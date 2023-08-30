We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UHD 4K 32" SMART Monitor with Ergo Stand
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*The Magic Remote control is excluded from the package (sold separately), and its detailed specifications may differ by country.
Set Up Profiles for Your Taste
You can explore a variety of shows and movies with built-in apps with webOS22. And 2 x 5W stereo speakers complete your immersive sound experience.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
*Supported services may differ by country.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*How to connect ThinQ Home Dashboard : Step1. Install LG ThinQ App on your phone, and register your devices. Step2. Connect devices that register on LG ThinQ APP to the ThinQ Home Dashboard.
*Supported services may differ by country.
Just Say What You Want
*The Magic Remote control is excluded from the package (sold separately), and its detailed specifications may differ by country.
*The Monitor remote control is included in the package.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
A Comfortable and Flexible Workstation Setup
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
Be Sleek and More Ergonomic
*Ergo Stand : Extend/Retract 180mm, Swivel ±280, Pivot 90° (One Side), Height 130mm, Down Height 127mm, Tilt ±25°. (Auto Pivot can be available when the Display Orientation option changes to 'Portrait' on a PC.)
**The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
Easy Installation
The re-designed C-Clamp & Grommet and One Click Mount make it easy to install without other equipment.
*To install the Ergo stand on the table, the table should be less than 75mm (2.9 inches) thick for C-Clamp or have the table hole more than 45mm (1.7 inches) size for Grommet.
*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.
*This monitor is compatible with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later is required.
**Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
***Connect your device to the same Wi-Fi network as your Monitor.
Easy Control and Connectivity
USB Type-C™ ports allow 4K display, data transfer, and connected device charging (up to 65W) with a single cable.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*The USB Type-C™ cable is not included in the package (sold separately).
See All Ports
*If the monitor (USB IN port) is connected to one of the USB ports of the PC, two USB ports on the side of the monitor function as a USB hub, similar to connecting to the PC.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
-
31.5
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
-
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
250
-
Curvature
-
NO
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All specs
INFO
-
Product name
-
Smart Monitor (UHD)
-
Year
-
2022
SMART FEATURES
-
Art Gallery
-
YES
-
Full Web Browser
-
YES
-
Home Dashboard
-
YES
-
LG Channels
-
YES
-
LG Content Store (App Store)
-
YES
-
LG ThinQ®
-
YES
-
Magic Remote Control
-
YES
-
Mirroring
-
YES
-
Operating System
-
webOS 22
-
Smart Type
-
YES
-
Voice Assistants
-
YES
-
Wi-Fi
-
YES
-
"Works With"
-
Apple Airplay, Homekit
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
250
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
3000:1
-
Curvature
-
NO
-
Panel Type
-
VA
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.18159 x 0.18159
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Size [cm]
-
80
-
Size [Inch]
-
31.5
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
NO
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
-
NO
-
Auto Brightness
-
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
-
NO
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Camera
-
NO
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
NO
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
NO
-
Dolby Vision™
-
NO
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
NO
-
FPS Counter
-
NO
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
HW Calibration
-
NO
-
Mic
-
NO
-
Mini-LED Technology
-
NO
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
-
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
NO
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
NO
-
OverClocking
-
NO
-
PBP
-
NO
-
PIP
-
NO
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
-
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
User Defined Key
-
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
NO
-
VRR
-
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
NO
-
Dual Controller
-
NO
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
-
NO
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
-
NO
-
Audio In
-
NO
-
Built-in KVM
-
NO
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
DP Version
-
NO
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
-
NO
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
NO
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
Headphone out
-
NO
-
LAN (RJ-45)
-
YES
-
Line out
-
NO
-
Mic In
-
NO
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
-
NO
-
USB-C
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
60Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
65W
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver2.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(1ea/ver2.0)
SOUND
-
Maxx Audio
-
NO
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
-
YES
-
Dolby Atmos
-
NO
-
DTS HP:X
-
NO
-
Rich Bass
-
NO
-
Speaker
-
5W x 2
POWER
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
42W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
817 x 212 x 537
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
714.3 X 435.5 X 50.2
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
714.3 X 647.2 X 408
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
14.9
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
7.2
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
11.1
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
-
NO
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
Remote Controller
-
YES (Magic Remote Ready)
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
USB A to B
-
NO
