LG UltraGear™ GX7 27-inch 240Hz OLED QHD Gaming Monitor | 27GX704A | DisplayHDR™ True Black 400, 0.03ms (GtG), Anti-Glare Panel

LG UltraGear™ GX7 27-inch 240Hz OLED QHD Gaming Monitor | 27GX704A | DisplayHDR™ True Black 400, 0.03ms (GtG), Anti-Glare Panel

LG UltraGear™ GX7 27-inch 240Hz OLED QHD Gaming Monitor | 27GX704A | DisplayHDR™ True Black 400, 0.03ms (GtG), Anti-Glare Panel

front view with spec
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
Front view with lowered stand height
+15 degree upward view
Front view with lowered stand height
front view
rear view
top view
-15 degree top view
+15 degree top view
perspective view
+15 degree perspective view
Rear perspective view
Back panel connectivity view
Key Features

  • 27" QHD (2560 x 1440) OLED display
  • DisplayHDR True black 400
  • Anti-Glare panel
  • OLED with 240Hz refresh rate
  • 0.03ms (GtG)
  • 1.5M:1 contrast ratio
UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor.

Display

27" QHD (2560 x 1440) OLED

DisplayHDR True black 400 / DCI-P3 Typical 98.5%**

Anti-Glare panel

Speed

240Hz refresh rate

0.03ms (GtG) response time

QHD@240Hz from HDMI 2.1

Technology

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

VESA certified AdaptiveSync

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

*The brightness of the monitor is compared to the previous model, LG UltraGear 27GR95QE.

**DCI-P3 Typical 98.5%, Minimum 90%.

OLED with MLA+

Brilliance to
magnificent play

The brilliant OLED display takes colors to a new level of vividness. With a standard luminosity of 275nits and a peak brightness of 1300nits, this monitor keeps your visuals bright and vibrant, ensuring you never play in the dark.

Bright OLED panel with MLA+

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

Micro Lens Array+

The evolution of OLED

Our UltraGear™ OLED featured Micro Lens Array+ technology, presents 37.5% higher brightness (SDR) compared to MLA.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%

The explosion of colors

VESA DisplayHDR True black 400 makes every scene, whether bright or dark, come to life with its realistic details with a 1.5M contrast ratio. Immerse yourself in playing with the more vibrant world created by DCI-P3 98.5% (Typ).

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

*True black 400 is at 10% average picture level and 1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% average picture level.

Low Blue Light

Powerful protection
from blue light

Experience gaming freely with reduced harmful blue light. LG WOLED

utilizes advanced technology that reduces blue light levels while

preserving vivid and lifelike colors certified by UL for low blue light

platinum, allowing vivid game colors for a more comfortable viewing experience.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*LG OLED panels have been certified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light by UL.

*Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051.

*The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 1] Turn off the Smart Energy Saving mode.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 2] Set Game Mode as Gamer 1.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 3] Set Brightness to 100.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 4] Set Peak Brightness as High.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

*Power consumption may increase when the above options are chosen.

*The display burn-in may occur in brighter mode.

OLED display with 240Hz and 0.03ms (GtG).

OLED display with 240Hz and 0.03ms (GtG)

Lightning speed OLED

LG’s new UltraGear™ OLED monitor delivers ultra-fast speed, with 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms (GtG) response time.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

Incredible speed,
OLED 240Hz refresh rate

A fast speed of 240Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes images appear smoothly. Gamers can better react and aim at their targets.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

Extremely fast
0.03ms response time

With 0.03ms (GtG) response time, reducing reverse ghosting and helping objects render clearly, let you enjoy the game with smoother movement and surreal visual fluidity.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

QHD OLED@240Hz from HDMI 2.1.

QHD OLED@240Hz from HDMI 2.1

Amplify your gaming output with OLED display

27GX704A is capable of up to 240Hz refresh rate from HDMI 2.1. It means gamers can fully enjoy QHD resolution and 240Hz either by DisplayPort or HDMI.

*It supports up to 240Hz rapid refresh rate. A graphic card that supports HDMI 2.1 and the HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.

*The graphics card is sold separately.

Technology focused on fluid gaming experience

Technology focused on fluid gaming experience.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.

*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

Gamer-centric design

Enhance your gaming experience with a new Hexagon lighting and 4-side virtually borderless design. The adjustable base supports swivel, tilt, height, and pivot helps you play games more comfortably.

Gamer centric design.

Swivel adjustable monitor.

Swivel

Tilt / Height adjustable monitor.

Tilt / Height

Pivot adjustable monitor.

Pivot

Borderless design monitor.

Borderless design

4-pole headphone out.

4-pole headphone out

Plugin for immersive sound effect

Enjoy your games while having voice chat by connecting easily with 4-pole headphone out. Also, you can feel even more immersive with virtual 3D sound with DTS Headphone :X.

*Headsets sold separately.

Gaming GUI

Award winning gaming GUI

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customize the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ that user can set the shortcut.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

OLED Care

Protect your display with OLED Care

OLED Care help to prevent the after image, display burn-in, that occurred when it change the new picture after a static high-contrast image was displayed for a long time.

*This feature is only available as a remote controller included in the package.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate through flash explosions.

Crosshair

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter

The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.

*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.

LG Calibration Studio.

LG Calibration Studio

Accurate colors updated

Optimize color performance by using hardware calibration through the LG Calibration Studio, making the most of LG QHD OLED display's wide color spectrum and consistency.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use. 

*The software and Calibration Sensor are ​NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    26.5

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    275cd/m²

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Response Time

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

All specs

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES (ver 2.1)

  • USB A to B

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.2 Gen1)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.2 Gen1)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    673x168x529

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    605.2x351.0x45.3

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    605.2x532.6x220(Up) / 605.2x402.6x220(Down)

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    9.9kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.8kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.2kg

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    275cd/m²

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1500000:1

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Response Time

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Size [Inch]

    26.5

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™400 TRUE BLACK

  • VRR

    YES

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y25

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    31.52W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

