kledingstukken toe te voegen.

*Afhankelijk van het aantal kledingstukken en het type stof kan het voorkomen dat de deurslot niet meer geopend kan worden. Zodra de temperatuur van de wasmachine boven de 40℃ komt kan de deur wegens de veiligheid niet langer geopend worden.
**De deur wordt iets korter dan 3 seconden na het indrukken geopend.
*Productdetails op de afbeelding kunnen per regio, land of model verschillen.

Minder trillingen, minder geluid

Minder trillingen, minder geluid

De invertermotor met directe aandrijving in onze wasmachines is uiterst betrouwbaar en ongekend stil. We weten dat dit een van de beste wasmachinemotoren op de markt is. Daarom bieden we standaard 10 jaar garantie op de motor van al onze machines. Dat is ongeëvenaard, toch?

*10 jaar garantie op de Inverter Direct Drive motor (Enkel onderdelen).

Samenvatting

Printen

AFMETINGEN

GD3M108N3

Belangrijkste specs

  • Maximum wascapaciteit (kg)

    8

  • Productafmetingen (BxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 550

  • Maximaal centrifugetoerental (TPM)

    1 400

  • Stoom

    x

  • Kreukverzorging

    x

Alle specificaties

MATERIAAL & AFWERKING

  • Kleur

    White

CAPACITEIT

  • Maximum droogcapaciteit (kg)

    5

  • Maximum wascapaciteit (kg)

    8

PROGRAMMA'S

  • Donsdeken

    x

  • Katoen

  • Allergy Care (wasmachine)

    x

  • Fijne Was

    x

  • Download Prog.

    x

  • Easy Care

  • Eco 40-60

  • Mix

  • Nachtprogramma

    x

  • Opfrissen

    x

  • Trommelreiniging

  • TurboWash 39

    x

  • TurboWash 59

    x

  • Wassen + drogen

    x

  • Wol (Hand/Wol Was)

    x

BEDIENING & DISPLAY

  • Vertragings timer

    319 hrs

KENMERKEN

  • 6 motion DD

  • AI DD

  • Stoom

    x

  • Roestvrijstalen trommel

  • Embossing binnenste trommel

AFMETINGEN & GEWICHT

  • Verpakking afmetingen (BxHxD mm)

    660 x 890 x 660

  • Productafmetingen (BxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 550

  • Gewicht (kg)

    66

  • Gewicht inclusief verpakking (kg)

    70

ENERGIE

  • Energie-efficiëntieklasse (wassen)

    E/D

EXTRA OPTIES

  • Wi-Fi

    x

  • Geluid Aan/Uit

  • Kinderslot

  • Voorwas

  • Stoom

    x

  • Trommelreiniging

  • Kreukverzorging

    x

PRODUCTFICHE (WASPROGRAMMA)

  • Energieverbruik per 100 cycli (kWh)

    73

  • Maximaal centrifugetoerental (TPM)

    1 400

  • Waterverbruik per cyclus (ℓ)

    48

PRODUCTFICHE (WAS+DROOGPROGRAMMA)

  • Energieverbruik per 100 cycli (kWh)

    326

  • Waterverbruik per cyclus (ℓ)

    90

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    version 3.0

  • Download cyclus

    x

OPTIES/TOEBEHOREN

  • LG TWINWash Compatibel

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

