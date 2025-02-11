LG UHD 4K 27" IPS Display Monitor

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Large Display Immersion
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
Vivid Color & HDR
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
Feature
Tilt Adjustable Stand
Clean and Bright HDR
The monitor supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 with wide-range brightness and contrast, enabling dramatic visual immersion in the latest HDR games, movies and images.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
SDR
-
HDR Effect ON
HDR Effect to SDR Content
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Immersive Gaming Experience
27UP600 boosts the new era of 4K HDR video gaming experience, not only by bringing thrills with decent image, but also by helping you win battles, Game Mode, Dynamic Action Sync and Black Stabilizer.
Immersive experience in 4K HDR video gaming
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
Conventional
-
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
*The conventional illustrates the model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
-
OFF
-
ON
Attack First in Dark
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Vividly and Realistically
The monitor enabling users to enjoy 4K and HDR Contents
*The remote control is NOT included in the package.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All specs
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
-
HDMI
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
712 x 436 x 154
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5 x 454.8 x 211.5
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
6.4
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
3.8
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
4.3
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1000:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1200:1
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1554 x 0.1554
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
68.4
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
INFO
-
Product name
UHD
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
24W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
44W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
40W
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
