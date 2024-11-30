We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
GC3V708S2 wasmachine & RH80V5AV0N droger
GC3V708S2 wasmachine & RH80V5AV0N droger
-
8 kg Wasmachine - Wit. TurboWash™ | 360˚ AI | DD™ Steam™
-
Droger RH80V5AV0N | 8 kg capaciteit | DUAL Inverter Heatpump
Samenvatting
Dimension (mm)
Belangrijkste specs
-
Maximum wascapaciteit (kg)
-
8
-
Productafmetingen (BxHxD mm)
-
600 x 850 x 565
-
Maximaal centrifugetoerental (TPM)
-
1 400
-
Stoom
-
√
-
Kreukverzorging
-
x
Alle specificaties
MATERIAAL & AFWERKING
-
Kleur
-
White
CAPACITEIT
-
Maximum wascapaciteit (kg)
-
8
PROGRAMMA'S
-
Donsdeken
-
√
-
Katoen
-
√
-
Allergy Care (wasmachine)
-
√
-
Babykleding
-
x
-
Donkere was
-
x
-
Fijne Was
-
√
-
Download Prog.
-
√
-
Easy Care
-
√
-
Eco 40-60
-
√
-
Hygiëne
-
x
-
Mix
-
√
-
Snel 30 min
-
x
-
Nachtprogramma
-
√
-
Snel 14 min
-
√
-
Vlekverzorging
-
x
-
Opfrissen
-
√
-
Trommelreiniging
-
√
-
TurboWash 39
-
√
-
TurboWash 59
-
x
-
Wol (Hand/Wol Was)
-
√
BEDIENING & DISPLAY
-
Vertragings timer
-
319 hrs
KENMERKEN
-
6 motion DD
-
√
-
AI DD
-
√
-
Stoom
-
√
-
Roestvrijstalen trommel
-
√
-
Embossing binnenste trommel
-
√
AFMETINGEN & GEWICHT
-
Verpakking afmetingen (BxHxD mm)
-
660 x 890 x 660
-
Productafmetingen (BxHxD mm)
-
600 x 850 x 565
-
Gewicht (kg)
-
70
-
Gewicht inclusief verpakking (kg)
-
74
ENERGIE
-
Energie-efficiëntieklasse (wassen)
-
A
EXTRA OPTIES
-
Wi-Fi
-
√
-
Geluid Aan/Uit
-
√
-
Kinderslot
-
√
-
Voorwas
-
√
-
Stoom
-
√
-
Trommelreiniging
-
√
-
Kreukverzorging
-
x
PRODUCTFICHE (WASPROGRAMMA)
-
Energieverbruik per 100 cycli (kWh)
-
48
-
Maximaal centrifugetoerental (TPM)
-
1 400
-
Waterverbruik per cyclus (ℓ)
-
48
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
version 3.0
-
Download cyclus
-
√
OPTIES/TOEBEHOREN
-
LG TWINWash Compatibel
-
√
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
Samenvatting
Dimension (mm)
Belangrijkste specs
-
Kleur
-
Wit
-
Maximum droogcapaciteit (kg)
-
8
-
Productafmetingen (BxHxD mm)
-
600 x 850 x 660
-
Energie-efficiëntieklasse (drogen)
-
A++
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
-
Ja
-
Automatisch reinigende condensor
-
Ja
-
Type warmtebron
-
Elektrische warmtepomp
-
Omkeerbare deur
-
Ja
-
Smart Pairing
-
Ja
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Ja
Alle specificaties
MATERIAAL & AFWERKING
-
Kleur
-
Wit
-
Deurtype
-
Ondoorzichting
CAPACITEIT
-
Maximum droogcapaciteit (kg)
-
8
PROGRAMMA'S
-
Babykleding
-
Nee
-
Hygiëne
-
Nee
-
Buitenkleding
-
Nee
-
Snel 34
-
Nee
-
Shirt 20
-
Nee
-
Synthetisch
-
Nee
-
Tijd drogen
-
Nee
-
Wol opfrissen
-
Nee
-
AI Dry
-
Nee
-
Allergy Care (droger)
-
Ja
-
Beddengoed opfrissen
-
Nee
-
Groot voorwerp
-
Nee
-
Koude Lucht
-
Nee
-
Katoen
-
Ja
-
Katoen+
-
Ja
-
Fijne Was
-
Ja
-
Donsjas opfrissen
-
Nee
-
Download Prog.
-
Ja
-
Donsdeken
-
Ja
-
Easy Care
-
Ja
-
Jeans
-
Nee
-
Mix
-
Ja
-
Snel 30 min
-
Ja
-
Snel drogen
-
Nee
-
Droogrek Prog.
-
Ja
-
Opfrissen
-
Nee
-
Huidverzorging
-
Nee
-
Sportkleding
-
Ja
-
Stoom hygiëne
-
Nee
-
Stoom opfrissen
-
Nee
-
Handdoeken
-
Ja
-
Warme Lucht
-
Ja
-
Wol
-
Ja
-
Eco
-
Nee
-
Time Dry
-
Ja
-
Turbo Dry
-
Nee
BEDIENING & DISPLAY
-
Vertragings timer
-
3-19 uur
-
Displaytype
-
Touch LED
-
Deurslot-indicatie
-
Nee
-
Figuurindicator
-
18:88
KENMERKEN
-
6 motion DD
-
Nee
-
AI DD
-
Nee
-
Type
-
Condensdroger (zonder ventilatie)
-
Automatisch reinigende condensor
-
Ja
-
Signaal einde cyclus
-
Ja
-
Dual Drogen (EcoHybrid)
-
Ja
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
-
Ja
-
Dubbel pluizenfilter
-
Ja
-
Indicatie leeg waterreservoir
-
Ja
-
Type warmtebron
-
Elektrische warmtepomp
-
Inverter motor
-
Ja
-
Automatische herstart
-
Nee
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
Ja
-
Omkeerbare deur
-
Ja
-
LoadSense
-
Nee
-
Sensor Dry
-
Ja
-
Trommelverlichting
-
Ja
-
Verstelbare poten
-
Ja
-
Embossing binnenste trommel
-
Nee
AFMETINGEN & GEWICHT
-
Verpakking afmetingen (BxHxD mm)
-
660 x 890 x 702
-
Productdiepte met deur open 90˚ (mm)
-
1 115
-
Productafmetingen (BxHxD mm)
-
600 x 850 x 660
-
Gewicht (kg)
-
52,0
-
Gewicht inclusief verpakking (kg)
-
56,0
ENERGIE
-
Energie-efficiëntieklasse (drogen)
-
A++
PRODUCTFICHE (DROGER)
-
Automatische droger
-
Ja
-
Een "EU-Ecolabel award" toegekend
-
Nee
-
Condensatie-efficiëntieklasse
-
A
-
Duur van de sluimerstand (min.)
-
10
-
Edry (kWh)
-
1,74
-
Edry1/2 (kWh)
-
0,98
-
Energieverbruik per jaar(kWh)
-
211
-
Efficiëntie condensatie bij volledige belasting (%)
-
91
-
Efficiëntie van condensatie bij halve lading (%)
-
91
-
Geluidsniveau (dBA)
-
64
-
Energieverbruik (W) - Uit-stand
-
0,18
-
Energieverbruik (W) - Aan-stand
-
0,18
-
Standaard droogprogramma
-
Katoen + Energie Kastdroog
-
Tijd (min.) - (volle lading)
-
181
-
Tijd (min.) - (gedeeltelijke lading)
-
110
-
Gewogen condensatie-efficiëntie (%)
-
91
-
Gewogen programmatijd
-
140
EXTRA OPTIES
-
Anti-kreuk
-
Ja
-
Condensor zorg
-
Ja
-
Trommelverzorging
-
Ja
-
Droogniveau
-
3 niveaus
-
Favoriet
-
Nee
-
Minder tijd
-
Ja
-
Meer tijd
-
Ja
-
Rek droog
-
Nee
-
Tijd drogen
-
Ja
-
Wi-Fi
-
Ja
-
Geluid Aan/Uit
-
Ja
-
Kinderslot
-
Ja
-
Einduitstel
-
Ja
-
Trommelverlichting
-
Ja
-
Starten op afstand
-
Ja
-
Stoom
-
Nee
BARCODE
-
Barcode
-
8806091817143
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Ja
-
Smart Pairing
-
Ja
-
Download cyclus
-
Ja
-
Energie bewaking
-
Ja
-
Start op afstand en cyclusbewaking
-
Ja
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Ja
OPTIES/TOEBEHOREN
-
Afvoerslangset
-
Ja
-
Rekmontage
-
Nee
-
Stapelset
-
Nee
-
LG TWINWash Compatibel
-
Nee
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
