LG SHOWCASES LATEST INNOVATIONS AT CES 2024

SINGAPORE, Jan. 11, 2024 — LG Electronics is showcasing its smart life solutions at CES 2024, extending beyond the home to various spaces including mobility and commercial environments. Under the theme of “Reinvent your future,” LG’s exhibition presents how the company will elevate customer experiences in everyday lives through its latest innovations – including the transparent and wireless 4K LG SIGNATURE OLED TV; a smart home powered by artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and communication technologies, as well as the mobility concept, Alpha-able.





The Ultimate TV Experience with Innovative Technology and Infinite Content

At the heart of LG’s booth is the world’s first transparent and wireless 4K OLED TV the LG SIGNATURE OLED T. Visitors are greeted by a massive media art display created by combining fifteen 77-inch OLED Ts, showcasing captivating video content with perfect black levels and vibrant colours. These displays gradually transform into a transparent OLED TV, revealing a new era uncovered by OLED T. The floating appearance of the OLED TVs emphasizes the wireless transmission of video and audio signals and connection to external devices, simplifying installation and providing more freedom in interior design.

A dedicated zone highlights the LG SIGNATURE OLED T’s transparent and wireless technology, which allows the TV to exceed the constraints of space and seamlessly blend into everyday life. Serving as a TV that complements the interior design of any space, the LG SIGNATURE OLED T offers an extension of future living experiences. Additionally, the transparent screen enhances the viewing experience of media artworks by adding depth and dimensionality.

Moving on to the next zone, visitors encounter an impressive tunnel structure featuring over 140 55-inch OLED displays. This webOS experience Zone serves as a platform to showcase an extensive range of content, curated through collaborations with diverse partners. An invitation to explore the world of entertainment powered by webOS platform, the webOS Zone treats guests to an extensive collection of video clips from a diverse range of genres, including highly anticipated series, games or sports. This immersive experience invites visitors to explore and indulge in the world of webOS, offering a captivating and interactive journey.





AI Technology Enhancing the ‘Smart Life Solution’ Experience

In the smart home exhibition zone, LG presents how AI technology can enhance its future smart life solutions. The company’s AI-powered smart home utilises various sensors to not only digitise people’s lives but also proactively detect needs as well as propose tailored solutions based on customer’s words, actions and even emotions.

For example, the non-contact sensors installed in the house can measure and digitise customers’ heart and breathing rate, analysing their health status to automatically adjust the indoor temperature and humidity.

In the future smart home, LG ThinQ™ will connect sensors and IoT devices installed throughout the home, acting as a service platform that autonomously controls the devices to ensure ideal settings without the need for customer intervention.

If a customer brings home a new pet cat, the microphones, cameras and mmWave sensors embedded in household devices will detect the furry friend’s presence, automatically asking whether to download the ‘pet mode’ on LG ThinQ™ UP home appliances or recommending accessory kits specifically for pets. Additionally, the sensors even prioritize energy efficiency by switching smart products in unoccupied rooms to power-saving mode or turning them off when no one is home. The sensors can even activate crime prevention mode, sending notifications through the LG ThinQ™ app if any unusual activity is detected.

The zone also introduces the newly unveiled smart home AI agent, which moves on its own two wheels to welcome visitors. This AI agent serves as a versatile household assistant and a smart hub, offering comprehensive support in customers’ daily lives by connecting and managing household appliances and IoT devices. Equipped with a camera, speaker and a range of home monitoring sensors, it can gather real-time data of the home environment to facilitate appliance control. Its front display allows for expressive facial expressions, actively engaging and communicating with customers.

The commercial zone showcases a variety of customised services connected under the theme of traveling in Las Vegas. One notable example is the integration of LG MAGNIT, a Micro LED Display, with facial recognition and AI advertising solutions. This combination allows for personalised advertisements to be delivered to users in various locations such as hotels, retail spaces, and transportation areas. Other scenarios include customers receiving guidance from the GuideBot at a hotel or making payments through facial recognition at a cafe.

Alpha-able, LG’s Future Mobility Concept

Going beyond the home, LG recently redefined future cars as a “personalized digital cave.” To demonstrate this concept, the company established a dedicated zone featuring Alpha-able within its exhibition space. Alpha-able serves as a tangible representation of LG’s mobility vision, offering passengers a preview of the innovative solutions they can expect to experience in the future mobility environment.

The future mobility concept aims to deliver unique customer experiences based on three themes: Transformable, Explorable and Relaxable. By transforming the car into spaces reminiscent of home or office environments, passengers can find rest or work on the go. Alpha-able utilises cutting-edge display technologies, including rollable, flexible and transparent displays, along with LG’s unrivalled home appliance technologies and solutions, to provide Transformable experiences that adapt to passengers’ needs. Additionally, Alpha-able offers Explorable experiences by delivering tailored information and content for unique situations, as well as Relaxable experiences for passengers to unwind and enjoy some personal time.

In addition to Alpha-able, LG has also dedicated a zone to showcase its electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, a key growth area for the company. This zone highlights LG’s EV charger and control solution called e-Centric.

Experimental yet Innovative: LG Labs and Sustainable Solutions Aligned Under ESG Vision

LG also unveiled a range of new products developed through LG Labs, the company’s experimental yet innovative product and services development project focused on creating unique customer experiences.

The LG Labs zone showcases a range of innovative products, including DukeBox by LG Labs, the all-in-one audio device seeking to reinvent the depth of audio and video experience with a modernized jukebox concept; DUOBO by LG Labs, a capsule coffee machine that extracts two flavours at once; and Bon Voyage by LG Labs, a customized living space designed to extend the life quality at home to nature. In addition, the zone includes products like LG CineBeam Qube and brid.zzz by LG Labs, which offer bold and innovative approaches to elevate the customer experience.

The company also set up the Better Life for All zone, dedicated to highlight its efforts in environmental, social and governance initiatives. A notable feature in this zone was the LG mycup, a tumbler washer that made its debut at CES. Furthermore, LG presented its sustainable home solution, leveraging the capabilities of LG’s home energy platform to optimise energy management and utilisation. This comprehensive solution offers users efficient usage, easy control and the ability to distribute renewable energy.

In addition, LG presented its ‘Universal UP Kit’, a range of accessories designed to assist all users in conveniently operating LG home appliances, regardless of gender, age or disabilities. Visitors had the opportunity to experience these accessories firsthand. The company also placed a strong emphasis on accessibility for everyone through its TV accessibility experiences.

Visitors can experience LG’s latest innovations at its CES booth (#16008, Las Vegas Convention Centre) from 9 to 12 January. For more information on LG products unveiled at CES 2024, please visit CES 2024 Press Kit.

