LG LAUNCHES FREE AUDIO STREAMING SERVICE WITH EASY ACCESS AND SIMPLE, DYNAMIC USER EXPERIENCE

LG Radio+ Brings LG Smart TV Users Free Listening to a Wide Range of Popular Podcasts and Live Stations, also Accessible from LG’s Audio Devices

SINGAPORE, Dec. 16, 2024 - LG Electronics has launched LG Radio+ , the company’s ad-supported audio streaming service, now available on LG smart TVs running webOS 6.0 and above. This new service allows users to effortlessly access a diverse selection of podcasts and radio programs. For a streamlined user experience, LG Radio+ will work with the LG ThinQTM app , providing users with a convenient way to access and enjoy their favourite audio content no matter where they are in the room.

To offer a curated list of audio streaming content, LG has partnered with global radio and audio provider Radioline, giving users an all-in-one audio platform allowing effortless access to news, sports, music and more. Available in the US and Korea, LG smart TV users can explore a range of live stations and podcasts, with options such as NPR, CNN Radio, Fox Radio or The Joe Rogan Experience in US, or popular local stations and podcasts in Korea.

The LG Radio+ app can be accessed from the Content Store or Apps or by using the voice search function of the LG Magic Remote, providing a fast and convenient way to discover new listening content.

For quick and easy exploration, LG Radio+ has an intuitive interface with a comprehensive channel list, presenting popular audio channels on the On Air page, alongside a personalised selection of favourite channels. Users can navigate the On Air and Podcast pages to access their desired audio streaming content, while the Featured page provides a dynamic view of trending music, updated in real-time to highlight the most popular or season hits. This enables users to search, discover and enjoy their preferred audio content with ease out of a large library of over 14,500 channels in US and over 440 available in Korea.

As part of LG’s commitment to enhancing user convenience and connectivity across the company’s life-enriching products, listeners will be able to access LG Radio+ through the LG ThinQTM app , enabling enjoyable audio streaming on LG audio devices with minimal effort. What’s more, LG Radio+ will also be available to access through the My button on xboom speakers in 2025.

LG continues to elevate the user experience with a broad range of content and an intuitive user interface, making it effortless to explore and enjoy audio entertainment. To learn more about how LG is enhancing the audio experience, visit LG Newsroom.

# # #

About LG Electronics Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 80 trillion in 2022. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

About LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS)

The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognized innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platform. MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, and premium LCD QNED TVs, all powered by the personalized webOS smart TV platform. Recently, MS Company has expanded its offerings to include LG’s Information Technology solutions, such as business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays, all designed to maximize work efficiency and deliver strong value to customers. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates three business units – Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications and Home Appliance & Air Solution. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg .

Media Contacts:

Cher Sok Kheng LG Electronics Singapore E-mail: sokkheng.cher@lge.com Shannon Kang LG Electronics Singapore E-mail: shannon.kang@lge.com Natalie Ng APRW E-mail: natalie@aprw.asia Audrey Leong APRW E-mail: Audrey@aprw.asia