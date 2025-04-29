LG UNVEILS 2025 PRODUCT LINEUP AT EXPERIENCE AI: AFFECTIONATE INTELLIGENCE SHOWCASE

Showcasing The Future Of Home Innovation, LG’s Lineup Blends Intelligent Technology With Lifestyle-centric Design

SINGAPORE, 29 April 2025 - LG Electronics Singapore welcomed visitors to its first-ever LG AI: Affectionate Intelligence showcase held from 18 to 20 April at New Bahru School Hall. Spanning over three days of innovation, interactivity, and immersive storytelling, the event saw a total attendance of more than 1100 where visitors experienced a firsthand look at LG’s 2025 product lineup and its vision for the future of smart living as a smart life solutions company.

Mr Fabian Kunho Lee, Managing Director of LG Electronics Singapore, kicked off the New Product Innovation showcase by highlighting LG’s vision of “Affectionate Intelligence” – AI that understands users and enhances everyday life through thoughtful innovations.

Based on the overarching theme of ‘Past, Present, and Future’, the LG AI event brought visitors on a visually immersive journey through the brand’s evolution and achievements.

Upon arrival, visitors were transported back in time with a nostalgic scene that featured a pop-up Mama shop serving classic local snacks, retro gaming stations, and a historical wall of fame chronicling LG’s milestones over the decades. This tribute to the brand’s humble beginnings offered a warm and sentimental reminder of how LG has been a part of everyday life across generations.

In the Present Zone, the space featured LG’s latest TVs, audio, and IT products, as well as its new home appliance and air solution lineup for 2025, brought to life through interactive demos and delightful presentations. Every stop offered a perfect blend of entertainment and education. With a mission card, visitors took on five curated challenges that showcased LG’s smartest innovations by getting hands-on experience with the new appliances. And with the completion of the mission card, there was a chance to spin the capsule machine and win exciting prizes, ranging from charming tokens to grand prizes such as a 65” LG OLED evo AI C5 TV, LG gram, LG WashTower™, LG DUAL Inverter Dehumidifier, LG PuriCareTM AeroBooster and even the Castlery Auburn Performance Fabric Chaise Sectional Sofa!

More images available here .

As the journey continued, visitors stepped into a thoughtfully curated smart home layout in the Future zone, where LG’s innovations were seamlessly integrated into a dedicated living space. From the living room to the kitchen, the immersive setup allowed guests to envision how LG’s products could elevate their homes through the smart ecosystem, bringing smart convenience, comfort, and style into their everyday life.

For more information on the products showcased at the event:

Media Entertainment Solutions: Link

Home Solutions: Link

Air Solutions: Link

BRINGING COMFORT HOME WITH CASTLERY

Castlery added a touch of style and comfort to the event with some of their best-sellers, including their Auburn Performance Fabric Chaise Sectional Sofa — the perfect blend of luxury and functionality. Featuring tight-back armrests and a gently curved silhouette, the Auburn is a modular piece that delivers a cloud-like lounge experience. Its standout feature is the spill-resistant fabric, ensuring durability and easy maintenance while maintaining its sleek appearance.

Alongside this stunning centrepiece, lucky event visitors also walked away with the Landon Dinnerware Set , designed to elevate every meal with its quality-crafted plates and bowls.

Designed to make every meal a true pleasure, the Landon set combines minimalistic rustic charm with a lightly textured, stone-like finish and a distinctive exposed clay base.

Castlery’s offerings reflect its people-first approach to design, combining comfort, versatility, and craft to elevate everyday living. From functional statement pieces to stylish tableware, Castlery continues to reimagine home spaces for real life, without compromising on quality or affordability.

# # #

About LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company

The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognized innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platforms. The MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, and premium LCD QNED TVs, all powered by the personalized webOS smart TV platform. The MS Company also offers Information Technology solutions (gaming monitors, business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays) as well as Signage solutions (Micro LED signage, digital signage, hospitality displays and signage software solutions) that are designed to maximize customers’ work efficiency and deliver strong value. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates four business units locally – Home Entertainment, Home Appliance, Air Solutions and Business Solutions. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg .

About Castlery

Castlery is a furniture design brand focused on solving real-life problems with high-quality furniture and home goods. From maximising storage, to tablescaping dinners for 30, to building sofas that let kids be kids - we address a wide range of needs and life stages through an approach that puts people first, not trends or industry norms. Our unique design philosophy combines inventiveness, versatility and craft to create more opportunities for freedom, comfort and beauty at home, without compromising on affordability. We are here to open everyone’s eyes to the spaces they already have, and all the life that’s waiting to be lived in them.

Media Contacts: