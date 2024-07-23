Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Trade up to LG TV or Soundbar and enjoy

immediate cash payment during valuation.

Process

Purchase LG TVs or Soundbars to be eligble for trade-in promotion.

1. Purchase LG TVs or Soundbars to be eligible for trade-in promotion.

Arrange for on-site assessment and collection of trade-in TV/Sound bar.

2. Arrange for on-site assessment and collection of trade-in TV/Soundbar.

On the spot payment via PayNow/Cash.

3. On the spot payment via PayNow/Cash.

 

Models Size Price (Good Condition) Price (Mild Defective) Price (Defective)
4K UHD Digital Smart OLED / LED TV 86" - 100" $700.00 $150.00 $20.00
75" - 85" $500.00 $150.00 $20.00
65" - 74" $350.00 $150.00 $20.00
55" - 64" $250.00 $100.00 $20.00
44" - 54" $150.00 $80.00 $20.00
43" & below $80.00 $50.00 $20.00

 

Models Size Price (Good Condition) Price (Mild Defective) Price (Defective)
FHD Digital Smart OLED / LED TV 86" - 100" $500.00 $80.00 $20.00
75" - 85" $380.00 $50.00 $20.00
65" - 74" $250.00 $30.00 $20.00
55" - 64" $130.00 $30.00 $20.00
44" - 54" $100.00 $20.00 $20.00
43" & below $70.00 $20.00 $20.00

 

Models Size Price (Good Condition) Price (Mild Defective) Price (Defective)
HD Ready Non-Digital Smart LED TV 75" & above $150.00 $30.00 $20.00
65" - 74" $100.00 $30.00 $20.00
55" - 64" $60.00 $30.00 $20.00
44" - 54" $30.00 $20.00 $20.00
43" & below $30.00 $20.00 $20.00

 

LG TVs Size Price (Good Condition)
65" & above additional $100.00
55" & below additional $50.00

 

Eligible for Trade-In Not Eligible for Trade-In
Good Condition TV Mild Defective TV Defective TV Not Eligible TV
  • Does not have any defective conditions
  • No sound
  • Dead pixel - small dot
  • Wi-Fi not working
  • Bluetooth not working
  • Auto-restart
  • Unable to load menu page
  • Screen flickering
  • Image with line on screen
  • TV unable to swtich on
  • No image
  • Burn mark
  • Heavy scratches on screen
  • Dark image
  • Purple screen
  • Dead pixel - bigger than 2cm
  • Cracked screen
  • Melted screen
  • Plasma, CRT, LCD TVs

 

Soundbar Channels Price
3.1ch & above $30.00
Less than 3.1ch not eligible

Participating Retailers

The retailers participating in this Promotion ("Participating Retailers") are as follows:

• Audio House Marketing Pte Ltd

• Best Denki Pte Ltd

• Courts (Singapore) Pte Ltd

• Gain City Best-Electric Pte Ltd

• Giant Supermarket

• Goh Joo Hin Pte Ltd

• Hao Mart Pte Ltd

• LG Flagship Store on Lazada

• LG Official Brand Store on Amazon

• LG Official Brand Store on KrisShop

• LG Official Store on Shopee

• LG Online Brand Store (LG.com/sg)

• Mega Discount Store Pte Ltd

• Mohamed Mustafa & Samsuddin Co Pte Ltd

• NTUC Fairprice Co-operative Ltd

• Parisilk Electronics & Computers Pte Ltd

• Pertama Merchandising Pte Ltd (Harvey Norman)

