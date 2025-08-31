About Cookies on This Site

Poznaj lodówki i zamrażarki LG

Jak wybrać lodówkę dopasowaną do Twoich potrzeb?

Porównaj i wybierz lodówkę idealną do swojego stylu życia. Odkryj najważniejsze funkcje modeli Lodówki side-by-side, Lodówki multidoor oraz Lodówki z dolnym zamrażalnikiem — i znajdź model najlepiej dopasowany do Ciebie.

Wszystkie lodówki Podsumowanie

Lodówka Side-by-Side ustawiona w centralnej części kuchni.
Lodówki side-by-side
Lodówki Side-by-Side oferują dużą pojemność i wysoką wydajność, a także zintegrowany dystrybutor wody i lodu.
#Duża pojemność #Dystrybutor wody i lodu
Lodówka Multidoor ustawiona w nowoczesnej kuchni.
Lodówki multidoor
Lodówki multidoor zapewniają elastyczne przechowywanie i wygodny dostęp do żywności dzięki wielu drzwiom i przestronnemu wnętrzu.
#Elastyczne przechowywanie #Łatwy dostęp
Lodówka z dolnym zamrażalnikiem ustawiona w nowoczesnej kuchni.
Lodówki z dolnym zamrażalnikiem
Lodówki z dolnym zamrażalnikiem oferują dużą pojemność i wygodny dostęp do świeżej żywności dzięki chłodziarce umieszczonej na górze.
#Oszczędność miejsca #Idealne dopasowanie do kuchni
※ Ta linia produktów jest przedstawiona jako odniesienie do kluczowych funkcji w ramach serii. Rzeczywiste specyfikacje i opcje mogą się różnić w zależności od modelu.

Wszystkie lodówki Lineup

Lodówki side-by-side

Lodówki multidoor

Lodówki z dolnym zamrażalnikiem

Najważniejsze cechy

Objętość lodówki / zamrażarki
416LLodówki
219LZamrażarki
288LLodówki
220LZamrażarki
233LLodówki
154LZamrażarki
Objętość całkowita (L)

635L

508L

387L

Wymiary produktu (szer. x wys. x gł., mm)
913 × 1790 × 735

913 × 1790 × 735

835 x 1787 x 730

835 x 1787 x 730

595 × 2030 × 675

595 × 2030 × 675

InstaView™

InstaView™ pozwala zajrzeć do środka po dwukrotnym stuknięciu w panel, ograniczając utratę zimnego powietrza i pomagając dłużej zachować świeżość żywności.

InstaView™
InstaView™
Not available
Door-in-Door™

Door-in-Door™ zapewnia szybki dostęp do najczęściej używanych produktów, jednocześnie minimalizując utratę chłodnego powietrza.

Door-in-Door™
Not available
Not available
Rodzaj lodu

Rodzaj lodu odnosi się do typów lodu oferowanych przez lodówki LG. W zależności od modelu dostępne mogą być Cube Ice, Crushed Ice oraz Craft Ice, przy czym Craft Ice to okrągły lód, który topi się wolniej.

Craft Ice™, Lód kostkowany i pokruszony

Craft Ice™, Lód kostkowany i pokruszony

Lód kostkowany i pokruszony

Lód kostkowany i pokruszony

Not available
Wykończenie (drzwi)
Graphite Matte
Dark graphite
Prime Silver
ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)

LG ThinQ™ oferuje inteligentne sterowanie i większy spokój dzięki możliwości monitorowania i zarządzania lodówką z dowolnego miejsca. Możesz regulować temperaturę, otrzymywać powiadomienia, gdy drzwi pozostaną otwarte, a także sprawdzać zużycie energii lub stan filtra bezpośrednio w smartfonie, zapewniając optymalną świeżość i wydajne działanie przez cały czas.

ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)
ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)
Not available

Funkcje

Linear Cooling

Linear Cooling utrzymuje stabilną temperaturę, aby ograniczyć utratę wilgoci i dłużej zachować świeżość żywności.

Linear Cooling
Linear Cooling
Linear Cooling
Pure N Fresh

Pure N Fresh utrzymuje powietrze w lodówce czyste i świeże, redukując nieprzyjemne zapachy.

Not available
Pure N Fresh
Not available
kostkarka do lodu

Kostkarka do lodu wskazuje, czy lód trzeba przygotować samodzielnie. Automatyczne kostkarki produkują lód w sposób ciągły, natomiast w modelach manualnych należy napełnić tacki wodą, aby lód mógł się zamrozić.

Automatyczna

Automatyczna

Automatyczna

Automatyczna

Not available
SpacePlus™ Ice System

Slim SpacePlus™ to smukły system lodu firmy LG zaprojektowany tak, aby zajmował mniej miejsca w zamrażarce, pozostawiając więcej przestrzeni na przechowywanie żywności bez zmniejszania wydajności produkcji lodu.

SpacePlus™ Ice System

SpacePlus™ Ice System

SpacePlus™ Ice System

SpacePlus™ Ice System

Not available
Składana półka

Składana półka umożliwia złożenie części półki, zapewniając bardziej elastyczną przestrzeń do przechowywania. W zależności od modelu półka może składać się z lewej na prawą stronę lub z góry na dół, co ułatwia przechowywanie wyższych lub większych produktów bez konieczności wyjmowania półki.

Not available
Składana półka
Not available
  • *Wszystkie powyższe obrazy są symulowane.
  • *Funkcje mogą się różnić w zależności od modelu lub pojemności. Szczegółowe specyfikacje znajdują się na stronie danego produktu.
  • *Dostępność niektórych funkcji może się różnić w zależności od regionu i kraju.
  • *Zdjęcia produktu mają charakter wyłącznie poglądowy i mogą różnić się od rzeczywistego produktu.
Seria lodówek LG jest prezentowana w formie kart ułożonych poziomo, przedstawiających funkcje takie jak UVnano, Multi-Air Flow, InstaView, Door-in-Door, DoorCooling+ oraz Fresh Converter.

Jak funkcje i oznaczenia lodówek pomagają szybko zrozumieć, co oznaczają?

