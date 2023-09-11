SINGAPORE, Sep. 11, 2023 — LG Electronics Singapore announced the launch of its online brand store that allows customers to purchase products directly from the brand’s revamped website. With a strong focus on enhancing customer experience, the online platform makes it easier than ever for tech enthusiasts and homeowners alike to explore and get their hands on LG's latest range of innovative entertainment gadgets and home appliances.







The introduction of LG’s new official online brand store highlights the brand’s unwavering commitment to providing unparalleled convenience and personalised shopping experiences to the masses, showcasing its dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction.



Enter The World of Exclusive Deals and Membership Perks with LG

To sign up and access exclusive perks and benefits, LG membership is complimentary and available to all on the website. LG Members will receive an exclusive 3% discount on their purchases during promotional periods. The discount will enable members to save more when shopping for their favourite LG products.

Members will be gifted a S$10 welcome coupon which can be redeemed for purchases made directly on LG’s online brand store. Members can also enjoy up to S$150 off their first purchase , allowing them to experience LG's cutting-edge technology at an even more affordable price.

What’s more? As part of the Grand Opening Promotion from 15 to 25 September 2023, LG Members will receive an additional 5% discount on all purchases made via the online brand store and receive up to S$300 worth of coupons . And in addition to this limited-time offer, LG Members can also look forward to exciting promotional deals on a wide range of products throughout the year, tailored to meet the diverse needs and preferences of valued members!

Bringing Convenience to The Hands of Consumers

With its stylish and user-friendly interface upgrades, LG's website features a range of innovative enhancements that elevate its customer's experience. At the same time, it streamlines the online shopping process for them.

The revamped website uses AI-based search solutions for better search accuracy and personalised recommendations, making it easier for customers to find products. LG has also integrated Customer Service widgets on every page, a Chatbot for assistance, and Live Chat for personalised support.

“LG is always committed to delivering exceptional customer support and accessibility,” said Gerald Chun, Managing Director of LG Electronics Singapore. “The introduction of our online store and revamped website, characterised by its dynamic and youthful design, empowers customers with a seamless and tailored shopping journey. We believe these enhancements reiterate LG’s core values of uncompromising customer experience, signalling our readiness to evolve alongside changing generations.”

Reflecting the company's dedication to continuous improvement and customer-centricity – the revamp, with its AI-driven search capabilities, enhanced customer support features, and personalised experience, sets the stage for an intuitive and rewarding shopping journey for LG customers worldwide.

For more information about LG Electronics Singapore and its new online brand store, please visit www.lg.com/sg .

# # #

About LG Electronics Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 80 trillion in 2022. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates three business units – Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications and Home Appliance & Air Solution. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg .

Media Contacts:

Cher Sok Kheng LG Electronics Singapore E-mail: sokkheng.cher@lge.com Peh Min Qian LG Electronics Singapore E-mail: minqian.peh@lge.com Natalie Ng APRW Tel: +65 8382 3662 E-mail: natalie@aprw.asia Ryan Martawibawa APRW Tel: +65 8923 5632 E-mail: ryan@aprw.asia

Terms and Conditions apply. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg/membership/

Terms and Conditions apply. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg/membership/

Terms and Conditions apply. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg/membership/

