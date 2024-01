WORLD’S FIRST WIRELESS TRANSPARENT OLED TV REDEFINES THE SCREEN EXPERIENCE

SINGAPORE, Jan. 11, 2024 — LG Electronics is unveiling the world’s first wireless transparent OLED TV at CES 2024. The LG SIGNATURE OLED T is a true technological marvel, combining a transparent 4K OLED screen and LG’s wireless video and audio transmission technology to transform the screen experience in ways that have never been possible before. The OLED T unlocks a world of near-limitless potential, giving users the unprecedented freedom to meticulously curate their living spaces. This is complemented by the class-leading picture quality and performance of LG OLED, powered by the new α (Alpha) 11 AI processor. A genuine game changer, LG’s transparent OLED is the winner of five CES 2024 Innovation Awards, including a Best of Innovation honour.

LG SIGNATURE OLED T liberates users from a dominant black screen that competes with the décor in their home. Maintaining its 77-inch screen size, OLED T and its innovative transparent display seamlessly harmonizes with its environment. Practically invisible when turned off, it blends into the environment and frees users from the long-standing problem of what to do with the ‘big black screen’. The TV’s beautiful see-through screen also helps to make one’s space feel larger, providing a sense of openness.

The unique LG OLED T brings with it many new possibilities, from where it can be placed in a room, to the kinds of user experiences that LG can now deliver. Its transparent OLED screen removes the usual constraints that come with conventional TVs. No longer does the TV have to be placed against the wall. Instead, the OLED T can be placed in the middle of the room to become a divider or propped against the window, allowing an unobstructed view of the outside. The included Zero Connect Box, which leverages on LG’s cutting-edge wireless transmission technology to send 4K images and sound to the OLED T, also enables users to place their TV anywhere, regardless of where the electrical outlets are located in the room. With no cables between the Zero Connect Box and the OLED T, users can enjoy a clean, cable-free viewing environment.

In addition, the modular design of the LG OLED T facilitates diverse installation methods. The OLED T comes in stand-alone, against-the-wall, or wall-mount options. Customers can further customize by adding standing or floating shelves on either or both sides of the screen to best suit their unique tastes and preferences.

LG’s transparent OLED lets owners discover new forms of entertainment and use via its dual viewing experiences: transparent and opaque. The OLED T becomes a transparent digital canvas for showcasing artwork, videos or photos with the Always-On-Display (AOD) feature. Content displayed on the transparent screen appears to float in air, yet simultaneously fuses with the surrounding space to create a compelling and atmospheric visual effect. Another option is the T-Bar feature that offers a helpful info-ticker running along the lower part of the screen. The T-Bar displays news alerts, weather updates, or the title of songs being played while the rest of the screen presents a clear, unobstructed view of the space behind it.

For viewing in picture perfect OLED, simply click a button to raise the contrast screen. In this way, users can instantly switch to take full advantage of LG OLED’s enhanced picture quality through the new α (Alpha) 11 AI processor with 4-times greater AI performance. This provides a 70 percent improvement in graphic performance and a 30 percent faster processing speed compared to its predecessor. OLED T offers the best of both transparent and vibrant-colour screen experiences with just a click of a button.

“An incredible feat of consumer-driven innovation, LG SIGNATURE OLED T offers brand-new screen experiences plus the picture quality and performance of our award-winning OLED technology,” said Park Hyoung-sei, President of the LG Home Entertainment Company. “LG’s transparent OLED gives customers greater freedom to curate their living spaces, completely redefining what’s possible and pointing the way to an exciting future for the television industry.”

The stunning LG SIGNATURE OLED T will be on show during CES 2024 from 9 to 12 January 2024 at the company’s booth (#16008, Las Vegas Convention Centre). For more information on LG products unveiled at CES 2024, please visit CES 2024 Press Kit.

