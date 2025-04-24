LG brings Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) experience directly to LG Smart TV screens

LG Smart TV Users Can Dive into the Xbox App and Stream Hundreds of High Quality Games with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

SINGAPORE, Apr. 24, 2025 - LG Electronics (LG) has announced the arrival of the highly anticipated Xbox app on LG Smart TVs this week, allowing users to stream Xbox games on the big screen at home. LG Smart TV owners in over 25 countries are now able to play the latest indie hit to the biggest AAA titles directly through the Xbox app on their LG Smart TVs.

Conveniently accessible from the Gaming Portal and the LG Apps, the Xbox app enables LG TV owners to jump straight into gameplay from day one with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, launching hundreds of titles from Activision, Bethesda, Blizzard, Mojang, Xbox Game Studios, and more - with just a compatible controller. The Xbox app is available on LG TVs and select smart monitors running the latest webOS 24 and newer versions, and it will soon be available on StanbyME screens.

With an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, users can explore a dynamic lineup of games, from action-packed titles like Call of Duty®: Black Ops 6 to popular titles like Avowed, South of Midnight or eagerly awaited upcoming releases like Towerborne. Game Pass Ultimate members can also conveniently stream a select catalog of games they already own, such as NBA 2K25 and Hogwarts Legacy, adding even greater flexibility to their gaming experience.

LG remains dedicated to delivering the ultimate home entertainment experience with its cutting-edge TVs and top-of-the-class built-in platform, webOS. Through its partnership with Xbox and the launch of the Xbox app, LG elevates gaming with the precision of game-changing OLED TVs and the brilliant and vivid action of the latest QNED TVs, including unrivaled gameplay upscaled to 4K for lifelike visuals, while offering a convenient interface on LG Smart TVs to enjoy a vast library of games with cloud gaming.

# # #

About LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company

The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognized innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platforms. The MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, and premium LCD QNED TVs, all powered by the personalized webOS smart TV platform. The MS Company also offers Information Technology solutions (gaming monitors, business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays) as well as Signage solutions (Micro LED signage, digital signage, hospitality displays and signage software solutions) that are designed to maximize customers’ work efficiency and deliver strong value. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

About webOS platform

The webOS platform has powered LG TVs for over a decade, earning acclaim for its user-friendly interface that allows for easy navigation and customization. With a growing ecosystem of global partners, webOS is set to drive LG’s future growth across multiple devices and out-of-home experiences. LG Channels, LG’s exclusive free streaming service, offers a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, comedy, anime and more. With an always growing number of channels, owners of LG TVs, smart monitors or projectors can easily discover their favorite programs by launching the LG Channels app. LG Channels is also available for Automotive and Hotel TV. For more news on webOS for Smart TV, visit www.lg.com.

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates four business units locally – Home Entertainment, Home Appliance, Air Solutions and Business Solutions. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg .

Media Contacts:

Cher Sok Kheng LG Electronics Singapore E-mail: sokkheng.cher@lge.com Shannon Kang LG Electronics Singapore E-mail: shannon.kang@lge.com