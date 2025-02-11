LG UHD 4K 27" IPS Display Monitor with USB Type-C™

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UHD Monitor 4K
Details Mastered
The monitor offering flawless visuals and the true vibrancy of color
Space
27" IPS UHD 4K
3840 X 2160
Image Quality
DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
Feature
Height & Pivot & Tilt Adjustable Stand
Clean and Bright HDR
The monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 enabling dramatic visual immersion
-
SDR
-
HDR Effect ON
HDR Effect to SDR Content
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**The software is NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.
Easy Control and Connectivity
USB Type-C™ ports allow 4K display, data transfer and connected device charging (up to 90W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable. Reduce cord clutter and increase efficiency through one USB Type-C™ cable without the need of dedicated cables or chargers for your laptop or other devices.
USB Type-C™ offering easy control and connectivity
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
Immersive Gaming Experience
27UP850K boosts the new era of 4K HDR console gaming experience, not only by bringing thrills with decent image, and sound, but also by helping you win battles with Game Mode, Dynamic Action Sync and Black Stabilizer.
Immersive experience in 4K HDR console gaming
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
OFF
-
ON
React Faster to Opponents
-
OFF
-
ON
Attack First in Dark
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Vividly and Realistically
The monitor enabling users to enjoy 4K and HDR Contents
*The remote control is NOT included in the package.
Easy and Comfortable
The ergonomic stand makes it easy to flexibly adjust the height, tilt, and pivot of the screen in the optimal position for you.
Ergonomic design with features of Tilt, Pivot and height adjustment.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All specs
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
-
HDMI
YES
-
USB-C
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840 x 2160 at 60Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
694 x 496 x 212
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5 x 569.3 x 239.3(↑) 613.5 x 459.3 x 239.3(↓)
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
8.9
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.1
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
5.9
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1000:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1200:1
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1554 x 0.1554
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
68.4
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
INFO
-
Product name
UHD
-
Year
2021
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
25.4W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
185W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
44W
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
SOUND
-
Maxx Audio
YES
-
Speaker
5W x 2
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
What people are saying
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Product Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Accessories Warranty
Check your accessories warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.