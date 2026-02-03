We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraGear™ 27 Inch 180Hz 4K UHD Gaming Monitor 27G810A with Dual-Mode, DCI-P3 95% (Typ.), VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, 1ms GtG, HDMI 2.1
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
DisplayHDR 600 | DCI-P3 99%
Immerse in true colours, conquer the game
Our gaming monitor supports a wide colour spectrum, DCI-P3 95% coverage, expressing high-fidelity colour for reproducing with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, enabling a realistic gaming experience.
Futuristic armored warriors battling with energy weapons in a neon-lit city.
Dual-Mode with selectable options
switches between 360Hz - 185Hz
With VESA Certified Dual-Mode, seamlessly switch between 4K UHD 180Hz for graphically rich games and FHD 360Hz for fast-paced action. Enjoy Dual-Mode with selectable options and easily choose your favourite screen size among two refresh rate (180Hz, 360Hz) through the On-Screen Display. Plus, you can easily switch between a physical hotkey or keyboard shortcut via LG Switch, optimising gameplay across all genres.
*The performance of 'Dual-Mode' may vary depending on the game type, computer graphics specifications, and configurations.
Overwhelming speed, diving into gaming
The ultra-fast 1ms response time (GtG), reducing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.
*Select ’Faster Mode’ to perform ‘1ms Response Time’. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).
Certified with a widely adopted technology
Powered by AMD FreeSync™ Premium, NVIDIA-validated G-SYNC® compatibility, and VESA AdaptiveSync™ certification, this monitor ensures tear-free, ultra-smooth visuals and low latency, delivering unmatched gaming precision and fluidity.
Comparison of fluid gaming image - The left image is tearing, and the Right image is tear-free.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
Black Stabiliser
Black Stabiliser helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate through flash explosions.
Crosshair
The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.
*Headsets sold separately.
Clutter-free, sleek design
Experience our hexagon lighting and 3-side virtually borderless design featuring a fully adjustable base with swivel, tilt, and height. A clutter-free L stand and wide-range swivel adjustment are designed to minimise desk space usage and eliminate dead space efficiently.
Key Specs
Display - Size [Inch]
27
Display - Resolution
3840 x 2160
Display - Panel Type
IPS
Display - Aspect Ratio
16:9
Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400cd/m²
Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
180
Display - Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All specs
ACCESSORY
Display Port
YES
HDMI
YES (ver 2.1)
CONNECTIVITY
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4 (DSC)
HDMI
YES(2ea)
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
691 x 168 x 523
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5 x 371.6 x 51.3
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5x534.5x220(UP) / 613.5x404.5x220(DOWN)
Weight in Shipping [kg]
9.9kg
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.9kg
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.4kg
DISPLAY
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400cd/m²
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Panel Type
IPS
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
180
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
Size [cm]
68.4
Size [Inch]
27
FEATURES
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
Auto Input Switch
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
Color Weakness
YES
Crosshair
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
FPS Counter
YES
HDR 10
YES
HDR Effect
YES
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
Reader Mode
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
User Defined Key
YES
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
VRR
YES
INFO
Product name
UltraGear
Year
Y25
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
POWER
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Type
External Power(Adapter)
SW APPLICATION
Dual Controller
YES
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
