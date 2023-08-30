We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
16” LG gram +view IPS Portable Display
Double Your Hustle
As if your hustle didn’t have enough already, we just doubled it. With the LG gram +view portable monitor, you add an extra screen and extra flex to help you get things done wherever you are. It’s double the productivity. Double the smarts. And double the results. That’s what you get with the LG gram +view portable monitor.**
*Simulated image.
**Laptop sold separately.
*Simulated images.
**Connect gram 16” laptop (16:10 aspect ratio) to +view for 32:10 aspect ratio display.
***OnScreen Control installation required. Visit LG.com to download.
*Simulated image.
USB Type-C™
Stay Connected
Connect your laptop seamlessly by using USB Type-C™ ports on both sides of the LG gram +view portable monitor.
Auto Pivot Display
A Fresh Perspective
For times when you could benefit from a different view, just switch your screen view from horizontal to vertical.**
*Images simulated.
**OnScreen Control installation required. Visit LG.com to download.
*Images simulated..
**OnScreen Control installation required. Visit LG.com to download.
Key Specs
-
Operating System
-
Non OS
-
Processor
-
N/A
-
Memory
-
N/A
-
Size (Inch)
-
16
-
SSD
-
N/A
-
weight(kg)
-
0.67 (0.99 / with Folio)
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA 2560 x 1600
-
Graphic
-
N/A
-
Color gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Dimension(inch)
-
14.17 x 9.66 x 0.32"
All specs
-
Thermal
-
N/A
-
Battery
-
N/A
-
Button
-
2 Buttons / Up, Down (Brightness Control)
-
Certified
-
U.K(Energy Label)
-
Dimension(mm)
-
360 x 245.5 x 8.3"
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
-
16.5 x 11.5 x 2.4"
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
-
419 x 288 x 60"
-
Shipping weight(kg)
-
1.55
-
Shipping weight(lb)
-
3.5
-
weight(kg)
-
0.67 (0.99 / with Folio)
-
weight(lb)
-
1.47
-
Dimension(inch)
-
14.17 x 9.66 x 0.32"
-
Product Category
-
gram+view
-
Year
-
Y22
-
Keyboard
-
N/A
-
LED
-
N/A
-
AC Adapter
-
N/A
-
AC Adapter type
-
N/A
-
Audio
-
N/A
-
Speaker
-
N/A
-
eMMC
-
N/A
-
HDD
-
N/A
-
MMC Slot
-
N/A
-
SSD
-
N/A
-
Chassis Materials
-
Aluminum, PC-ABS
-
Color
-
Silver
-
Graphic
-
N/A
-
Memory
-
N/A
-
Operating System
-
Non OS
-
Processor
-
N/A
-
BT
-
N/A
-
Interface
-
N/A
-
LAN
-
N/A
-
TV Tuner
-
N/A
-
Webcam
-
N/A
-
Wireless
-
N/A
-
DC-in
-
N/A
-
Etc.
-
N/A
-
HDMI
-
N/A
-
HP-Out
-
N/A
-
RJ45
-
N/A
-
USB Type A
-
N/A
-
USB Type C
-
2 x USB Type-C (DP Alt Mode)
-
finger print
-
NO
-
fTPM/HW TPM
-
NO
-
HDD Security
-
NO
-
Secure mode
-
NO
-
Slim Kensington lock
-
NO
-
SSD Security
-
NO
-
Brightness
-
350nit
-
Color gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Contrast
-
1200:1 (Typical)
-
Panel Multi
-
LGD
-
Panel Type
-
IPS Non Touch / Anti Glare
-
Pol
-
N/A
-
Ratio
-
16:10
-
Refresh Rate
-
N/A
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA 2560 x 1600
-
Response Time
-
N/A
-
Size (cm)
-
40.6
-
Size (Inch)
-
16
-
Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)
-
NO
-
Bamboo Paper
-
NO
-
Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*
-
NO
-
Dolby Atmos
-
NO
-
DTS X:Ultra
-
NO
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
-
NO
-
Intel® Unision
-
NO
-
LG Control Center
-
NO
-
LG Display Extension
-
NO
-
LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
-
NO
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
-
NO
-
LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)
-
NO
-
LG On Screen Display 3
-
YES
-
LG PC Manuals
-
NO
-
LG Pen Settings
-
NO
-
LG Power Manager
-
NO
-
LG Reader Mode
-
NO
-
LG Security Guard
-
NO
-
LG Smart Assistant 1.0
-
NO
-
LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear Studio
-
NO
-
LG Update Center
-
NO
-
LG Update & Recovery
-
NO
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
-
NO
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
-
NO
-
Nebo for LG
-
NO
-
New Wall paper
-
NO
-
OLED Care SW
-
NO
-
PCmover Professional
-
NO
-
Sync on Mobile
-
NO
-
Tips (TBD)
-
NO
-
Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)
-
NO
-
Wacom notes
-
NO
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
Buy directly
16MQ70
16” LG gram +view IPS Portable Display