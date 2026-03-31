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16-Inch LG gram Book |
Copilot+ PC | Windows 11 Home
| Lightweight Dual AI Laptop | AMD Ryzen AI, IPS Display

16-Inch LG gram Book |
Copilot+ PC | Windows 11 Home
| Lightweight Dual AI Laptop | AMD Ryzen AI, IPS Display

16U55U-G.AU75A3
Front view of 16-Inch LG gram Book | <br>Copilot+ PC | Windows 11 Home <br>| Lightweight Dual AI Laptop | AMD Ryzen AI, IPS Display 16U55U-G.AU75A3
A floating LG gram Pro AI laptop shown from multiple angles, highlighting its slim and lightweight design. The image presents key features including 1,199 g weight, 12.4 mm thin body, Windows 11 Home Copilot+ PC, AMD Ryzen AI processor, on-device and cloud AI support, a 16-inch 16:10 2.5K LCD display, DCI-P3 99% color gamut, and a variable refresh rate of 31 to 144 Hz.
An LG gram Pro laptop displayed at an angled position on a dark background, emphasizing its lightweight 1,199 g body designed for a 16-inch size. A MIL-STD-810H badge is shown, indicating that the device has passed seven military-grade durability tests.
A top-down angled view of the LG gram Pro laptop with a silver metal finish. The image focuses on the slim design and refined surface texture of the lid, with the gram logo centered on the top panel.
A front-facing view of an LG gram Pro laptop displaying a split-screen interface that represents on-device AI and cloud-based AI functions. Icons for gram chat cloud appear on both sides of the laptop, emphasizing dual AI operation within the system.
A visual illustration of an AMD Ryzen AI processor placed on a circuit board, symbolizing AI performance. The image highlights up to 50 TOPS processing capability and AMD Radeon Graphics, represented through a glowing AI-themed graphic background.
A front view of the LG gram laptop display with a vivid, colorful liquid splash visual on the screen, set against a gradient background. Above the display, icons highlight key specifications including a 16 inch IPS display with 178° wide viewing angles, DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) color gamut, and 1500:1 (Typ.) contrast ratio. A VESA DisplayHDR True Black 1000 certification badge appears on the right, emphasizing high contrast and rich color performance.
An LG gram Pro laptop displayed from the front, shown above a circular battery graphic indicating long battery performance. The image highlights up to 26 hours of usage with a 77 Wh battery, represented through visual icons and a dashboard-style screen on the display.
A top-down angled view of an LG gram Pro laptop running professional video editing software. Blue airflow graphics emerge from dual cooling fans beneath the keyboard, visually representing enhanced thermal performance during high-performance tasks.
A multi-device connectivity scene showing LG gram Link in use across different platforms. A desktop monitor, laptop, tablet, and smartphone display the same photo gallery interface, illustrating seamless device synchronization across iOS, Android, and webOS environments.
A top-down view of an LG gram Pro aptop surrounded by circular sound wave graphics. The image visually represents immersive spatial audio, with Dolby Atmos branding shown on the lower corner of the scene.
A side view of an LG gram Pro laptop showing its connectivity ports. The image labels include USB 3.2 ports, an HP/MIC audio jack, HDMI, and USB 4 Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support, illustrating the device’s wired connection options.
A dimension diagram of the LG gram Pro laptop showing its physical size and weight. The image displays a width of 358 mm, depth of 252 mm, diagonal lThis image shows the dimensions of the LG gram Book laptop, illustrating the top view with overall width and depth measurements, along with a side view showing thickness and weight.ength of 406 mm, thickness ranging from 12.4 mm to 12.8 mm, and a weight of 1,199 g.
Left side view
Top view
Front view of 16-Inch LG gram Book | <br>Copilot+ PC | Windows 11 Home <br>| Lightweight Dual AI Laptop | AMD Ryzen AI, IPS Display 16U55U-G.AU75A3
A floating LG gram Pro AI laptop shown from multiple angles, highlighting its slim and lightweight design. The image presents key features including 1,199 g weight, 12.4 mm thin body, Windows 11 Home Copilot+ PC, AMD Ryzen AI processor, on-device and cloud AI support, a 16-inch 16:10 2.5K LCD display, DCI-P3 99% color gamut, and a variable refresh rate of 31 to 144 Hz.
An LG gram Pro laptop displayed at an angled position on a dark background, emphasizing its lightweight 1,199 g body designed for a 16-inch size. A MIL-STD-810H badge is shown, indicating that the device has passed seven military-grade durability tests.
A top-down angled view of the LG gram Pro laptop with a silver metal finish. The image focuses on the slim design and refined surface texture of the lid, with the gram logo centered on the top panel.
A front-facing view of an LG gram Pro laptop displaying a split-screen interface that represents on-device AI and cloud-based AI functions. Icons for gram chat cloud appear on both sides of the laptop, emphasizing dual AI operation within the system.
A visual illustration of an AMD Ryzen AI processor placed on a circuit board, symbolizing AI performance. The image highlights up to 50 TOPS processing capability and AMD Radeon Graphics, represented through a glowing AI-themed graphic background.
A front view of the LG gram laptop display with a vivid, colorful liquid splash visual on the screen, set against a gradient background. Above the display, icons highlight key specifications including a 16 inch IPS display with 178° wide viewing angles, DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) color gamut, and 1500:1 (Typ.) contrast ratio. A VESA DisplayHDR True Black 1000 certification badge appears on the right, emphasizing high contrast and rich color performance.
An LG gram Pro laptop displayed from the front, shown above a circular battery graphic indicating long battery performance. The image highlights up to 26 hours of usage with a 77 Wh battery, represented through visual icons and a dashboard-style screen on the display.
A top-down angled view of an LG gram Pro laptop running professional video editing software. Blue airflow graphics emerge from dual cooling fans beneath the keyboard, visually representing enhanced thermal performance during high-performance tasks.
A multi-device connectivity scene showing LG gram Link in use across different platforms. A desktop monitor, laptop, tablet, and smartphone display the same photo gallery interface, illustrating seamless device synchronization across iOS, Android, and webOS environments.
A top-down view of an LG gram Pro aptop surrounded by circular sound wave graphics. The image visually represents immersive spatial audio, with Dolby Atmos branding shown on the lower corner of the scene.
A side view of an LG gram Pro laptop showing its connectivity ports. The image labels include USB 3.2 ports, an HP/MIC audio jack, HDMI, and USB 4 Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support, illustrating the device’s wired connection options.
A dimension diagram of the LG gram Pro laptop showing its physical size and weight. The image displays a width of 358 mm, depth of 252 mm, diagonal lThis image shows the dimensions of the LG gram Book laptop, illustrating the top view with overall width and depth measurements, along with a side view showing thickness and weight.ength of 406 mm, thickness ranging from 12.4 mm to 12.8 mm, and a weight of 1,199 g.
Left side view
Top view

Key Features

  • 16-inch 16:10 WUXGA (1920*1200) display
  • Copilot+ PC | Windows 11 Home
  • 1,800g for a 16-inch laptop | 77Wh battery
  • AMD Ryzen AI Processor | LPDDR5x RAM / NVMe Gen5 SSD
  • Dual AI (On-Device AI + Cloud AI) | LG gram Link
  • 48–120Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)
More
LG gram Book AI logo

LG gram Book AI logo

See wide, carry light

This image shows two LG gram Book laptops on a light neutral background, with one laptop open to showcase the front display and the other angled to highlight the slim profile and clean rear design.

This image shows two LG gram Book laptops on a light neutral background, with one laptop open to showcase the front display and the other angled to highlight the slim profile and clean rear design.

*The images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

Leading greatness, award winning excellence

A image of 2025 PCMag Readers' Choice Award logo

Best laptop brand of 2025*

Top-rated laptop brand with incredibly high scores in almost every category.

*A trademark of Ziff Davis, LLC. Used under license.

*Reprinted with permission. © 2025 Ziff Davis, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

*LG gram was chosen as the Best Laptop Brand of 2025 based on the PCMag Readers' Choice Awards.

Features overview of the LG gram Book 16 inch laptop, highlighting a 16-inch 16:10 display (1920×1200), dual AI capabilities across on-device and cloud environments, Copilot+ PC support, the latest AMD processor, LG gram Link connectivity supporting wireless connection with iOS, Android, and webOS devices, and dual SSD expandability.

Features overview of the LG gram Book 16 inch laptop, highlighting a 16-inch 16:10 display (1920×1200), dual AI capabilities across on-device and cloud environments, Copilot+ PC support, the latest AMD processor, LG gram Link connectivity supporting wireless connection with iOS, Android, and webOS devices, and dual SSD expandability.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

Performance & Display Design & PortabilityConnectivity & Security
An image displaying the text “All the performance you need”

An image displaying the text “All the performance you need”


This image shows various everyday usage scenarios of the LG gram Book laptop, including working in indoor spaces, collaborating on tasks, using the laptop while traveling, and carrying it on the move, highlighting portability and flexible productivity across different environments.

This image shows various everyday usage scenarios of the LG gram Book laptop, including working in indoor spaces, collaborating on tasks, using the laptop while traveling, and carrying it on the move, highlighting portability and flexible productivity across different environments.

*The images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

*Some images on this page were created using generative AI for illustrative purposes. Actual product appearance, specifications, and features may vary. 

Pro power meets AI brilliance

Experience powerful performance with AMD’s AI-optimized processor. With AMD Radeon™ Graphics and an NPU that supports AI tasks, it delivers fast responsiveness and stable performance even in multitasking environments. Combined with efficient power management, support for up to 16GB LPDDR5x memory, up to 512GB NVMe SSD storage, and an additional NVMe expansion slot enhances system speed and flexibility for video editing, 3D work, and AI-driven tasks.

50TOPS

AMD Ryzen™ AI processor

AMD Radeon™

Graphics

The image features an AMD Ryzen AI processor set against a vibrant, futuristic orange-toned background, with large semi-transparent “AI” text layered behind the chipset.

gram Pro 16 吋 AI 筆電 (16Z90U)，搭載 Intel Core 處理器

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

*The performance of the NPU and GPU varies depending on the processor, and the above TOPS value stated is shown as 'Up to'.

*The above Memory and SSD options require separate purchase, and prices may vary depending on country and model.

Upgradeable storage space

Equipped with two M.2 slots for upgradeable SSD cards, the gram book adapts to your evolving needs with storage that scales up effortlessly.

The image highlights the laptop’s internal hardware, showcasing dual M.2 SSDs installed side by side on the motherboard, emphasizing high-speed storage performance. The components are illuminated with a green glow, and the SSD slot outlines are shown in orange.

The image highlights the laptop’s internal hardware, showcasing dual M.2 SSDs installed side by side on the motherboard, emphasizing high-speed storage performance. The components are illuminated with a green glow, and the SSD slot outlines are shown in orange.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

*The above SSD options (retail prices) may vary depending on country and model.

Expanded AI experiences
with gram's Dual AI and Copilot+ PC

LG’s exclusive Dual AI solution delivers a seamless AI experience across both online and offline environments. Copilot+ PC AI features add even more flexibility to your workflow. Experience gram’s upgraded AI assistant for a smoother, more intuitive way to work.

This image shows the LG gram Book laptop viewed from the front against a minimalist background.

Dual AI:
always-on performance
with On-Device & Cloud AI

The Dual AI of LG gram delivers a seamless AI experience across online and offline environments. Powered by EXAONE 3.5, LG’s AI solution, gram chat On-Device enables on-PC document search and summarization without a network connection. With gram chat, you can instantly connect to gram Link to transfer files or make calls, making everyday tasks easier.

*Images are for illustrative purposes, with sequences shortened, and may differ from actual user experience.

*This service offers paid features of GPT4o but does not support search integration or coding editor functionality. gram chat Cloud is free for the first year after user registration, after which it becomes a paid service. Users will be notified separately during this period and can opt out if they wish

*Please note that gram chat On-Device is designed for specific requests and does not support continuous conversations. For best results, use it for straightforward, one-time requests only.

Enjoy On-Device AI, even offline

Get tailored answers based on your archived files**

Recall recently viewed screen with simple keywords***

Instant summarize text and documents

Set various system options with simple commands****

*The gram chat On-Device function allows you to interact with documents stored on your PC, and it does not handle simple daily information or questions requiring internet searches.

*Some features may not work properly during initial use due to the On-Device AI's need for pre-learning time to adapt to the user. ① gram chat On-Device requires indexing to combine words with data from your PC content, which may take time to deliver desired results. ② At least 80 hours of pattern learning are required to use the battery usage detection notification.

*AI search results may vary depending on the data at the time of search, and the accuracy of the content is not guaranteed, so user verification is required.

*This feature supports English and Korean language only.

**Documents over 200,000 characters are not stored. Up to 1,000 documents under this limit can be saved. gram AI uses data stored on your laptop to provide search results and answers. Outputs may vary and are not guaranteed to be accurate. User discretion is advised.

***The PC screen is captured approximately once every 2 seconds, with a storage limit of about 13GB. Captured images are automatically deleted after a certain period. Users can customize settings such as whether to use the feature, screen storage duration, and capacity via the gear icon at the top of gram chat.

***This feature is disabled by default and is opt-in, which you can activate if you wish to use it.

***This feature: ① May have difficulty searching for handwritten text, blurry images, or decorative fonts. ② Searches rely on exact text matches, including spacing. ③ Using audio capture may reduce computing performance.

***This function doesn't recover lost files; instead, it helps users navigate to the previous screen by searching keywords. Users can retrieve files using copy and paste.

****Supported system settings: • Dark mode / • Fn lock / • Battery life extension / • AI battery usage detection / • Reader mode / • Touchpad / • Battery saving mode / • USB-C offline charging / • Brightness Control / • Sound Control

Copilot+ PC:
the AI assistant in Windows

Heavy projects? Light lift

Copilot+ PCs handle your most demanding edits with ease so you can stay focused on progress, without slowing down.

One click, more actions

Instant shortcuts to help you understand it, write it, and move on. Plus, it can recognize images too, letting you save time and stay focused all in one click.*

Find it instantly, search in your own language

Recall brings back what you’ve seen before by describing it. Natural Search helps you find what’s on your PC using natural language—no keywords needed.**

Protect what’s important

This is the most secure Windows PC yet. Loaded with layers of hardware-based security, so your most important stuff stays protected.***

*Image actions now available across devices; other actions vary by device region, language and character set. Subscription required for some actions. See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs

**Works with specific text, image, and document formats only; optimized for select languages (English, Chinese (Simplified), French, German, Japanese, and Spanish). See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs

***Windows Hello facial recognition available on select Copilot+ PCs.

****Copilot in Windows requires Windows 11. Some features require an NPU. Timing of feature delivery and availability varies by market and device. See http://aka.ms/WindowsAIFeatures.

A wider 16 inch display that boosts everyday productivity

With the wider 16 inch screen, content that previously felt confined now fits with ease. The additional space provides a more open view, improving multitasking and making everyday tasks more efficient.

'This video shows an LG gram laptop opening to compare a 15-inch 16:9 display with a taller 16-inch 16:10 display, highlighting the expanded vertical screen space and increased workspace during creative editing tasks.

This image shows the front view of the LG gram laptop display with a vivid, colorful liquid splash visual on the screen, set against a gradient background. Above the display, icons highlight key specifications including a 17 inch IPS display with 178° wide viewing angles, DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) color gamut, and 1200:1 (Typ.) contrast ratio. A VESA DisplayHDR True Black 1000 certification badge appears on the right, emphasizing high contrast and rich color performance.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

Clarity and detail in every pixel

The 16 inch 1920×1200 WUXGA IPS display delivers clear and accurate visuals with 300nits of brightness for comfortable viewing in various environments. Its 16:10 aspect ratio offers a wider vertical viewing area, allowing more content to fit on screen and reducing the need for scrolling. Wide viewing angles and consistent colour reproduction help keep images and text sharp and clear, making everyday work and media viewing comfortable and reliable.

This image shows the front view of the LG gram Book laptop display, featuring colorful parrots set against a green background to highlight vivid colors and fine detail. Above the screen, icons indicate key display specifications, including an IPS display, NTSC 45% (Typ.) color gamut, and 1000:1 contrast ratio, emphasizing balanced color reproduction and clear contrast.

This image shows the front view of the LG gram Book laptop display, featuring colorful parrots set against a green background to highlight vivid colors and fine detail. Above the screen, icons indicate key display specifications, including an IPS display, NTSC 45% (Typ.) color gamut, and 1000:1 contrast ratio, emphasizing balanced color reproduction and clear contrast.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

Immersive spatial sound all around you

Soundscapes come alive. Dolby Atmos technology envelops you in a lush, expansive, 360-degree auditory adventure.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

*Dolby, Dolby Atmos® and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

*Dolby Atmos® performance claims are based on information provided on the official Dolby Atmos® website.

An image displaying the text “Style meets portability"

An image displaying the text “Style meets portability"


The gram Book features a sturdy metallic design that stands out in any space. Its sleek, rounded edges create a refined silhouette, balancing durability with a clean, modern look.

The image shows the cover of a lightweight laptop against a smooth monotone backdrop.

The image shows the cover of a lightweight laptop against a smooth monotone backdrop.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

Lightweight. Slim.

LG gram Book combines an incredibly light weight of just 1,800g with a thin, super-slim 16.4mm profile.

*The thickness and weight measurements are derived at the thinnest and lightest point and may vary. Please see the specifications for detailed product dimensions.

Long-lasting

Powered by a high-capacity battery, gram delivers up to 30 hours of usage time. With all-day battery life and an AI Smart Assistant that helps manage power efficiency based on your usage patterns, you can boost productivity and enjoy uninterrupted use from morning to night. 

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

*Battery life test conditions: Video playback at 150 nits brightness, wireless off, and headphone playback at default volume.

*Battery time stated in the feature represents the maximum condition. Actual usage time may vary depending on product specifications, user environment, network connectivity, battery condition, and usage period.

*To use the AI battery saving mode usage detection notification feature, at least 80 hours of pattern learning is required.

An image displaying the text “Stay Connected. Stay Secure"

An image displaying the text “Stay Connected. Stay Secure"


This image shows an LG gram laptop connected with a tablet, smartphone, and desktop display, illustrating seamless multi-device syncing and content sharing across iOS, Android, and webOS using LG gram Link.

LG gram Link:
easy device sync—
iOS, Android, and webOS
on your LG gram

No matter if it’s iOS, Android, or webOS, gram Link connects everything—

so you can stop worrying about OS compatibility. Share files, mirror screens, 

and stay seamlessly connected across all your devices.

Key features of LG gram Link

Multi-device file sharing

Cross-device screen & control

Photo search & organization

Mobile alerts & audio on PC

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

*To work properly, install the LG gram Link app on your mobile devices, with iOS version 16.4 or later and Android version 9 or higher required.

*To install the LG gram link app, you can use the [LG Update program] to automatically find and install the LG Update app that matches your system. (Applies to models released in 2024 and later). 

*The webOS integration feature is supported only on models running webOS26.

*The file sharing feature can be used without a network connection via Bluetooth. All other features require the laptop and mobile device to be connected to the same network.

*Smart Monitor support will be available at a later date. Some Smart TVs and monitors may not be supported.

*iOS, Android logos are registered trademarks of Apple Inc., Google LLC, and LG Electronics Inc., respectively.

This image shows an LG gram Book laptop on a dark background, illustrating remote security protection through ThinQ, with the device displayed as securely managed and protected even when accessed or controlled remotely.

Erase. Lock.
Protect—remotely.

With ThinQ, you can remotely lock your LG gram and completely

erase data if it is lost. Data is deleted to prevent both recovery and

forensic access, keeping your sensitive information secure.

*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region.

*This feature is supported with an active internet connection. 

*Support is scheduled to begin from Q1 2026. Supported models and availability may vary by country.

This image highlights the side ports of a laptop, including HDMI, USB 3.2 Type-C with Power Delivery and DisplayPort support, USB 3.2 ports, and an HP/MIC combo jack, enabling simple plug-and-play connectivity for charging, data transfer, and external displays without a docking station.

Simple,
instant connectivity

Connect with gram +view, high-speed storage, large monitors, 

and various other devices. With many ports, you can enjoy a plug-and-play 

paradise of productivity and entertainment.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

*USB Type-C™ and USB-C™ are trademarks of USB Implementers Forum.

*A portable laptop charger (adapter) is included in the package.

Print

All specs

POWER

  • AC Adapter

    65W 2pole with Power cord

SYSTEM

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home

  • Graphic

    AMD Radeon™ Graphics

  • Processor

    AMD Gorgon Point AI 7 445

  • Memory

    16GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 7467MHz)

ACCESSORY

  • Accessory

    Laptop Adapter, USB C to C cable

BATTERY

  • Battery

    HDMI (4K@60Hz)

BUTTON

  • Button

    Power button without Fingerprint

CONNECTIVITY

  • BT

    BT 5.4

  • Webcam

    FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition) & Privacy camera shutter

  • Wireless

    Wi-Fi 6E (802.ax) - AW-XM514NF

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

  • Dimension(mm)

    Power, Charging

  • Dimension(inch)

    357.0 x 255.2 x 16.4

  • Shipping Dimension(mm)

    552 x 348 x 69

  • Shipping weight(kg)

    2,700g

  • weight(kg)

    1.800kg

DISPLAY

  • Brightness

    300nit

  • Color gamut

    NTSC 45% (Typical)

  • Contrast

    1000:1 (Typical)

  • Panel Type

    IPS Non Touch

  • Pol

    CSOT

  • Ratio

    16:10

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Resolution

    WUXGA (1920*1200)

  • Response Time

    25ms

  • Size (cm)

    40.6cm

  • Size (Inch)

    16.0inch

INFO

  • Product Category

    gram Book

  • Year

    Y26

INPUT DEVICE

  • Keyboard

    Full Size 97 Keys(US) w/ Numeric keypad (Backlit)

  • Pointing Device

    Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

  • HDMI

    HDMI (4K@60Hz)

  • HP-Out

    4Pole Headset, US type

  • USB Type A

    USB 3.2 Gen 1x1 (x2)

  • USB Type C

    USB 3.2 Gen 1x1 (x2)

LED

  • LED

    Power, Charging

PRE-INSTALLED SW

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • LG Display Extension

    Yes

  • LG gram Link

    Yes

  • LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)

    Yes

  • McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

    Yes

  • Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

    Yes

STORAGE

  • SSD

    NVMe 512 GB M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4

THERMAL

  • Thermal

    Fan cooling system

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