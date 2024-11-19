Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Oferta w zestawie: telewizor 65" OLED AI OLED65B4 z soundbarem SC9S

  • 20 rat 0% (RRSO 0%)

  • Dostawa i instalacja GRATIS

65B46L-SC9S.BUNDLE

Oferta w zestawie: telewizor 65" OLED AI OLED65B4 z soundbarem SC9S

(0)
front view
Procesor Al α (Alpha) 8

Definitywna inteligencja jako podstawa

Procesor Al α (Alpha) ósmej generacji na nowo definiuje technologię OLED dzięki udoskonaleniom, które dodają transformacyjne, a jednocześnie realistyczne szczegóły
Dowiedz się więcej

Dostęp do Twoich wszystkich ulubionych gier

Tysiące gamingowych światów na wyciągnięcie ręki. Odkryj epicką bibliotekę gier w chmurze i natychmiast je streamuj, nie tracąc czasu na pobieranie lub aktualizacje.

Obraz ekranu głównego Boosteroid przedstawiający „Trine 4: The Nightmare Price”. Ekran główny GeForce NOW pokazujący pięć różnych miniatur gier po prawej stronie.

*Obsługiwane programy partnerskie mogą się różnić w zależności od kraju.
**Może być wymagana subskrypcja GeForce NOW.
***Może być wymagana subskrypcja Boosteroid.
webOS 24

Spraw, by wrażenia z oglądania telewizji były dla Ciebie wyjątkowe

Doświadcz telewizji, która jest stworzona dla Ciebie z My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge i Quick Cards.
Dowiedz się więcej
*Obsługiwane menu i aplikacje mogą różnić się w zależności od kraju i mogą być inne w momencie premiery.
**Rekomendacje słów kluczowych różnią się w zależności od aplikacji i pory dnia i są dostarczane tylko w krajach, które obsługują NLP w swoim języku ojczystym.
***Dotyczy modeli OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD wyprodukowanych w roku 2023 i później.
****Łącznie w okresie 5 lat zostaną przeprowadzone 4 aktualizacje, przy czym harmonogram może się różnić w zależności od regionu lub kraju.
*****Obrazy na ekranie przedstawiają symulację.
Gry idealne

Tam, gdzie szybka akcja nigdy się nie zacina

Przygotuj się na zwycięstwo dzięki AMD FreeSync Premium, kompatybilności z G-SYNC, trybowi 120 Hz i VRR.

Een wazig beeld van een auto die hard rijdt in een racegame. Het beeld wordt verfijnd, wat resulteert in soepele en duidelijk zichtbare actie. FreeSync Premium Pro-logo en NVIDIA G-SYNC in de hoek rechtsboven.

*Certyfikat „Excellent Gaming Performance” i czas reakcji od Intertek.
**VRR wynosi od 40 Hz do 120 Hz i jest certyfikowaną specyfikacją HDMI 2.1.

WOW Orchestra

Soundbar, który współgra z dźwiękiem z Twojego telewizora LG

Soundbar od LG zapewnia idealną harmonię dźwięku z telewizorem LG. Używa dźwięku z telewizora LG i soundbara LG w tym samym czasie, dzięki czemu zapewnia najlepsze wrażenia. Poczuj każdy szczegół dźwięku.

Z soundbaru i telewizora wydobywają się różne niebieskie fale dźwiękowe.

* Obrazy na ekranie są symulowane. 

** WOW Orchestra – zgodne telewizory: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Kompatybilność telewizorów może się różnić w zależności od roku wydania. Obsługa QNED 80 jest ograniczona do modeli z lat 2022 i 2023.

*** Należy pamiętać, że usługi mogą nie być dostępne w momencie zakupu. Aby wykonać aktualizację, wymagane jest połączenie sieciowe.

**** Interfejs WOW Orchestra może się różnić w zależności od modelu soundbara.

Pierwsze na świecie trzy kanały skierowane do góry z technologią Dolby Atmos

Poznaj pierwsze na świecie trzy kanały skierowane do góry. Dzięki temu soundbar LG SC9S zapewnia szerszą i bogatszą scenę akustyczną. Delektuj się najbardziej wciągającym dźwiękiem w domu.

Soundbar stoi na szafce przed telewizorem, a z niego wydobywają się niebieskie okrągłe fale dźwiękowe.

Interfejs WOW

Steruj soundbarem za pomocą interfejsu telewizora LG

Steruj swoim soundbarem za pomocą interfejsu telewizora LG dzięki jednemu pilotowi. Za pomocą jednego naciśnięcia na pilocie możesz zobaczyć menu soundbara i ustawienia na ekranie telewizora. Ustawienia, takie jak regulacja głośności, sprawdzanie stanu połączenia sieciowego, a nawet ustawienia trybu dźwięku.

* Obrazy na ekranie są symulowane. 

** WOW Orchestra – zgodne telewizory: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Kompatybilność telewizorów może się różnić w zależności od roku wydania. Obsługa QNED 80 jest ograniczona do modeli z lat 2022 i 2023.

*** Należy pamiętać, że usługi mogą nie być dostępne w momencie zakupu. Aby wykonać aktualizację, wymagane jest połączenie sieciowe.

**** Interfejs WOW Orchestra może się różnić w zależności od modelu soundbara.

Kluczowe parametry

Panel

4K OLED

Częstotliwość odświeżania

120Hz natywna

Szeroka gama kolorów

OLED Color

Procesor

α8 AI Processor 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

G-Sync

Tak

FreeSync

Tak

Moc Głośników

20W

System Dźwięku

2.0 Ch

Dolby Atmos

Tak

Wymiary telewizora bez podstawy (szerokość / wysokość / głębokość mm)

1 449 x 832 x 45,9

Waga telewizora bez podstawy (kg)

17,1

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Panel

4K OLED

Rozdzielczość

4K Ultra HD (3840*2160)

Częstotliwość odświeżania

120Hz natywna

Szeroka gama kolorów

OLED Color

OBRAZ (FUNKCJE POPRAWY)

Procesor

α8 AI Processor 4K

Inteligente skalowanie

α8 Super skalowanie 4K

Dynamiczne mapowanie tonów

Tak (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

Automatyczny wybór trybu obrazu do treści

Tak (SDR/HDR)

Inteligentna kontrola jasności

Tak

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Tak

Wygaszanie

Pixel Dimming

Poprawa płynności obrazu

OLED Motion

Tryb obrazu

10 trybów (Spersonalizowany obraz, Żywy, Standardowy, APS (Autom. Oszczędzanie Energii), Kino, Piłka nożna, Optymalizacja gry, Filmmaker, (ISF) Ekspert (jasna przestrzeń, godziny dzienne), (ISF) Ekspert (ciemna przestrzeń, godziny nocne))

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

GAMING

G-Sync

Tak

FreeSync

Tak

Tryb HGIG

Tak

Optymalizator gier

Tak (Pulpit gry)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Tak

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Tak

DOSTĘPNOŚĆ

Wysoki kontrast

Tak

Skala szarości

Tak

Odwrócenie kolorów

Tak

WYMIARY I WAGA

Wymiary telewizora bez podstawy (szerokość / wysokość / głębokość mm)

1 449 x 832 x 45,9

Wymiary telewizora z podstawą (szerokość / wysokość / głębokość)

1 449 x 896 x 235

Wymiary opakowania (szerokość / wysokość / głębokość mm)

1 600 x 950 x 172

Podstawa telewizora (szerokość / głębokość mm)

1 057 x 235

Waga telewizora bez podstawy (kg)

17,1

Waga telewizora z podstawą (kg)

17,3

Waga opakowania (kg)

24,4

Montaż VESA (WxH mm)

300 x 200

KOD KRESKOWY

KOD

8806091928511

DZWIĘK

Dolby Atmos

Tak

Inteligentna kontrola dźwięku

α8 AI Sound Pro (wirtualne 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Czysty Głos

Tak (Auto Volume Leveling)

Głośniki WiSA

Tak (do 2.1 Ch)

LG Synchronizacja Dźwięku

Tak

Udostępnianie dźwięku

Tak

Jednoczesne Wyjście Audio

Tak

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Tak (2 Way Playback)

Moc Głośników

20W

Inteligentne strojenie akustyczne

Tak

Kodeki Audio

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Zapoznaj się z instrukcją)

Kierunek Dźwięku

Skierowany w dół

System Dźwięku

2.0 Ch

ŁĄCZNOŚĆ

eARC / ARC (Zwrotny kanał audio)

eARC (HDMI 3)

Wsparcie Bluetooth

Tak (v 5.1)

Wejście Ethernet

1

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Tak

SPDIF (Optyczne cyfrowe wyjście audio)

1

Gniazdo CI

1

HDMI Wejście

4 (obsługa 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 porty))

RF wejścia antenowe

2

USB

2 (2.0)

Wi-Fi

Tak (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

Airplay2

Tak

System

webOS 24

Blokada niebezpiecznych stron internetowych

Tak

ThinQ

Tak

Kompatybilność z kamerą USB

Tak

Tryb Zawsze Gotowy

Tak

Amazon Alexa (z dniem premiery w Polsce)

Tak (Built-in)

Przeglądarka Internetowa

Tak

Inteligentne rozpoznawanie głosu

Tak

LG Channels (z dniem premiery w Polsce)

Tak

Pilot Magic

Wbudowany

Udostępnianie ekranu telefonu (Multi View)

Tak

Aplikacja zdalnego sterowania dla smartfonów

Tak (LG ThinQ)

ZASILANIE

Zasilanie (napięcie, częstotliwość)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Pobór mocy w trybie czuwania

Poniżej 0,5W

AKCESORIA

Pilot

Pilot Magic MR24

Kabel zasilający

Tak (dołączony na stałe do TV)

Baterie do pilota

Tak (AA x 2)

Informacje dotyczące zgodności

rozszerzenie:pdf
Dismantling information(OLED65B46LA)
rozszerzenie:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(OLED65B46LA)
rozszerzenie:pdf
Product information sheet (OLED65B46LA)
rozszerzenie:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(OLED65B46LA)
Więcej informacji dotyczących zgodności
INFORMACJE O MODELU

Informacje o marce

LG Soundbar

EAN

8806091940896

Nazwa modelu

SC9S.DEUSLLK

Nazwa modelu Subwoofera

SPS8-W

System (Układ Główny)

MT8532

Kolor Zestawu głównego / Subwoofera

Czarny / Czarny

ROZMIAR(SZER. X WYS. X GŁ., MM)

Główny

975 x 63 x 125

Pasujący rozmiar telewizora ('20 Nowy)

55 ~ 65 cali

Subwoofer

221 x 390 x 313

MATERIAŁ

Główny - Przód / Góra / Dół

Metal / Forma / Forma

Subwoofer - Przód / Obudowa

Jersey / Drewno

WAGA(KG)

Główna

4,1 kg

Subwoofer

7.8Kg

Waga brutto

22,7 kg

PUDEŁKO KARTONOWE

Rozmiar (szer. x wys. x gł., mm)

1221 x 477 x 284

Typ

Flexo

Kolor

Żółty

LICZBA KANAŁÓW

Liczba kanałów

3.1.3Ch

MOC WYJŚCIOWA(THD 10%)

Całkowita moc

400W

Przód

30W*2

Środek

30W

Góra

30W*2

Góra (cantralna)

30W

Subwoofer

220W (bezprzewodowy)

MODUŁ GŁOŚNIKOWY PRZEDNI(L/P)

SPL

83dB

System

Zamknięty

Tweeter

20mm

Woofer

52x93mm

Impedancja

MODUŁ GŁOŚNIKOWY CENTRALNY

SPL

83dB

System

Zamknięty

Woofer

2"

Impedancja

6ohm

MODUŁ GŁOŚNIKOWY GÓRNY(L/P)

SPL

83dB

System

Zamknięty

Woofer

2.3"

Impedancja

MODUŁ GŁOŚNIKOWY GÓRNY(ŚRODKOWY)

SPL

85dB

System

Otwarty

Woofer

20mm

Impedancja

MODUŁ GŁOŚNIKOWY SUBWOOFER

SPL

85dB

System

Bass Reflex

Woofer

7"

Impedancja

ELEMENT PASYWNY

Radiator pasywny (rozmiar, ilość)

127x47mm, 2EA

LICZBA MODUŁÓW GŁOŚNIKOWYCH

Liczba głośników

9EA

ŁĄCZNOŚĆ OGÓLNA

Wejście optyczne

Tak(1)

HDMI - Wejście / Wyjście

Tak(1) / Tak(1)

USB

Tak

ŁĄCZNOŚĆ BEZPRZEWODOWA

Wersja Bluetooth

5.0

Bluetooth Codec - SBC / AAC

Tak / Tak

Wi-Fi (2.4G / 5G)

Tak

Wireless Rear ready

Tak (1:2)

WYŚWIETLANIE INFORMACJI

Typ wyświetlacza

Dioda LED (3 EA)

Kolor wskaźnika LED

Wielokolorowy

DŹWIĘK O WYSOKIEJ ROZDZIELCZOŚCI

Sampling - "24bit/192kHz" / "24bit/96kHz"

X / Tak

Upbit/upsampling - "24bit/192kHz" / "24bit/96kHz"

X / Tak

EFEKT DŹWIĘKOWY

AI Sound Pro

Tak

Standard

Tak

Muzyka

Tak (w/ Meridian)

Film

Tak

Czysty głos

Tak

Sport

Tak

Gra

Tak

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Tak

Dolby Atmos

Tak

DTS:X

Tak

DTS Virtual:X

Tak

IMAX Enhanced

Tak

STEROWANIE DŹWIĘKIEM

Użytkownik EQ - RCU / App

Tak / Tak

Pora nocna włączanie/wyłączanie - RCU / App

Tak / Tak

Zakres dynamiki włączanie/wyłączanie - RCU / App

X / Tak

Automatyczny poziom głośności włączanie/wyłączanie - RCU / App

X / Tak

Surround włączanie/wyłączanie - RCU / App

Tak / Tak

Kalibracja pokoju AI (2 mic in) - App

Tak

Soundbar Mode Control- Zmiana trybu dźwięku poprzez GUI telewizora

Tak

Udostępnianie dźwięku z telewizora

Tak

LG Harmony (TV i Soundbar jednocześnie)

Tak

OBSŁUGIWANE HDMI

Przepustowość

Tak

Przepustowość (4K)

Tak

VRR / ALLM

Tak

120Hz (4:2:0)

Tak

HDR10 / HDR 10+

Tak / X

Dolby Vision

Tak

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Tak

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

Tak

CEC (Simplink)

Tak

OBSŁUGIWANE PRZEZ ALEXA

Współpracuje z urządzeniem Alexa (kontroler)

Tak

OBSŁUGIWANE PRZEZ SPOTIFY

Połączenie Spotify

Tak

TIDAL SUPPORTED

Połączenie Tidal

Tak

OBSŁUGIWANE PRZEZ APPLE

AirPlay 2

Tak

OBSŁUGIWANE PRZEZ GOOGLE

Współpracuje z Asystentem Google (kontrolerem)

Tak

Chromecast

Tak

Google Multi Zone (jedno źródło → multi głośnik)

Tak

UDOGODNIENIA

Pilot w aplikacji - iOS / Android OS

Tak / Tak

Odtwarzanie plików smartfona (Bluetooth)

Tak

Konfiguracja EZ (BLE)

Tak

NSU / FOTA

Tak / X

Sterowanie za pomocą pilota do telewizora (Vol+/-, Wyciszenie)

Tak / Tak

Synchronizacja dźwięku - Bluetooth (LG TV) / Optyczne

X / Tak

Automatyczne włączanie/wyłączanie zasilania - Bluetooth (LG TV) / Optyczne

X / Tak

Automatyczne włączanie/wyłączanie zasilania - RCU / APP

Tak / Tak

A/V Sunc (0~300ms) - RCU / APP

X / Tak

Poziom głośnika niskotonowego (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/krok)

Tak

Poziom kanału (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/krok) Główny Soundbar - Górny/Środkowy (górny)/Surround

Tak / Tak / X

Poziom kanału (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/krok) Soundbar Tył - Tył Przód / Tył Surround / Tył Góra

Tak / X / X

Automatyczny wyciemnienie

Tak

Automatyczny wyciemnienie / Wyłączenie - RCU / Aplikacja

X / Tak

USB Host / Ładowanie

Tak / X

Wbudowana muzyka

Tak (2 piosenki)

FORMAT AUDIO(BITSTREAM)

LPCM

Tak

Dolby Atmos

Tak

Dolby TrueHD

Tak

Dolby Digital Plus

Tak

Dolby Digital

Tak

DTS:X

Tak

DTS-HD Master Audio

Tak

DTS-HD High Resolution

Tak

DTS Digital Surround

Tak

AAC / AAC+

Tak / Tak

MQA

Tak

FORMAT PLIKU

FLAC - C4A / USB

Tak / Tak

OGG - C4A / USB

Tak / Tak

WAV - C4A / USB

Tak / Tak

MP3 - C4A / USB

Tak / Tak

AAC - C4A / USB

Tak / Tak

GŁÓWNY ZASILACZ

Adapter

(23V, 2.61A)

Zużycie energii po wyłączeniu

0.5W ↓

Zużycie energii

37 W

MOC SUBWOOFERA

Typ

SMPS

Zużycie energii po wyłączeniu

0.5W ↓

Zużycie energii

38W

Częstotliwość bezprzewodowa

5GHz

INSTRUKCJA AKCESORIÓW

Instrukcja internetowa (plik)

Tak (pełny)

Wbudowany instrukcja (książka) (prosta lub pełna)

Tak (prosta)

Instrukcja montażu na ścianie

Tak

Oprogramowanie- ● (pełne lub proste) / X

Tak (pełne)

Karta gwarancyjna

Tak

AKCESORIA - PILOT ZDALNEGO STEROWANIA

Nazwa modelu

RAV21

Bateria (rozmiar)

AA x 2

Dołączone baterie

Tak

AKCESORIA INNE

Uchwyt do telewizora (uchwyt ścienny i podstawa)

Tak (7.5Kg) (kompatybilny z LG OLED seria C)

Przewód HDMI

Tak

Informacje dotyczące zgodności

rozszerzenie:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(SC9S)
rozszerzenie:pdf
WEB INFO(SC9S)
Więcej informacji dotyczących zgodności

