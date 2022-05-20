We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
GLOBAL ACCESSIBILITY AWARENESS DAY: BUILDING AN INCLUSIVE WORLD WITH TECH
LG believes that everyone should be able to enjoy first-class home entertainment, and has developed assistive technologies to lower any barriers that may get in the way. The company's diverse lineup of TVs now carries a variety of accessibility features, including audio guides for those with visual impairments and closed-captioning for those with hearing impairments, as well as simplified control (including voice command support) via the Magic Remote to make the whole experience easier – from adjusting the volume to accessing content services.
While some LG solutions offer customized assistance for users with certain disadvantages, others offer elevated convenience that can benefit everyone. One such product is the LG Mini Washer, a compact washing machine designed to sit discretely below an LG front-load washer. The Mini Washer is ideal for small loads that need frequent washing, such as workout gear, and makes it possible to clean two loads of laundry at once. And because it raises the height of the main washer, it makes the task of loading and unloading laundry from the front-loader less taxing for most users.
To develop home appliances that are accessible to the widest range of users, LG proactively seeks input from its customers and consults with experts in the field of disability inclusion. Since 2013, LGE US has been operating the LG Accessibility Advisory Board, which is made up of accessibility specialists, disability organizations, and law firms. Through annual meetings and in-depth discussions, the council is helping LG to create barrier-free solutions that will enable more people to take advantage of all that its latest tech has to offer.
At the same time, in South Korea, LG last year established an accessibility council consisting of accessibility experts and advisory group of disabled people. LG and the council’s experts are working together to formulate a measurement standard that will evaluate the accessibility of the company’s home appliances. The accessibility indicator will initially be used to assess the accessibility of LG TVs, washers, air conditioners, and air purifiers, with other product categories to follow soon afterward. The advisory group of disabled people will actively join the creation of the measurement standard by directly experiencing and giving feedback on LG products under development.
