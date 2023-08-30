About Cookies on This Site

LG UHD 4K 27" IPS Display Monitor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

LG UHD 4K 27" IPS Display Monitor

front view

LG UHD Monitor 4K

Details Mastered

Enjoy flawless visuals and the true vibrancy of color with LG UHD 4K HDR Monitor. Content creators working on HDR content will appreciate its capability to reproduce brightness and contrast for previews and editing.

The monitor offering flawless visuals and the true vibrancy of color

Space

27" IPS UHD 4K
3840 X 2160

Image Quality

DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

Feature

AMD FreeSync™
Height & Pivot & Tilt Adjustable Stand

VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

Clean and Bright HDR

The monitor supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 with wide-range brightness and contrast, enabling dramatic visual immersion in the latest HDR games, movies and images.

The monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 enabling dramatic visual immersion

  • SDR
  • HDR Effect ON

HDR Effect to SDR Content

LG UHD 4K HDR Monitor can virtually transform standard content into HDR-quality video right on the screen. It helps to improve tone mapping and luminance of SDR content for an HDR-like experience.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

IPS with DCI-P3 95% Typical offering True Colors and Wide View
IPS with DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

True Colors and Wide View

This monitor, with 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum, is a great solution for content creators, graphic designers or anyone looking for highly accurate color.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Optimize color performance by using Hardware Calibration through the LG Calibration Studio
LG Calibration Studio

Hardware Calibration Ready

Optimize color performance by using Hardware Calibration through the LG Calibration Studio, making the most of LG IPS 4K display's wide color spectrum and consistency.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**The software is NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.

USB Type-C™

Easy Control and Connectivity

USB Type-C™ ports allow 4K display, data transfer and connected device charging (up to 90W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable. Reduce cord clutter and increase efficiency through one USB Type-C™ cable without the need of dedicated cables or chargers for your laptop or other devices.

USB Type-C™ offering easy control and connectivity

4K Display

 4K

   Display

Data Transfer

 Data

     Transfer

Up to 96W of Power Delivery

Up to 90W

of Power Delivery 

Charging All Devices with One Cable

Charging All Devices

with One Cable

*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.

Enhance Games up to 4K and HDR

Immersive Gaming Experience

27UP850 boosts the new era of 4K HDR console gaming experience, not only by bringing thrills with decent image, and sound, but also by helping you win battles with AMD FreeSync™, Game Mode, Dynamic Action Sync and Black Stabilizer.

Immersive experience in 4K HDR console gaming

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

AMD FreeSync offering Fluid and Rapid Motion
AMD FreeSync™

Fluid and Rapid Motion

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, the gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™

  • OFF
  • ON

React Faster to Opponents

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.
  • OFF
  • ON

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Enjoy 4K and HDR Contents

Vividly and Realistically

HDR content from multiple streaming services explores. And you can enjoy vivid brightness, and wide color range when playing on LG UHD 4K monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 technology in support of DCI-P3 color space.

The monitor enabling users to enjoy 4K and HDR Contents

*The remote control is NOT included in the package.

OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface
OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
**The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

Ergonomic Design

Easy and Comfortable

The ergonomic stand makes it easy to flexibly adjust the height, tilt, and pivot of the screen in the optimal position for you.

Ergonomic design with features of Tilt, Pivot and height adjustment.

Tilt adjustable monitor

Tilt

Pivot

Pivot

Height adjustable monitor

Height

Print

Key Specs

Size [Inch]

27

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

400

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

All specs

INFO

Product name

UHD

Year

2021

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

320

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

400

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

1000:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1200:1

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.1554 x 0.1554

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

68.4

Size [Inch]

27

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Black Stabilizer

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

HW Calibration

HW Calibration Ready

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™ 400

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

Dual Controller

YES

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

YES

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

USB-C

YES(1ea)

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

YES

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3840 x 2160 at 60Hz

USB-C (Power Delivery)

90W

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

SOUND

Maxx Audio

YES

Speaker

5W x 2

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

185W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)

Power Consumption (Typ.)

44W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

Power Consumption (Energy Star)

25.4W

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

694 x 496 x 212

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

613.5 x 569.3 x 239.3(↑) 613.5 x 459.3 x 239.3(↓)

Weight in Shipping [kg]

8.9

Weight without Stand [kg]

4.1

Weight with Stand [kg]

5.9

ACCESSORY

Display Port

YES

HDMI

YES

USB-C

YES

