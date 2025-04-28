THE PERFECT GIFTS FOR MUMS WHO DESERVE THE BEST

Top 6 Thoughtful Picks That Say “Thank You” the Smart Way

SINGAPORE, 28 April 2025 - This Mother’s Day, LG Electronics Singapore is making it easier than ever to show appreciation for the extraordinary women in our lives. From 1 - 13 May 2025, enjoy unbeatable offers on LG’s top home and lifestyle products, available only at the LG Online Brand Store .

Celebrate Mother’s Day and shower mums with gifts that offer both luxury and practicality – because the best gifts are the ones they will use and love every day. Whether it's a thoughtful upgrade for their home or a practical item they will cherish, these gifts combine elegance with everyday convenience.

Shoppers can enjoy up to $185 off, an 8% storewide discount and all-day flash sales happening throughout the month of May 2025. Don’t miss out on the chance to make this Mother’s Day truly special! T&Cs apply.

LG 65" OLED evo AI G5 TV + SG10TY Soundbar: A Cinematic Treat For The Queen

LG 65" OLED evo AI G5 TV – $4,999

Pamper mum with the perfect combination of breathtaking visuals and immersive sound. The LG 65" OLED evo AI G5 TV offers stunning picture quality with the Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 2, enhancing every detail for a crisp, clear image. With Brightness Booster Ultimate, her favourite movies and shows will look more vibrant and life-like, even in bright rooms. The One Wall Design ensures the TV blends seamlessly into any space, giving a sleek, clutter-free setup with a zero-gap mount that brings elegance to the home.

Paired with the SG10TY Soundbar*, this dynamic duo takes entertainment to the next level. The soundbar delivers crystal-clear audio, making every soundtrack feel as if it is coming to life around her. Whether it is watching the latest blockbuster or enjoying a family movie night, the immersive sound will bring an extra layer of excitement. With AI Sound Pro, the system automatically adjusts to whatever she's watching for the best audio experience every time!

*Only available for purchase from mid-May onwards

LG gram Pro 16” OLED: Super Mums Deserve Super Tech

LG gram Pro 16” OLED (16Z90TP) – $3,099.00

Meet your next favourite everyday companion. The LG gram Pro 16” OLED is designed to help mums do it all – from meal planning to managing family schedules, photo editing, or even squeezing in a little me-time streaming. With its gorgeous 16” OLED display, everything looks crisp, vibrant, and easy on the eyes. Despite its big screen, it is incredibly light at just 1.199kg*, so you can take it with you wherever you go without the bulk. Powered by the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra processor with built-in AI, tasks are completed faster, letting you stay ahead of your to-do list.

But the LG gram Pro isn’t just another laptop – it’s your personal multitasking assistant. With gram Chat On-Device, it lets you search documents, summarise text, and retrace your activity with just a few simple, conversational prompts. It's more than just a device – it's the ultimate sidekick that supports your busy life and helps you make the most of every moment.

*Weight is based on the laptop only. Please see product page for detailed product description.

LG InstaView ® 628L Door- in- Door® Side by Side Fridge in Beige: Style Meets Storage

LG InstaView® 628L Door- in- Door® Side by Side Fridge – $4,599.00

For mums who keep everything running like clockwork, the LG InstaView® Side by Side Fridge is the perfect kitchen companion. With its sleek black glass design, this fridge adds a touch of elegance to your home while offering the perfect blend of style and functionality. With just two knocks on the sleek glass panel, the InstaView® feature lights up the fridge interior, allowing you to see inside without opening the door. Paired with the Door-in-Door® design, it offers easy access to your favourite snacks and drinks while minimising cold air loss, helping your food stay fresher for longer.

Equipped with Linear Cooling™ and Door Cooling+™, it maintains even temperatures throughout, helping ingredients stay fresher for up to 7 days. The UV Nano® water dispenser adds a layer of hygiene by eliminating up to 99.99%1) of bacteria, so every sip of water is clean and pure. It’s the fridge that works as hard as mums do, offering a perfect balance of convenience, freshness, and style to fit seamlessly into the daily routine.

LG THINQ™ Top Control Dishwasher QuadWash® & True Steam®, in black: Dishes Done Without Drama

LG THINQ™ Top Control Dishwasher QuadWash® & True Steam® – $2,139.00

Say goodbye to the post-meal clean up struggle and hello to effortless shine with the LG THINQ™ Top Control Dishwasher. Thanks to QuadWash® technology, four powerful spray arms work together to reach every inch of your dishes, ensuring they come out spotless, no matter the load size.

The True Steam® technology helps break down stubborn food scraps and improves drying, leaving fewer water spots behind. The SmartRack™ Plus system adds maximum flexibility, adjusting to fit any load, easily adjusting to fit any load of dishes for optimal cleaning performance. Whether it’s a large family meal or a small load, this racking system can be quickly shifted to handle whatever challenge your dishes present.

Operating at just 44dB, the dishwasher runs quietly in the background so you can relax without the noise. With LG ThinQ™ technology, you will receive notifications straight to your phone when a cycle is complete.

LG 52.8㎡ PuriCare™ AeroBooster Air Purifier (Pet Version): Purify Your Space, Perfect for Pets

PuriCare™ AeroBooster Air Purifier (Pet Version) – $839.00

The LG PuriCare™ AeroBooster Air Purifier (Pet Version) is a breath of fresh air—literally—for mums who share their home with furry companions. This air purifier helps keep the home as clean and comforting, filtering out dust, dander, and pet odors while delivering purified air from top to bottom, thanks to its 360-degree Clean Booster and Dual Airflow technology.

The light-powered filter reduces pet smells, while the UVnano technology sanitizes the fan blades by eliminating 99.998%2) of bacteria. And because mums deserve both functionality and beauty, this purifier is slim enough to fit snugly into smaller spaces and stylish enough to blend in seamlessly. Subtle mood lighting creates a calming ambience while smart notifications take the guesswork out of filter replacements.

A $100 grocery voucher is included with every purchase, making it easier to keep the home fresh while enjoying some extra shopping convenience! T&Cs apply.

LG 26L PuriCare™ DUAL Inverter Dehumidifier: Keep It Fresh, Keep It Dry

LG 26L PuriCare™ DUAL Inverter Dehumidifier – $599.00

The LG 26L PuriCare™ DUAL Inverter Dehumidifier is the perfect solution for mums seeking a comfortable and healthy home environment. With its Dual Inverter Compressor™, it ensures energy-efficient operation while maintaining quiet performance, even during nighttime use.

The dehumidifier is perfect for the rapid and effective drying of laundry with its 16L capacity, making it ideal for busy households. The compact design with a hidden handle and cord storage makes it easy to move and store, while the 360° caster ensures smooth mobility. Control it anytime, anywhere with the LG ThinQ™ app for added convenience.

For a limited time, enjoy an $80 grocery voucher with the purchase of one unit. Purchase two eligible units of selected dehumidifier models in a single receipt to receive a $200 grocery voucher. (Note: This offer cannot be combined with individual $80 grocery voucher entitlements. T&Cs apply.)

