LG’s LATEST PURIFYING FAN ELEVATES HOME COMFORT WITH THE PERFECT FUSION OF CLEAN AIR AND MODERN DESIGN

LG PuriCare™ AeroTower HIT Breathes Innovation Into Homes to Deliver Pure, Refreshing Air

SINGAPORE, 12 Sep, 2023 — LG Electronics Singapore, a leader in innovative home appliances, unveils its latest addition to its esteemed PuriCare™ lineup: the LG PuriCare™ AeroTower 2-in-1 Purifying Fan HIT. Seamlessly integrating cutting-edge technology, the AeroTower HIT represents the pinnacle of innovation, blending fan and air purifier functionalities. Building on the success of the renowned LG PuriCare™ AeroTower, the AeroTower HIT redefines functionality, style, and convenience, delivering cleaner and fresher air to homes.





Revolutionising Home Comfort

Breathe easy with the LG PuriCare™ AeroTower HIT’s advanced 3-step Filtration System - comprising the Pre-Filter, 360-degree HEPA (H13) filter, and a Deodorisation Filter to enhance indoor air quality. The AeroTower HIT recognised for its superior filtration capabilities, captures an impressive 99.9% of fine dust and effectively traps particles as small as 0.1 microns.





Moreover, LG’s UVnano™ technology reduces airborne bacteria on the fan blades, providing an extra layer of protection. Equipped with a PM 1.0 Sensor and intelligent LED indicator, it detects and notifies users of airborne contaminants, creating a healthy living environment and safeguarding the household’s well-being.







Tailored Airflow for Every Corner

Indulge in personalised comfort with the AeroTower HIT’s versatile modes. Whether you are unwinding in the living room or resting in the bedroom, the AeroTower HIT ensures that the air quality remains consistently fresh and pure by adapting to the user’s preferences.





With the flexibility to choose between dynamic airflow in Wide mode or a gentle breeze in Natural wind mode, users can tailor any indoor environment to their liking. For moments of tranquillity, the AeroTower HIT offers a pleasantly quiet wind that mimics the soothing natural breeze in Sleep Mode, thanks to its advanced low-noise technology.





The LG PuriCare™ AeroTower HIT boasts exceptional coverage, surpassing its predecessor’s with an area of 23.2 square metres. This expanded reach allows it to effectively purify the air in large living spaces, ensuring pristine air quality in every corner of your home.







Real-time Insights and Enhanced Portability

Stay informed about indoor air quality with the AeroTower HIT’s LED type Dust sensor and Illumination Sensor. The LED display offers real-time feedback, allowing users to effortlessly monitor the performance of their air purifier fan to ensure their home always enjoys clean, healthy air.





The LG PuriCare AeroTower HIT sets itself apart with its lighter construction compared to the AeroTower, seamlessly combining sleek, contemporary design with enhanced overall performance, making it an ideal addition to any room decor. Its cylindrical base draws in air from all directions while the upper part mimics the wind flow between a canyon’s walls, resulting in a powerful yet silent airflow as low as 23dB.







Enhanced Smart Home Experience with LG ThinQ™

Seamlessly integrate the LG PuriCare™ AeroTower HIT into any smart home ecosystem with LG ThinQ™. Users can receive filter replacement alerts and remotely control their AeroTower HIT via the LG ThinQ™ app, ensuring homes always enjoy the freshest air. The AeroTower HIT’s Smart Sensing System offers real-time data on PM1.0 levels, odours, temperature, and humidity, empowering users to maintain the air quality of their homes effortlessly.







“LG is dedicated to developing innovative solutions that enhance the quality of life,” said Justin Seong Jun Hyuk, Product Director of LG Electronics Air Solutions Company. “The LG PuriCare™ AeroTower HIT is a testament to our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of consumers. Experience the future of clean and comfortable living with the AeroTower HIT, where every breath is fresh air.”







*Details on pricing and key product features are included in the specifications table.

# # #

Key Specifications

Product LG PuriCare™ AeroTower (2022) LG PuriCare™ AeroTower HIT (2023) Price S$1,099 S$699 CADR Coverage (Power 10) 19.6 m2

(2.55 CMM, 153CMH) 23.2m2 (3.01 CMM, 181CMH) Power Consumption Power Consumption (Power 10) 35W 32W CMM Air Volume (Max) 10.3 12.2 Aire Volume (Power 10) 8.4 11.5 Air Volume (Power 5) 3.9 6.0 Noise Power Mode (Sleeping Mode) 23dB 23dB Power Mode (Power 1) 25dB 25dB Power Mode (Power 5) 38dB 36dB Power Mode (Power 10) 51dB 51dB Power Mode (Turbo) 53dB 52dB Coverage 23m2 23m2 Filter True HEPA HEPA H13 Size (mm) 265x265x1120 265x265x1120 Mode (Airflow Control) Direct, Wide, Diffusion Wide Air Guard O X Painting on Body Spray type Plastic Ejection No. of Button on Control Panel 6 Button 3 Button Sensor Dust Sensor (Laser Type) Gas Sensor Dust Sensor (LED Type) Gas Sensor Illumination Sensor Display LCD LED Rotation Angle 45°, 60°, 90°, 140° 45°, 60°, 90°, 140° Weight 12.5kg → 10.3kg 9.7kg

Tested by SGS IBR Laboratories in November, 2021 with DOE radial-pleat filter element using test method in compliance with IEST RP CC001.6 (2016) HEPA and ULPA Filters. Results may vary depending on the actual usage environment.

