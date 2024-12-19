LG’S WORLD-FIRST TRANSPARENT AND TRUE WIRELESS 4K OLED TV DELIVERS NEW SCREEN EXPERIENCE

Transitioning between Transparent to Opaque Screen, LG SIGNATURE OLED T Introduces New Viewing Possibilities and a New Era in Home Entertainment

SINGAPORE, Dec. 19, 2024 - LG Electronics is set for the global launch of the 77-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED T, the world’s first transparent and true wireless 4K OLED TV . This groundbreaking model will be available in the U.S. this December, with additional markets to follow.

Unveiled at CES® 2024, the LG SIGNATURE OLED T represents a monumental leap in both technology and design innovation, reflecting LG’s relentless drive to delivering new and better. Its cutting-edge self-lit screen can transform from transparent to opaque screen; a unique ability that provides the OLED viewing experience while offering greater freedom in living space. Recognised globally, LG’s transparent OLED made TIME’s Best Inventions 2024 list and received a total of five CES® 2024 Innovation Awards, including a Best of Innovation honour.

Users can effortlessly switch between transparent and opaque modes at the touch of a button, unlocking unique possibilities for entertainment and space design. When in transparent mode, the OLED T offers a futuristic content experience that must be seen to be believed. The screen not only creates the illusion of content floating in mid-air but also produces a mesmerizing effect by “merging” the on-screen visuals with the surrounding space.

LG OLED T further elevates the user experience with a suite of versatile features that optimally leverage the unique advantages of a transparent OLED screen, enhancing its distinctive value.

One standout feature is T-Objet, an Always-On-Display (AOD) mode that transforms the screen into a transparent digital canvas, ideal for showcasing artwork, videos or photos in outstanding colour and clarity. Complementing this is T-Bar, a sleek info-ticker that appears along the bottom edge of the screen, providing sports results, IoT device statuses, weather forecasts or song title information. The rest of the screen remains unused when T-Bar is active, presenting a clean, uncluttered look and a clear view of the space behind LG’s “virtually invisible” display. For added convenience, T-Home offers a user-friendly interface that delivers a well-organized overview of available services, as well as quick access to apps, settings and other features.

Despite its stunning 77-inch screen size, the LG OLED T enhances the feeling of space within a room, providing a sense of openness that conventional TVs simply cannot. Its transparency allows it to be placed centrally without being obtrusive or positioned in front of windows without blocking natural light or views of the outdoors.

The transparent 4K OLED screen, combined with LG’s true wireless video and audio transmission technology, promises not only the aesthetic value but also an enhanced home entertainment experience. Free from tangled cables, the device delivers an immersive, distraction-free viewing environment.

The OLED T advances innovation with LG’s proprietary Zero Connect Box, a visually lossless wireless video and audio transmission solution without latency ensuring a seamless viewing experience. By supporting 4K at 120Hz variable refresh rate, OLED T has been certified by NVIDIA® G-SYNCTM Compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium to eliminate tearing and stuttering for the most dynamic, true-to-life gaming experience.

The LG SIGNATURE OLED T carries forward LG’s legacy of providing superior picture quality and immersive viewing experiences – hallmarks of LG OLED TVs since the very first model hit the market in 2013. Building on over a decade of OLED innovation, LG’s one-of-a-kind TV brings images fully to life with vibrant, precisely reproduced colours and incredible contrast. Powered by LG’s advanced α (Alpha) 11 AI processor, the OLED T intelligently optimizes both picture and sound quality, delivering unparalleled visual and auditory experiences.

“LG SIGNATURE OLED T is an exceptional user-focused innovation that offers a distinctive, multi-faceted viewing experience and unprecedented spatial flexibility,” said Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “LG remains at the forefront of innovation by combining its industry-leading OLED technology with unique form factors, transparent screens, wireless connectivity and more, delivering unparalleled, life-enriching advancements no other TV maker can replicate.”

