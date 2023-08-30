We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Curved UltraWide™ 38" QHD+ IPS Display Monitor
37.5" 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD+ Display
More Space for Multi-Tasking
The UltraWide™ QHD+ screen (3840x1600 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio) is great for work. This allows for the monitoring of footage for video editing, and audio plugins and effects can be displayed at once.
21:9 QHD display is great for the monitoring of footage for video editing, and audio plugins and effects can be displayed at once.
Elevate Your Home Office Equipment
Online Classroom with Wide Field of View
-
SDR
-
HDR
Detailed Contrast
*Brightness : 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut : sRGB 99% ~ NTSC 72% (Typ.)
Immersive Experience
Immersive experience with Rich Bass
Easy Control and Connectivity
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
Power Delivery Up to 90W
you can power up a monitor, while charging the connected laptop (Up to 90W) simultaneously.
-
Conventional
-
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
-
OFF
-
ON
Attack First in Dark
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
Easy and Comfortable
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
-
37.5
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 1600
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
300
-
Curvature
-
2300R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
75
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
All specs
-
Product name
-
UltraWide
-
Year
-
2021
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
240
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
300
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.2291 x 0.2291
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
75
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 1600
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
-
95.29
-
Size [Inch]
-
37.5
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Curvature
-
2300R
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
Auto Brightness
-
YES
-
PBP
-
2PBP
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB-C
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
3840 x 1600 at 60Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
90W
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
160W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
48W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
1058 x 541 x 235
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
895.4 x 393.4 x 97.4
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
895.4 x 587.4 x 260(↑) 895.4 x 477.4 x 260(↓)
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
12.9(TBD)
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
6.4
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
8.3
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
USB-C
-
YES
-
Speaker
-
10W x 2
-
Rich Bass
-
YES
What people are saying
-
Contact Us
Buy directly
38WP85C-W
LG Curved UltraWide™ 38" QHD+ IPS Display Monitor