About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
16” LG gram +view IPS Portable Display

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

16” LG gram +view IPS Portable Display

16MQ70

16” LG gram +view IPS Portable Display

16MQ70

Double Your Hustle

As if your hustle didn’t have enough already, we just doubled it. With the LG gram +view portable monitor, you add an extra screen and extra flex to help you get things done wherever you are. It’s double the productivity. Double the smarts. And double the results. That’s what you get with the LG gram +view portable monitor.**

LG gram +view

pc-gram%20view-16mq70-01-2-intro-desktop

*Simulated image.
**Laptop sold separately.

  • 16:10 Display**
    16:10 Display**
  • Slim Design
    Slim Design
  • Screen Share
    Screen Share
  • Anti-glare Panel
    Anti-glare Panel
  • Auto Rotate***
    Auto Rotate**
  • Multitask
    Multitask

*Simulated images.
**Connect gram 16” laptop (16:10 aspect ratio) to +view for 32:10 aspect ratio display.
***OnScreen Control installation required. Visit LG.com to download.

More Room to Grow

16:10 Premium Display

More Room to Grow

Use our expansive 16”portable monitor alongside your laptop as an extension of your screen capabilities. Featuring a 16:10 display, the LG gram +view portable monitor is designed to help you stay productive throughout the day.

More Room to Grow
16:10 Premium Display

More Room to Grow

Use our expansive 16”portable monitor alongside your laptop as an extension of your screen capabilities. Featuring a 16:10 display, the LG gram +view portable monitor is designed to help you stay productive throughout the day. 

More Room to Grow

16:10 Premium Display

More Room to Grow

Use our expansive 16”portable monitor alongside your laptop as an extension of your screen capabilities. Featuring a 16:10 display, the LG gram +view portable monitor is designed to help you stay productive throughout the day. 

*Simulated image.

USB Type-C™

 

Stay Connected

Connect your laptop seamlessly by using USB Type-C™ ports on both sides of the LG gram +view portable monitor.

Auto Pivot Display

 

A Fresh Perspective

For times when you could benefit from a different view, just switch your screen view from horizontal to vertical.**

Auto Rotate-Mode
Auto Pivot provides horizontal and vertical screen orientation to improve your productivity
Auto Rotate-Mode
Auto Pivot provides horizontal and vertical screen orientation to improve your productivity
Auto Pivot provides horizontal and vertical screen orientation to improve your productivity
Auto Pivot provides horizontal and vertical screen orientation to improve your productivity
Multitasking-Modus
Auto Pivot provides horizontal and vertical screen orientation to improve your productivity


Auto Pivot provides horizontal and vertical screen orientation to improve your productivity
Auto Pivot provides horizontal and vertical screen orientation to improve your productivity


Auto Rotate-Mode
Auto Rotate-Mode
Auto Pivot provides horizontal and vertical screen orientation to improve your productivity
Multitasking-Modus
Auto Pivot provides horizontal and vertical screen orientation to improve your productivity

*Images simulated.
**OnScreen Control installation required. Visit LG.com to download.

OnScreen Control

Customize Your View

Customize your computer with efficient on-screen controls, including split screen and monitor settings designed to keep you focused as you dive into your work.*

*Images simulated..
**OnScreen Control installation required. Visit LG.com to download.

Print

Key Specs

Operating System

Non OS

Processor

N/A

Memory

N/A

Size (Inch)

16

SSD

N/A

weight(kg)

0.67 (0.99 / with Folio)

Resolution

WQXGA 2560 x 1600

Graphic

N/A

Color gamut

DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)

Dimension(inch)

14.17 x 9.66 x 0.32"

All specs

THERMAL

Thermal

N/A

BATTERY

Battery

N/A

BUTTON

Button

2 Buttons / Up, Down (Brightness Control)

CERTIFIED

Certified

U.K(Energy Label)

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

Dimension(mm)

360 x 245.5 x 8.3"

Shipping Dimension(inch)

16.5 x 11.5 x 2.4"

Shipping Dimension(mm)

419 x 288 x 60"

Shipping weight(kg)

1.55

Shipping weight(lb)

3.5

weight(kg)

0.67 (0.99 / with Folio)

weight(lb)

1.47

Dimension(inch)

14.17 x 9.66 x 0.32"

INFO

Product Category

gram+view

Year

Y22

INPUT DEVICE

Keyboard

N/A

LED

LED

N/A

POWER

AC Adapter

N/A

AC Adapter type

N/A

SOUND

Audio

N/A

Speaker

N/A

STORAGE

eMMC

N/A

HDD

N/A

MMC Slot

N/A

SSD

N/A

DESIGN

Chassis Materials

Aluminum, PC-ABS

Color

Silver

SYSTEM

Graphic

N/A

Memory

N/A

Operating System

Non OS

Processor

N/A

CONNECTIVITY

BT

N/A

Interface

N/A

LAN

N/A

TV Tuner

N/A

Webcam

N/A

Wireless

N/A

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

DC-in

N/A

Etc.

N/A

HDMI

N/A

HP-Out

N/A

RJ45

N/A

USB Type A

N/A

USB Type C

2 x USB Type-C (DP Alt Mode)

SECURITY

finger print

NO

fTPM/HW TPM

NO

HDD Security

NO

Secure mode

NO

Slim Kensington lock

NO

SSD Security

NO

DISPLAY

Brightness

350nit

Color gamut

DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)

Contrast

1200:1 (Typical)

Panel Multi

LGD

Panel Type

IPS Non Touch / Anti Glare

Pol

N/A

Ratio

16:10

Refresh Rate

N/A

Resolution

WQXGA 2560 x 1600

Response Time

N/A

Size (cm)

40.6

Size (Inch)

16

PRE-INSTALLED SW

Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)

NO

Bamboo Paper

NO

Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*

NO

Dolby Atmos

NO

DTS X:Ultra

NO

Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

NO

Intel® Unision

NO

LG Control Center

NO

LG Display Extension

NO

LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide

NO

LG Glance by Mirametrix®

NO

LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)

NO

LG On Screen Display 3

YES

LG PC Manuals

NO

LG Pen Settings

NO

LG Power Manager

NO

LG Reader Mode

NO

LG Security Guard

NO

LG Smart Assistant 1.0

NO

LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)

NO

LG UltraGear Studio

NO

LG Update Center

NO

LG Update & Recovery

NO

McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

NO

Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

NO

Nebo for LG

NO

New Wall paper

NO

OLED Care SW

NO

PCmover Professional

NO

Sync on Mobile

NO

Tips (TBD)

NO

Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)

NO

Wacom notes

NO

What people are saying

Buy directly

16MQ70

16MQ70

16” LG gram +view IPS Portable Display