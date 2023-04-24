Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with

your friends

LG Experience

Buying Guide

  

Washing Machine Buying Guide

Need a new washing machine? Discover which type of washing machine is right for you, and find out how to use and care for your new machine with our guide.

BUYING GUIDES

TV Buying Guide

Want to buy a new TV? Choose the right one for you with our guide. Discover more about screen resolution, 4K and 8K TVs, and LG QNED and OLED TVs.

BUYING GUIDES

TV Size Guide: What Size TV Do I Need?

We Not sure what size TV you need? Explore our TV size guide to learn which TV size would best suit your needs and find suitable LG models.

BUYING GUIDES

Clothes Dryer Buying Guide

We Find out which clothes dryer to buy with our expert guide. Discover more about dryer types and sizes, as well as the different features of LG's heat pump dryers.

BUYING GUIDES

TV Cleaning Guide: How to Clean a TV

Find out how to properly clean a TV screen here. Remove fingerprints and marks, and enjoy a streak-free TV screen with our handy care guide.

Air Conditioner Buying Guide

Find out everything you need to know about home & commercial air conditioning systems from LG - our helpful buying guide covers size, energy efficiency & more.

BUYING GUIDES

Guide to Energy Efficient Heaters & Air Conditioners

Choose an energy efficient heating and cooling unit for your home with our guide to reading Energy Rating Labels on air conditioners and heaters.

BUYING GUIDES

Featured product

Recommended Article

How to Choose an Energy Efficient Fridge
LG Experience

How to Choose an Energy Efficient Fridge

  

Learn More
banner image
LG Experience

How to Pick an Energy Efficient Washing Machine

  

Learn More
TV Size Guide: What Size TV Do I Need?
LG Experience

TV Size Guide: What Size TV Do I Need?

  

Learn More