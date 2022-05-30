LG ULTRAGEAR™ GAMING MONITORS FIRST IN THE WORLD TO BE CERTIFIED AS VESA® ADAPTIVESYNC DISPLAY





SINGAPORE, May 30, 2022— LG Electronics’ (LG) UltraGear™ gaming monitors (models 27GP950 and 27GP850) are the first in the world to earn VESA® AdaptiveSync Display certification, launched by the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA). The new VESA® AdaptiveSync Display logo helps consumers to easily identify and compare the variable refresh rate (VRR) performance of gaming displays supporting VESA’s Adaptive-Sync protocol before purchase. — LG Electronics’ (LG) UltraGear™ gaming monitors (models 27GP950 and 27GP850) are the first in the world to earn VESAAdaptiveSync Display certification, launched by the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA). The new VESAAdaptiveSync Display logo helps consumers to easily identify and compare the variable refresh rate (VRR) performance of gaming displays supporting VESA’s Adaptive-Sync protocol before purchase.

To be certified as a VESA® AdaptiveSync Display, LG’s elite gaming monitors had to meet the exhaustive and rigorous requirements of the VESA® Adaptive-Sync Display Compliance Test Specification (Adaptive-Sync Display CTS), which uses more than 50 test criteria to establish clear benchmarks for assessing monitors’ and laptops’ VRR capabilities. With high refresh rates, fast Gray-to-Gray (GTG) response times and low latency, the two UltraGear™ gaming monitors met or exceeded the test scores specified in VESA’s new open standard.

LG’s AdaptiveSync Display-certified monitors, LG UltraGear™ 27GP950 and 27GP850, provide the level of visual performance needed for seamless gaming experiences. Both models met required scores across VESA®’s Adaptive-Sync Display CTS, including in several key measurements such as refresh rate, screen-flicker, and response time. The two 27-inch gaming monitors feature advanced LG Nano IPS panels offering high refresh rates and a 1 millisecond GTG response time, allowing fluid gameplay and sharp, clean images for both PC and console games.

“The VESA® Adaptive-Sync Display CTS creates a clear, consistent standard for display performance of gaming monitors and helps consumers to make informed purchasing decisions,” said Jim Choate, compliance program manager at VESA. “World’s first products to wear the new AdaptiveSync Display logo, LG’s UltraGear™ gaming monitors performed remarkably well in all applicable tests.”

“We are proud that the LG UltraGear™ became the first-ever monitors to receive VESA® AdaptiveSync Display certification” said Seo Young-jae, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “With upcoming 2022 models including UltraGear™ 27GP95R, we will not only meet the high standards of VESA’s performance tests, but also satisfy the expectations and diverse needs of today’s consumers.”

