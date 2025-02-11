Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG UHD 4K 27" IPS Display Monitor

27UP600K-W

LG UHD 4K 27" IPS Display Monitor

  • Front view
  • -15 degree angle tilted view
  • 15 degree angle tilted view
  • 30 degree angle tilted view
  • Rear perspective view
  • Rear view
  • Rear view
  • Side view
Front view
-15 degree angle tilted view
15 degree angle tilted view
30 degree angle tilted view
Rear perspective view
Rear view
Rear view
Side view

Key Features

  • HDR10
  • DisplayHDR™ 400
  • Color Calibrated
  • Smart Energy Saving
  • Black Stabilizer
More

LG UHD 4K Monitor

Gaming scene with exceptional clarity, and details in LG UHD 4K display

Details Mastered

LG UHD 4K monitor enables you to enjoy 4K and HDR content as you've dreamed of.

Large Display Immersion

27" IPS UHD 4K (3840x2160)
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

Vivid Color & HDR

DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

Feature

Tilt Adjustable Stand

VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

Clean and Bright HDR

The monitor supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 with wide-range brightness and contrast, enabling dramatic visual immersion in the latest HDR games, movies and images.

  • SDR
  • HDR

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • SDR
  • HDR Effect ON

HDR Effect to SDR Content

LG UHD 4K HDR Monitor can virtually transform standard content into HDR-quality video right on the screen. It helps to improve tone mapping and luminance of SDR content for an HDR-like experience.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

IPS with DCI-P3 95% Typical offering True Colors and Wide View
IPS with DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

True Colors and Wide View

IPS display 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum provides outstanding color accuracy and wide viewing angle, so it delivers high-fidelity color for reproducing vivid scenes for helping you to have enough fun in entertainment content.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Enhance Games up to 4K and HDR

Immersive Gaming Experience

27UP600 boosts the new era of 4K HDR video gaming experience, not only by bringing thrills with decent image, but also by helping you win battles, Game Mode, Dynamic Action Sync and Black Stabilizer.

Immersive experience in 4K HDR video gaming

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • Conventional
  • DAS

React Faster to Opponents

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.

*The conventional illustrates the model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.

  • OFF
  • ON

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Enjoy 4K and HDR Contents

Vividly and Realistically

HDR content from multiple streaming services explores. And you can enjoy vivid brightness, and wide color range when playing on LG UHD 4K monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 technology in support of DCI-P3 color space.

The monitor enabling users to enjoy 4K and HDR Contents

*The remote control is NOT included in the package.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All specs

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    712 x 436 x 154

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 454.8 x 211.5

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    6.4

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    3.8

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    4.3

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    320

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1000:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1200:1

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1554 x 0.1554

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Size [cm]

    68.4

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

INFO

  • Product name

    UHD

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    24W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    44W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    40W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

What people are saying

