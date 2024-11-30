Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
GC3V708S2 wasmachine & RH80V5AV0N droger

Specs

Recensies

Ondersteuning

GC3V708S2 wasmachine & RH80V5AV0N droger

GC3V708S2.RH80V0N

GC3V708S2 wasmachine & RH80V5AV0N droger

Samenvatting

Printen

Dimension (mm)

gc3v708s2-Tech_Specs_Dimension_M_17112023.jpg

Belangrijkste specs

Maximum wascapaciteit (kg)

8

Productafmetingen (BxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 565

Maximaal centrifugetoerental (TPM)

1 400

Stoom

Kreukverzorging

x

Alle specificaties

MATERIAAL & AFWERKING

Kleur

White

CAPACITEIT

Maximum wascapaciteit (kg)

8

PROGRAMMA'S

Donsdeken

Katoen

Allergy Care (wasmachine)

Babykleding

x

Donkere was

x

Fijne Was

Download Prog.

Easy Care

Eco 40-60

Hygiëne

x

Mix

Snel 30 min

x

Nachtprogramma

Snel 14 min

Vlekverzorging

x

Opfrissen

Trommelreiniging

TurboWash 39

TurboWash 59

x

Wol (Hand/Wol Was)

BEDIENING & DISPLAY

Vertragings timer

319 hrs

KENMERKEN

6 motion DD

AI DD

Stoom

Roestvrijstalen trommel

Embossing binnenste trommel

AFMETINGEN & GEWICHT

Verpakking afmetingen (BxHxD mm)

660 x 890 x 660

Productafmetingen (BxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 565

Gewicht (kg)

70

Gewicht inclusief verpakking (kg)

74

ENERGIE

Energie-efficiëntieklasse (wassen)

A

EXTRA OPTIES

Wi-Fi

Geluid Aan/Uit

Kinderslot

Voorwas

Stoom

Trommelreiniging

Kreukverzorging

x

PRODUCTFICHE (WASPROGRAMMA)

Energieverbruik per 100 cycli (kWh)

48

Maximaal centrifugetoerental (TPM)

1 400

Waterverbruik per cyclus (ℓ)

48

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

version 3.0

Download cyclus

OPTIES/TOEBEHOREN

LG TWINWash Compatibel

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE

Dimension (mm)

RH80V5AV0N
Maximum droogcapaciteit (kg)
8
Productafmetingen (BxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 660
Energie-efficiëntieklasse (drogen)
A++
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
Ja

Belangrijkste specs

Kleur

Wit

Maximum droogcapaciteit (kg)

8

Productafmetingen (BxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 660

Energie-efficiëntieklasse (drogen)

A++

DUAL Inverter HeatPump

Ja

Automatisch reinigende condensor

Ja

Type warmtebron

Elektrische warmtepomp

Omkeerbare deur

Ja

Smart Pairing

Ja

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Ja

Alle specificaties

MATERIAAL & AFWERKING

Kleur

Wit

Deurtype

Ondoorzichting

CAPACITEIT

Maximum droogcapaciteit (kg)

8

PROGRAMMA'S

Babykleding

Nee

Hygiëne

Nee

Buitenkleding

Nee

Snel 34

Nee

Shirt 20

Nee

Synthetisch

Nee

Tijd drogen

Nee

Wol opfrissen

Nee

AI Dry

Nee

Allergy Care (droger)

Ja

Beddengoed opfrissen

Nee

Groot voorwerp

Nee

Koude Lucht

Nee

Katoen

Ja

Katoen+

Ja

Fijne Was

Ja

Donsjas opfrissen

Nee

Download Prog.

Ja

Donsdeken

Ja

Easy Care

Ja

Jeans

Nee

Mix

Ja

Snel 30 min

Ja

Snel drogen

Nee

Droogrek Prog.

Ja

Opfrissen

Nee

Huidverzorging

Nee

Sportkleding

Ja

Stoom hygiëne

Nee

Stoom opfrissen

Nee

Handdoeken

Ja

Warme Lucht

Ja

Wol

Ja

Eco

Nee

Time Dry

Ja

Turbo Dry

Nee

BEDIENING & DISPLAY

Vertragings timer

3-19 uur

Displaytype

Touch LED

Deurslot-indicatie

Nee

Figuurindicator

18:88

KENMERKEN

6 motion DD

Nee

AI DD

Nee

Type

Condensdroger (zonder ventilatie)

Automatisch reinigende condensor

Ja

Signaal einde cyclus

Ja

Dual Drogen (EcoHybrid)

Ja

DUAL Inverter HeatPump

Ja

Dubbel pluizenfilter

Ja

Indicatie leeg waterreservoir

Ja

Type warmtebron

Elektrische warmtepomp

Inverter motor

Ja

Automatische herstart

Nee

Inverter DirectDrive

Ja

Omkeerbare deur

Ja

LoadSense

Nee

Sensor Dry

Ja

Trommelverlichting

Ja

Verstelbare poten

Ja

Embossing binnenste trommel

Nee

AFMETINGEN & GEWICHT

Verpakking afmetingen (BxHxD mm)

660 x 890 x 702

Productdiepte met deur open 90˚ (mm)

1 115

Productafmetingen (BxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 660

Gewicht (kg)

52,0

Gewicht inclusief verpakking (kg)

56,0

ENERGIE

Energie-efficiëntieklasse (drogen)

A++

PRODUCTFICHE (DROGER)

Automatische droger

Ja

Een "EU-Ecolabel award" toegekend

Nee

Condensatie-efficiëntieklasse

A

Duur van de sluimerstand (min.)

10

Edry (kWh)

1,74

Edry1/2 (kWh)

0,98

Energieverbruik per jaar(kWh)

211

Efficiëntie condensatie bij volledige belasting (%)

91

Efficiëntie van condensatie bij halve lading (%)

91

Geluidsniveau (dBA)

64

Energieverbruik (W) - Uit-stand

0,18

Energieverbruik (W) - Aan-stand

0,18

Standaard droogprogramma

Katoen + Energie Kastdroog

Tijd (min.) - (volle lading)

181

Tijd (min.) - (gedeeltelijke lading)

110

Gewogen condensatie-efficiëntie (%)

91

Gewogen programmatijd

140

EXTRA OPTIES

Anti-kreuk

Ja

Condensor zorg

Ja

Trommelverzorging

Ja

Droogniveau

3 niveaus

Favoriet

Nee

Minder tijd

Ja

Meer tijd

Ja

Rek droog

Nee

Tijd drogen

Ja

Wi-Fi

Ja

Geluid Aan/Uit

Ja

Kinderslot

Ja

Einduitstel

Ja

Trommelverlichting

Ja

Starten op afstand

Ja

Stoom

Nee

BARCODE

Barcode

8806091817143

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Ja

Smart Pairing

Ja

Download cyclus

Ja

Energie bewaking

Ja

Start op afstand en cyclusbewaking

Ja

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Ja

OPTIES/TOEBEHOREN

Afvoerslangset

Ja

Rekmontage

Nee

Stapelset

Nee

LG TWINWash Compatibel

Nee

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE

