LG Soundbar SC9S

LG Soundbar SC9S

SC9S

LG Soundbar SC9S

(0)
Widok z przodu soundbaru i woofera

Sprawdź dostępne zestawy

Produkty w tym pakiecie: 24

77B46L-SC9S.BUNDLE

Oferta w zestawie: telewizor 77" OLED AI OLED77B4 z soundbarem SC9S
LG OLEDi eestvaade embleemiga 10 aastat maailma nr. 1 OLED. + Widok z przodu soundbaru i woofera

55B33L-SC95.BUNDLE

Telewizor 55” OLED 4K OLED55B3 z soundbarem SC9S
Widok z przodu telewizora LG OLED z napisem Od 10 lat telewizor OLED nr 1 na świecie na ekranie.+Widok z przodu soundbaru i woofera

55C31L-SC95.BUNDLE

Telewizor 55” OLED evo 4K OLED55C3 z soundbarem SC9S
bundle image

83C44L-SC9S.BUNDLE

Oferta w zestawie: telewizor 83" OLED evo AI OLED83C4 z soundbarem SC9S
Bundle Image

77C45L-SC9S.BUNDLE

Oferta w zestawie: telewizor 77" OLED evo AI OLED77C4 z soundbarem SC9S
65G33L-SC95.BUNDLE

65G33L-SC95.BUNDLE

Przedsprzedaż promocyjna: telewizor 65” OLED evo Gallery 4K OLED65G3 z soundbarem SC9S
bundle image

55C45L-SC9S.BUNDLE

Oferta w zestawie: telewizor 55" OLED evo AI OLED55C4 z soundbarem SC9S
42C31L-SC95.BUNDLE

42C31L-SC95.BUNDLE

Przedsprzedaż promocyjna: telewizor 42” OLED 4K OLED42C3 z soundbarem SC9S
Bundle Image

48C45L-SC9S.BUNDLE

Oferta w zestawie: telewizor 48" OLED evo AI OLED48C4 z soundbarem SC9S
front view of bundle image

77C31L-SC95.BUNDLE

Telewizor 77” OLED evo 4K OLED77C3 z soundbarem SC9S
front view

65C45L-SC9S.BUNDLE

Oferta w zestawie: telewizor 65” OLED evo AI OLED65C4 z soundbarem SC9S
Widok z przodu telewizora LG OLED evo, napis Od 10 lat telewizor OLED nr 1 na świecie oraz soundbar pod spodem + Widok z przodu soundbaru i woofera

65C31L-SC95.BUNDLE

Telewizor 65” OLED evo 4K OLED65C3 z soundbarem SC9S
front view

48C32L-SC9S.BUNDLE

Przedsprzedaż promocyjna: telewizor 48” OLED 4K OLED48C3 z soundbarem SC9S
front view

55C32L-SC9S.BUNDLE

Telewizor 55” OLED evo 4K OLED55C3 z soundbarem SC9S
front view

65C32L-SC9S.BUNDLE

Telewizor 65” OLED evo 4K OLED65C3 z soundbarem SC9S
front view

77C32L-SC9S.BUNDLE

Telewizor 77” OLED evo 4K OLED77C3 z soundbarem SC9S
LG OLEDi eestvaade embleemiga 10 aastat maailma nr. 1 OLED + Widok z przodu soundbaru i woofera

65B33L-SC95.BUNDLE

Telewizor 65” OLED 4K OLED65B3 z soundbarem SC9S
77G33L-SC95.BUNDLE

77G33L-SC95.BUNDLE

Telewizor 77” OLED evo Gallery 4K OLED77G3 z soundbarem SC9S
83G33L-SC95.BUNDLE

83G33L-SC95.BUNDLE

Telewizor 83" OLED evo 4K OLED83G3 z soundbarem SC9S
front view

55B46L-SC9S.BUNDLE

Oferta w zestawie: telewizor 55" OLED AI OLED55B4 z soundbarem SC9S
48C31L-SC95.BUNDLE

48C31L-SC95.BUNDLE

Przedsprzedaż promocyjna: telewizor 48” OLED 4K OLED48C3 z soundbarem SC9S
LG OLEDi eestvaade embleemiga 10 aastat maailma nr. 1 OLED. + Widok z przodu soundbaru i woofera

77B33L-SC95.BUNDLE

Telewizor 77” OLED 4K OLED77B3 z soundbarem SC9S
front view

65B46L-SC9S.BUNDLE

Oferta w zestawie: telewizor 65" OLED AI OLED65B4 z soundbarem SC9S
front view of bundle image

83C31L-SC95.BUNDLE

Telewizor 83" OLED evo 4K OLED83C31L z soundbarem SC9S
Widok pod kątem na telewizor LG OLED z serii C i na soundbar SC9S. Podświetlenia są widoczne na soundbarze, aby podkreślić uchwyt WOWsoundbaru SC9S. Na dole po lewej można zobaczyć powiększone zdjęcia uchwytu WOW.

Uchwyt WOW Bracket jest idealnie dopasowany do telewizora LG OLED evo z serii C oraz do soundbara

Umieść telewizor LG OLED evo z serii C na ścianie lub na stojaku dzięki uchwytowi WOW Bracket.

Film o projekcie soundbaru LG SC9S. Odtwórz film.

Połączenie, które tworzy całkowicie nowe wrażenia

Soundbar LG jest idealnie dopasowany do telewizorów LG. Doskonała synergia telewizora i soundbara przenosi rozrywkę na zupełnie nowy poziom. Ciesz się pełnią wrażeń bez ograniczeń.

* Przedstawione obrazy mają charakter wyłącznie poglądowy. ** Posiada unikalny uchwyt, który jest kompatybilny z LG OLED evo serii C2/C3/C4 195 cm/77", 164 cm/65", 139 cm/55".

Uchwyt WOW

Pasuje idealnie do LG OLED evo z serii C 

Soundbar LG zapewnia dźwięk doskonale zharmonizowany z telewizorem LG. Wykorzystuje zarówno dźwięk telewizora, jak i soundbara LG, aby zapewnić doskonałe wrażenia akustyczne. Poczuj każdy szczegół dźwięku.

Z soundbaru i telewizora wydobywają się różne niebieskie fale dźwiękowe.

* Uchwyt kompatybilny z LG OLED evo serii C2 / C3 / C4 195 cm/77", 164 cm/65", 139 cm/55"

WOW Orchestra

Soundbar, który współgra z dźwiękiem z Twojego telewizora LG

Soundbar od LG zapewnia idealną harmonię dźwięku z telewizorem LG. Używa dźwięku z telewizora LG i soundbara LG w tym samym czasie, dzięki czemu zapewnia najlepsze wrażenia. Poczuj każdy szczegół dźwięku.

Z soundbaru i telewizora wydobywają się różne niebieskie fale dźwiękowe.

* Obrazy na ekranie są symulowane. 

** WOW Orchestra – zgodne telewizory: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Kompatybilność telewizorów może się różnić w zależności od roku wydania. Obsługa QNED 80 jest ograniczona do modeli z lat 2022 i 2023.

*** Należy pamiętać, że usługi mogą nie być dostępne w momencie zakupu. Aby wykonać aktualizację, wymagane jest połączenie sieciowe.

**** Interfejs WOW Orchestra może się różnić w zależności od modelu soundbara.

Interfejs WOW

Steruj soundbarem za pomocą interfejsu telewizora LG

Steruj swoim soundbarem za pomocą interfejsu telewizora LG dzięki jednemu pilotowi. Za pomocą jednego naciśnięcia na pilocie możesz zobaczyć menu soundbara i ustawienia na ekranie telewizora. Ustawienia, takie jak regulacja głośności, sprawdzanie stanu połączenia sieciowego, a nawet ustawienia trybu dźwięku.

* Obrazy na ekranie są symulowane. 

** WOW Orchestra – zgodne telewizory: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Kompatybilność telewizorów może się różnić w zależności od roku wydania. Obsługa QNED 80 jest ograniczona do modeli z lat 2022 i 2023.

*** Należy pamiętać, że usługi mogą nie być dostępne w momencie zakupu. Aby wykonać aktualizację, wymagane jest połączenie sieciowe.

**** Interfejs WOW Orchestra może się różnić w zależności od modelu soundbara.

WOWCAST

Połącz się bezprzewodowo ze swoim telewizorem LG

Ciesz się treścią bez potrzeby martwienia się o przewody czy rozpraszające się dźwięki. LG WOWCAST łączy bezprzewodowo soundbar LG* i telewizor LG w celu zapewnienia wysokiej jakości dźwięku w wygodniejszy sposób. Doświadcz mocy Dolby Atmos, aby uzyskać bardziej wciągające wrażenia dźwiękowe.

* Obrazy na ekranie są symulowane. 

** WOWCAST – zgodne telewizory: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3, QNED 99/95/90/85. Kompatybilność telewizorów może się różnić w zależności od roku wydania.

*** Należy pamiętać, że usługi mogą nie być dostępne w momencie zakupu. Aby wykonać aktualizację, wymagane jest połączenie sieciowe.

**** Opcja WOWCAST Ready może się różnić w zależności od modelu soundbara.

Poznaj kinową jakość dźwięku

Soundbar LG jest wyposażony w technologie Dolby Atmos, DTS:X i IMAX Enhanced, dzięki którym zapewnia kinowy dźwięk w Twoim salonie. Z każdej strony otacza Cię czysty i realistyczny dźwięk, który sprawia, że znajdujesz się w centrum swoich ulubionych filmów.

Różne niebieskie fale dźwiękowe wydobywają się z soundbara i telewizora i rozchodzą się po całym pomieszczeniu.

* Dolby i Dolby Vision są zarejestrowanymi znakami towarowymi Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. Symbol podwójnego D jest znakiem towarowym Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Pierwsze na świecie trzy kanały skierowane do góry z technologią Dolby Atmos

Poznaj pierwsze na świecie trzy kanały skierowane do góry. Dzięki temu soundbar LG SC9S zapewnia szerszą i bogatszą scenę akustyczną. Delektuj się najbardziej wciągającym dźwiękiem w domu.

Soundbar stoi na szafce przed telewizorem, a z niego wydobywają się niebieskie okrągłe fale dźwiękowe.

Trzypoziomowy dźwięk przestrzenny tworzy wirtualną kopułę dźwiękową

Soundbar LG SC9S przesuwa granice rozrywki. Twój soundbar generuje trzypoziomowy dźwięk przestrzenny, który tworzy jeszcze bardziej wciągające wrażenia akustyczne. Dzięki wykorzystaniu funkcji 3D HRTF (Head Related Transfer Function) Twój soundbar tworzy wirtualną warstwę środkową. Pozwala to na wygenerowanie zaawansowanego dźwięku przestrzennego, którego można doświadczyć tylko w kinie.

Niebieskie trzywarstwowe fale dźwiękowe w kształcie kopuły przykrywają soundbar i telewizor zawieszone na ścianie w pokoju.

* Trzypoziomowy dźwięk przestrzenny jest dostępny w trybie soundbara CINEMA / AI Sound Pro.
** Środkowa wartstwa dźwięku jest tworzona przy użyciu kanału głośnika soundbara. Dźwięk z głośników przednich i przednio-górnych jest syntetyzowany w celu utworzenia pola akustycznego.
*** Bez głośnika tylnego, nie może zostać wytworzone tylne pole.

Poczuj potęgę basu

Poczuj silniejszy i głębszy bas podczas słuchania ulubionych utworów i oglądania filmów. Bezprzewodowy subwoofer z łatwością osiąga niskie tony przy wyższym poziomie głośności oraz zapewnia wysokiej jakości bas nawet przy transmisji na dużą odległość.

Soundbar stoi na szafce. Obok na podłodze stoi bezprzewodowy subwoofer. Z subwoofera wydobywają się niebieskie fale dźwiękowe.

Wyjątkowe wrażenia

Podłącz swój soundbar LG SC9S do konsoli lub odtwarzacza Blu-ray, aby zanurzyć się w ulubionych grach, programach telewizyjnych i filmach. Twój soundbar zapewnia najlepszy obraz i dźwięk bez opóźnień.
Soundbar i telewizor stoją na białym stole. Na ekranie telewizora widać 7 białych koni.

Przepustowość 4K zapewniająca
wysoką rozdzielczość

Soundbar LG posiada przekazuje treść w jakości 4K, bez utraty jakości. Możesz więc cieszyć się zarówno oszałamiającym dźwiękiem, jak i obrazem przy minimalnej ilości łączy.
Soundbar stoi na szafce, a na ekranie podłączonego do niego telewizora jest wyświetlona scena z gry wyścigowej. Konsola do gier znajduje się na dole po prawej stronie obrazu i jest trzymana w dwóch dłoniach.

VRR/ALLM poprawia jakość gry

Soundbar LG został stworzony, aby zapewnić najlepsze wrażenia w grach dzięki VRR/ALLM. Zmienna częstotliwość odświeżania(VRR) wynosi do 120Hz. Jego niemal natychmiastowy czas reakcji daje przewagę w grach oraz zapewnia realistyczny obraz. Automatyczny tryb niskiego opóźnienia (ALLM) zapewnia płynność obrazu bez opóźnień i funkcji interaktywnych.

* Zarówno telewizor, jak i soundbar muszą obsługiwać technologie VRR/ALLM.
** Konsola musi obsługiwać technologię VRR. Przepustowość technologii VRR jest ograniczona do 60 Hz.

Na ścianie wisi telewizor LG OLED serii C, pod nim znajduje się soundbar LG SC9S przymocowany za pomocą specjalnego uchwytu. Pod spodem znajduje się subwoofer. Na ekranie telewizora jest ukazana scena z koncertu.

Korzystaj z usług strumieniowego przesyłania muzyki w jakości HD

Odtwarzaj muzykę na swoim soundbarze. Jest zgodny z usługami Spotify i Tidal Connect. Soundbar LG obsługuje technologię MQA (Master Quality Authenticated), która zapewnia wysokiej jakości dźwięk przez połączenie Wi-Fi.

* Wymagane oficjalne nagranie MQA.

Soundbar wisi na ścianie, a nad nim wisi telewizor. Między nimi znajdują się fale dźwiękowe, które zmieniają kolory z czerwonego na niebieski.

Połącz się z platformą, której używasz

Soundbary LG współpracują z wieloma usługami, w tym z Apple Airplay2, Google (z dniem premiery w Polsce) i Alexa (z dniem premiery w Polsce). Steruj soundbarem LG z pomocą dowolnej platformy.

* Niektóre funkcje wymagają subskrypcji usług innych firm lub założenia konta.
** Google to znak handlowy firmy Google LLC.
*** Asystent Google jest niedostępny w niektórych językach i krajach.
**** Amazon, Alexa i wszystkie powiązane znaki są znakami towarowymi firmy Amazon.com, Inc lub jej podmiotów stowarzyszonych

Wielokanałowy dźwięk, który przekracza oczekiwania

Soundbar LG SC9S sprawi, że dźwięk będzie brzmiał jeszcze lepiej niż kiedyś. Zamienia on dźwięk dwukanałowy na wielokanałowy oraz optymalizuje jego parametry.

* Dostępny w trybach AI Sound Pro, Kino, Czysty głos Pro, Sport, Gra

Ulepszona funkcja AI Room Calibration Pro zapewnia najbardziej optymalny dźwięk

Soundbar LG skanuje dźwięk w miejscu, w którym się znajduje. Dzięki ulepszonej funkcji AI Room Calibration, Twój soundbar dostarcza optymalny dźwięk. LG Soundbar uwzględnia dźwięk w miejscu, w którym się znajduje. Dzięki ulepszonej funkcji AI Room Calibration, Twój soundbar dostarcza optymalny dźwięk. Dopasowując częstotliwości referencyjne w rozszerzonym zakresie 400 Hz, może precyzyjnie analizować przestrzeń i korygować zniekształcenia dźwięku.

*AI Room Calibration to technologia automatycznego dostrajania dźwięku, która uwzględnia warunki otoczenia, w którym znajduje się soundbar, za pomocą algorytmów poprawiających jakość dźwięku.

Technologia LG AI Sound Pro dostosowuje dźwięk do rodzaju treści

Ciesz się treścią dzięki wyspecjalizowanym trybom dźwięku — AI Sound Pro. Technologia ta inteligentnie analizuje przesyłaną zawartość, aby zapewnić najbardziej optymalny dźwięk bez względu na to, czy oglądasz film, słuchasz najświeższych informacji czy delektujesz się muzyką.
Pokazane są trzy obrazy przedstawiające życie codzienne. Od góry: trzej mężczyźni oglądają koncert na wideo w salonie. Na ścianie wisi telewizor LG wyświetlający scenę z nagrania muzycznego i telewizor LG na ścianie przedstawiający scenę tańca pokazaną pod kątem.

Więcej informacji
Zdjęcie z powietrza zielonego lasu.

W oczekiwaniu na lepszą przyszłość

Stosujemy certyfikowane rozwiązania od etapu produkcji po wysyłkę. Opakowania są wykonane z nadającego się do recyklingu kartonu oraz zawierają tylko elementy niezbędne do bezpiecznego transportu.
Losowo rozrzucone szare kostki o różnej wysokości.

Wykonane z plastiku z recyklingu

Laboratorium UL przyznało soundbarom LG certyfikat ECV (Environmental Claims Validation), ponieważ niektóre części ich obudowy są wykonane z plastiku z recyklingu. Stosujemy bardziej odpowiedzialne podejście w produkcji przenośnych soundbarów.

* Powyższy obraz ma charakter reprezentacyjny.

Po prawej stronie obrazu znajduje się pudełko soundbara, które jest otwarte, aby ukazać styropianowy materiał wypełniający.

Opakowanie z pulpy z recyklingu

Soundbar LG otrzymał certyfikat SGS potwierdzający zmianę wewnętrznego opakowania ze styropianu EPS i plastikowych toreb na formowaną pulpę z recyklingu.

* SGS to międzynarodowa firma wywodząca się ze Szwajcarii, która świadczy usługi w zakresie przeprowadzania audytów, weryfikacji, testowania i certyfikacji.
** Powyższy obraz ma charakter prezentacyjny. W rzeczywistości produkt może się różnić.

Drukuj

Wszystkie specyfikacje

INFORMACJE O MODELU

  • Informacje o marce

    LG Soundbar

  • EAN

    8806091940896

  • Nazwa modelu

    SC9S.DEUSLLK

  • Nazwa modelu Subwoofera

    SPS8-W

  • System (Układ Główny)

    MT8532

  • Kolor Zestawu głównego / Subwoofera

    Czarny / Czarny

ROZMIAR(SZER. X WYS. X GŁ., MM)

  • Główny

    975 x 63 x 125

  • Pasujący rozmiar telewizora ('20 Nowy)

    55 ~ 65 cali

  • Subwoofer

    221 x 390 x 313

MATERIAŁ

  • Główny - Przód / Góra / Dół

    Metal / Forma / Forma

  • Subwoofer - Przód / Obudowa

    Jersey / Drewno

WAGA(KG)

  • Główna

    4,1 kg

  • Subwoofer

    7.8Kg

  • Waga brutto

    22,7 kg

PUDEŁKO KARTONOWE

  • Rozmiar (szer. x wys. x gł., mm)

    1221 x 477 x 284

  • Typ

    Flexo

  • Kolor

    Żółty

LICZBA KANAŁÓW

  • Liczba kanałów

    3.1.3Ch

MOC WYJŚCIOWA(THD 10%)

  • Całkowita moc

    400W

  • Przód

    30W*2

  • Środek

    30W

  • Góra

    30W*2

  • Góra (cantralna)

    30W

  • Subwoofer

    220W (bezprzewodowy)

MODUŁ GŁOŚNIKOWY PRZEDNI(L/P)

  • SPL

    83dB

  • System

    Zamknięty

  • Tweeter

    20mm

  • Woofer

    52x93mm

  • Impedancja

MODUŁ GŁOŚNIKOWY CENTRALNY

  • SPL

    83dB

  • System

    Zamknięty

  • Woofer

    2"

  • Impedancja

    6ohm

MODUŁ GŁOŚNIKOWY GÓRNY(L/P)

  • SPL

    83dB

  • System

    Zamknięty

  • Woofer

    2.3"

  • Impedancja

MODUŁ GŁOŚNIKOWY GÓRNY(ŚRODKOWY)

  • SPL

    85dB

  • System

    Otwarty

  • Woofer

    20mm

  • Impedancja

MODUŁ GŁOŚNIKOWY SUBWOOFER

  • SPL

    85dB

  • System

    Bass Reflex

  • Woofer

    7"

  • Impedancja

ELEMENT PASYWNY

  • Radiator pasywny (rozmiar, ilość)

    127x47mm, 2EA

LICZBA MODUŁÓW GŁOŚNIKOWYCH

  • Liczba głośników

    9EA

ŁĄCZNOŚĆ OGÓLNA

  • Wejście optyczne

    Tak(1)

  • HDMI - Wejście / Wyjście

    Tak(1) / Tak(1)

  • USB

    Tak

ŁĄCZNOŚĆ BEZPRZEWODOWA

  • Wersja Bluetooth

    5.0

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC / AAC

    Tak / Tak

  • Wi-Fi (2.4G / 5G)

    Tak

  • Wireless Rear ready

    Tak (1:2)

WYŚWIETLANIE INFORMACJI

  • Typ wyświetlacza

    Dioda LED (3 EA)

  • Kolor wskaźnika LED

    Wielokolorowy

DŹWIĘK O WYSOKIEJ ROZDZIELCZOŚCI

  • Sampling - "24bit/192kHz" / "24bit/96kHz"

    X / Tak

  • Upbit/upsampling - "24bit/192kHz" / "24bit/96kHz"

    X / Tak

EFEKT DŹWIĘKOWY

  • AI Sound Pro

    Tak

  • Standard

    Tak

  • Muzyka

    Tak (w/ Meridian)

  • Film

    Tak

  • Czysty głos

    Tak

  • Sport

    Tak

  • Gra

    Tak

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Tak

  • Dolby Atmos

    Tak

  • DTS:X

    Tak

  • DTS Virtual:X

    Tak

  • IMAX Enhanced

    Tak

STEROWANIE DŹWIĘKIEM

  • Użytkownik EQ - RCU / App

    Tak / Tak

  • Pora nocna włączanie/wyłączanie - RCU / App

    Tak / Tak

  • Zakres dynamiki włączanie/wyłączanie - RCU / App

    X / Tak

  • Automatyczny poziom głośności włączanie/wyłączanie - RCU / App

    X / Tak

  • Surround włączanie/wyłączanie - RCU / App

    Tak / Tak

  • Kalibracja pokoju AI (2 mic in) - App

    Tak

  • Soundbar Mode Control- Zmiana trybu dźwięku poprzez GUI telewizora

    Tak

  • Udostępnianie dźwięku z telewizora

    Tak

  • LG Harmony (TV i Soundbar jednocześnie)

    Tak

OBSŁUGIWANE HDMI

  • Przepustowość

    Tak

  • Przepustowość (4K)

    Tak

  • VRR / ALLM

    Tak

  • 120Hz (4:2:0)

    Tak

  • HDR10 / HDR 10+

    Tak / X

  • Dolby Vision

    Tak

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Tak

  • Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

    Tak

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Tak

OBSŁUGIWANE PRZEZ ALEXA

  • Współpracuje z urządzeniem Alexa (kontroler)

    Tak

OBSŁUGIWANE PRZEZ SPOTIFY

  • Połączenie Spotify

    Tak

TIDAL SUPPORTED

  • Połączenie Tidal

    Tak

OBSŁUGIWANE PRZEZ APPLE

  • AirPlay 2

    Tak

OBSŁUGIWANE PRZEZ GOOGLE

  • Współpracuje z Asystentem Google (kontrolerem)

    Tak

  • Chromecast

    Tak

  • Google Multi Zone (jedno źródło → multi głośnik)

    Tak

UDOGODNIENIA

  • Pilot w aplikacji - iOS / Android OS

    Tak / Tak

  • Odtwarzanie plików smartfona (Bluetooth)

    Tak

  • Konfiguracja EZ (BLE)

    Tak

  • NSU / FOTA

    Tak / X

  • Sterowanie za pomocą pilota do telewizora (Vol+/-, Wyciszenie)

    Tak / Tak

  • Synchronizacja dźwięku - Bluetooth (LG TV) / Optyczne

    X / Tak

  • Automatyczne włączanie/wyłączanie zasilania - Bluetooth (LG TV) / Optyczne

    X / Tak

  • Automatyczne włączanie/wyłączanie zasilania - RCU / APP

    Tak / Tak

  • A/V Sunc (0~300ms) - RCU / APP

    X / Tak

  • Poziom głośnika niskotonowego (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/krok)

    Tak

  • Poziom kanału (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/krok) Główny Soundbar - Górny/Środkowy (górny)/Surround

    Tak / Tak / X

  • Poziom kanału (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/krok) Soundbar Tył - Tył Przód / Tył Surround / Tył Góra

    Tak / X / X

  • Automatyczny wyciemnienie

    Tak

  • Automatyczny wyciemnienie / Wyłączenie - RCU / Aplikacja

    X / Tak

  • USB Host / Ładowanie

    Tak / X

  • Wbudowana muzyka

    Tak (2 piosenki)

FORMAT AUDIO(BITSTREAM)

  • LPCM

    Tak

  • Dolby Atmos

    Tak

  • Dolby TrueHD

    Tak

  • Dolby Digital Plus

    Tak

  • Dolby Digital

    Tak

  • DTS:X

    Tak

  • DTS-HD Master Audio

    Tak

  • DTS-HD High Resolution

    Tak

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Tak

  • AAC / AAC+

    Tak / Tak

  • MQA

    Tak

FORMAT PLIKU

  • FLAC - C4A / USB

    Tak / Tak

  • OGG - C4A / USB

    Tak / Tak

  • WAV - C4A / USB

    Tak / Tak

  • MP3 - C4A / USB

    Tak / Tak

  • AAC - C4A / USB

    Tak / Tak

GŁÓWNY ZASILACZ

  • Adapter

    (23V, 2.61A)

  • Zużycie energii po wyłączeniu

    0.5W ↓

  • Zużycie energii

    37 W

MOC SUBWOOFERA

  • Typ

    SMPS

  • Zużycie energii po wyłączeniu

    0.5W ↓

  • Zużycie energii

    38W

  • Częstotliwość bezprzewodowa

    5GHz

INSTRUKCJA AKCESORIÓW

  • Instrukcja internetowa (plik)

    Tak (pełny)

  • Wbudowany instrukcja (książka) (prosta lub pełna)

    Tak (prosta)

  • Instrukcja montażu na ścianie

    Tak

  • Oprogramowanie- ● (pełne lub proste) / X

    Tak (pełne)

  • Karta gwarancyjna

    Tak

AKCESORIA - PILOT ZDALNEGO STEROWANIA

  • Nazwa modelu

    RAV21

  • Bateria (rozmiar)

    AA x 2

  • Dołączone baterie

    Tak

AKCESORIA INNE

  • Uchwyt do telewizora (uchwyt ścienny i podstawa)

    Tak (7.5Kg) (kompatybilny z LG OLED seria C)

  • Przewód HDMI

    Tak

Informacje dotyczące zgodności

Więcej informacji dotyczących zgodności
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Informacje dotyczące bezpieczeństwa akcesoriów są zawarte w informacjach dotyczących bezpieczeństwa produktu i są jest dostarczane oddzielnie.

Co mówią ludzie

Znajdź sklep w pobliżu

Sprawdź ten produkt osobiście.

