LG OLED EVO M5, THE ONLY TRUE WIRELESS OLED TV WITH G5’S EXCELLENCE IN PICTURE QUALITY

With Uncompromised, Low-Lag Performance at 4K 144Hz, LG’s Advanced Wireless Technology Sets a New Standard for Clutter-Free Gaming and Home Cinema

SINGAPORE, 3 July 2025 - LG Electronics (LG) has announced the global rollout of its newest wireless OLED TV series, the LG OLED evo M5 – a TV that combines LG’s advanced True Wireless technology1 with the industry-leading OLED picture quality of the G52 to reimagine the TV experience in a clutter-free setup.

The M5 sets a new gold standard for premium wireless home entertainment. LG’s True Wireless technology eliminates the cable connection between the TV and external devices, thanks to LG’s proprietary Zero Connect Box,3 a visually lossless wireless video and audio transmission solution. Delivering ultra-smooth content with low input lag up to 4K 144Hz,4 the M5 boasts performance on par with a wired connection.

The M5 offers next-level wireless technology for competitive gamers demanding ultra-responsive performance. Building on the legacy of LG’s OLED evo series, the M series is a wireless TV compatible with both NVIDIA® G-SYNC™ and AMD FreeSync™ Premium to deliver a tear-free, stutter-free gaming experience even during fast-paced action up to 4K 144Hz. Certified by Intertek for Qualified Gaming Performance, the M5 features an ultra-fast response time of 0.1ms,5 delivering smooth, vibrant visuals in razor-sharp clarity.

The M5 is the optimal TV for those seeking both a superb gaming experience and a more flexible, cleaner setup. A conventional TV offers multiple ports for commonly used HDMI devices like gaming consoles on the back of the screen, causing viewers to walk to the TV to power on devices or switch inputs. But on the M5, these ports can be found on the Zero Connect Box, enabling consoles to be placed within reach – on a nearby shelf, inside a cabinet, or next to the sofa. As a result, there are no cables between the TV and entertainment devices.

The M5 is also a top-tier choice for home cinema enthusiasts, featuring Dolby Vision®, Dolby Atmos®, and Filmmaker Modeᵀᴹ with Ambient Light Compensation for cinematic accuracy. Powered by the α (Alpha) 11 AI Processor Gen2, it offers enhanced depth and detail with AI Picture Pro, while AI Sound Pro enables immersive 11.1.2-channel audio. LG’s upgraded Brightness Booster Ultimate technology boosts screen brightness by up to three times compared to conventional OLED models.6 The M5 has also received UL Solutions’ “Perfect Black” and “Perfect Color” verification, along with certifications from Intertek for 100 percent color fidelity and 100 percent color volume. A “Perfect” grade by TÜV Rheinland7 further affirms the M5’s capability to maintain clarity even in bright indoor conditions.

With a flush-fit design and no visible cable clutter, the LG OLED evo M5 delivers a truly immersive entertainment experience with the uncompromised performance of a wired setup.

“For 12 consecutive years, LG has led the global OLED TV market and we are opening a new era of television with our leadership in wireless TV,” said Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “The OLED evo M5 exemplifies our commitment to innovation and our pursuit of the ultimate in premium home entertainment.”

Now available in Singapore, the LG OLED evo M5 series is offered in 77 and 65-inch screen sizes. As part of its local launch promotions, customers can enjoy up to $200 grocery e-vouchers when purchasing the M5 together with an LG Soundbar S95TR or S90TY. Find out more about the bundle promotion here . T&Cs apply.

Customers can receive up to $830 when trading in their existing TV and Soundbar. Find out more about the trade-in promotion here . T&Cs apply.

To discover more about LG’s wireless OLED TVs, visit https://www.lg.com/sg/tvs-soundbars/true-wireless/?srsltid=AfmBOorbbNlhsCOu2kzI6vZAfXR7oOYy3gYR6amg45fhxDZXheXLDqpi .

